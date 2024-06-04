Five Regional Water Brands Add Aluminum Bottles to Lineup

BlueTriton's new aluminum bottles support its goal to achieve 100% recyclable, reusable, or compostable packaging by 2030.

BlueTriton Brands is celebrating Earth Month by adding aluminum bottles to its packaging lineup across five regional brands.

The new packaging will first roll out with the brands Poland Spring, Deer Park, Ice Mountain, Arrowhead, and Pure Life, a BlueTriton release explains.

“We’re excited to offer the brands our customers have loved for generations in sleek new aluminum bottles,” says Kheri Holland Tillman, BlueTriton’s chief marketing officer. “This packaging exemplifies BlueTriton’s long-term commitment to sustainability and being responsible water stewards.”

Each brand still offers its products in traditional plastic bottles, with aluminum making up a small portion of volume to start.

“However, as consumer demand increases, the output will increase,” says Ed Ferguson, chief sustainability officer at BlueTriton. “Ultimately, this option is one way we are working towards our corporate sustainability goals.”

The aluminum bottles support BlueTriton’s goal to offer 100% recyclable, reusable, or compostable packaging—one of the company’s various 2030 Sustainability Goals released this April.

Four of the regional brands (Poland Spring, Deer Park, Ice Mountain, and Arrowhead) are bottled in 25 fl oz aluminum bottles. The Pure Life brand will use 20 fl oz aluminum bottles.

The aluminum bottle sizing differs from the company’s PET bottled products and will be priced differently to boot. “Our aluminum bottles are competitively priced to other aluminum bottle brands in the marketplace,” explains Ferguson.

The design on these new bottles differs slightly from their PET counterparts, primarily driven by the changes in materials and specifications. The company retained key visual elements for the aluminum bottles, though, extending each brand’s familiar identity to the new format.

Boosting sustainable impact with 1% for the Planet

BlueTriton’s new offering of aluminum bottles comes in partnership with environmental network 1% for the Planet.

Through this partnership, the company is committing to donate 1% of aluminum bottle sales to environmental organizations within the 1% for the Planet network.

“We’re proud to support 1% for the Planet and support a great network of businesses and organizations that are as passionate as we are in helping protect the environment for future generations,” says Tillman.

The organization celebrates the partnership as well. “We’re thrilled to welcome BlueTriton to our growing network of changemakers that are doing vital work to help protect our planet and serve our communities,” says Kate Williams, CEO of 1% for the Planet.

BlueTriton’s new bottles don’t inform consumers of this partnership yet, but messaging about 1% for the Planet will appear later in the year once more bottles are printed. The company is sharing details of the organization and initiatives on the BlueTriton Brands site.