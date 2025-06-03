Beverage Packaging Industry Responds to Rapid Transformation

Research shows 68% of companies plan significant equipment upgrades ahead of PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2025.

Jun 3, 2025
Pelv 2025

As the beverage industry experiences unprecedented shifts driven by consumer demand, sustainability imperatives, and technological evolution, PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, has released the latest findings from its 2025 Beverage Industry Packaging Trends white paper and companion infographic. These findings highlight a surge in investment and innovation — insights that will come to life this fall at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2025, the premier packaging and processing trade show produced by PMMI, taking place Sept. 29–Oct. 1 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

According to PMMI’s research, 68% of beverage companies anticipate moderate to significant increases in packaging machinery investments over the next two to three years, with nearly 90% planning to purchase equipment. These investments are fueled by a trio of major factors: company expansion, consumer demand, and advancements in technology.

Equipment priorities include:

  • Filling, capping, and closing systems (62%).
  • Conveying, feeding, and handling equipment (51%).
  • Palletizing and load stabilization (50%).
  • Coding, labeling, and printing technologies (46%).
