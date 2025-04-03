Logitech Ditches Plastic for Paper in Mouse Packaging Overhaul

Logitech is phasing out plastic clamshells in favor of FSC-certified paper cartons for its computer mice, cutting thousands of tons of plastic and carbon emissions in the process.

Anne Marie Mohan
Apr 3, 2025
Logitech is nearing the complete transition from a plastic clamshell to a paper carton across its global portfolio of computer mice.
Computer peripherals and software manufacturer Logitech has announced that it is nearing the complete transition from a plastic clamshell to a paper carton across its global portfolio of computer mice. This initiative is projected to eliminate 660 tons of plastic and cut 6,600 tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually—equivalent to removing nearly 1,400 gasoline-powered vehicles from the road or over 37 million plastic water bottles.

“Shifting away from plastic clamshell packaging marks a significant step toward our goal of completely eliminating single-use plastics from our portfolio,” says Delphine Donné, general manager of the Personal Workspace Solutions business group at Logitech. “This milestone is about 90% complete and is our largest packaging endeavor to date.”

The paper-based packaging initiative builds on more than three years of development and is central to Logitech’s broader Design for Sustainability program. In addition to replacing plastic with FSC-certified paper packaging, the company has phased out plastic shrink wrap in its Logitech G gaming division and has adopted recyclable materials such as paper pulp hang tabs and wood fiber bags.

Logitech’s efforts are driven by both environmental responsibility and consumer preference. A GlobeScan study cited by the company reveals that 61% of consumers want to choose recyclable packaging. However, inconsistent waste management infrastructure across the globe undermines effective plastic recycling. By replacing plastic at the source, Logitech aims to sidestep these limitations entirely.

“People increasingly value and actively seek out packaging less harmful to the environment,” says Bliss Buter-Thompson, head of packaging at Logitech. “Using paper instead of single-use plastic enhances the customer experience by making packaging easier to open, visually appealing, and informative. At the same time, we can optimize the weight and size of the package and lower the product carbon footprint—all in alignment with meeting our customers’ needs.”

More than 70% of Logitech’s new product introductions are now using FSC-certified paper. The full transition to paper mouse packaging across retail partners is expected to be complete by the end of 2025.  PW

Compared to traditional bar wrap, the package reduces the amount of virgin plastic by 77% and has been certified by Western Michigan University to meet repulpability standards necessary for the recycling process.
Wrapping
Global Snack Bar Paper Wrapper Trend Makes U.S. Landfall with Riverside
Riverside Natural Foods, a certified organic snack producer, announced today that it is launching its MadeGood Trail Mix bars in AmFiber paper-based packaging from Amcor. Yet another data point in a global trend, the move, they say, is a category first.
Cartoning
Logitech Ditches Plastic for Paper in Mouse Packaging Overhaul
Cambio Roasters has launched the first aluminum coffee pod that is recyclable and K-Cup compatible.
Recycling
Startup Debuts First Recyclable Aluminum Coffee Pod
