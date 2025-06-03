Beverage Packaging Industry Responds to Rapid Transformation

According to PMMI’s research, 68% of beverage companies anticipate moderate to significant increases in packaging machinery investments over the next two to three years, with nearly 90% planning to purchase equipment. These investments are fueled by a trio of major factors: company expansion, consumer demand, and advancements in technology.

As the beverage industry experiences unprecedented shifts driven by consumer demand, sustainability imperatives, and technological evolution, PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, has released the latest findings from its 2025 Beverage Industry Packaging Trends white paper and companion infographic . These findings highlight a surge in investment and innovation — insights that will come to life this fall at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2025, the premier packaging and processing trade show produced by PMMI, taking place Sept. 29–Oct. 1 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Consumer preferences are reshaping packaging strategies, with a strong emphasis on sustainability, recyclability, and variety in beverage sizes, flavors, and types. PMMI’s white paper notes a projected decrease in rigid plastic and glass use, alongside notable increases in paper-based (+43%), flexible packaging (+30%), and liquid cartons (+16%).

Companies are also adapting packaging formats to cater to single-serve, ready-to-drink, and health-focused beverages such as mocktails, nutraceuticals, and THC-infused drinks. These product trends necessitate more versatile machinery capable of handling new SKUs, packaging formats, and materials.

While the outlook is optimistic, beverage manufacturers face ongoing challenges, including:

Inflation (68%).

Supply chain disruptions (45%).

Sustainability and regulatory compliance (39%).

Talent acquisition and retention (35%).

Technology integration is viewed as the most positive driver of future growth, helping producers adapt to these hurdles with smarter, more intuitive equipment.

With 35,000 attendees, 2,300 exhibitors, and 1 million net square feet of exhibit space, PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2025 is the largest and most comprehensive event of its kind. Industry professionals can expect:

Live demonstrations of cutting-edge machinery.

Targeted pavilions including Containers & Materials, Reusable Packaging, and Logistics.

100+ educational sessions across stages like Sustainability Central , Industry Speaks , and the Innovation Stage.

, , and the Special networking events , including the PACK gives BACK ™ benefit, presenting Mystère by Cirque du Soleil, and Young Professionals and Women’s Leadership programs.

Trade show attendees will find practical insights on reducing material usage, integrating automation, and addressing workforce needs — all while forming partnerships that drive innovation forward.

“Our latest beverage packaging trends report confirms what many in the industry already sense — this is a transformative moment,” says Jorge Izquierdo, vice president, market development, PMMI. “We’re seeing rapid innovation in formats, materials, and machinery, driven by consumer demand and sustainability goals. PACK EXPO Las Vegas is the place where these trends translate into action — where ideas turn into strategies and solutions.”