Nestlé, Sunkist Growers, and MackMyra Introduce Packaging Designed for Enhanced User Experience

Nestlé Instant Noodle Brand Embraces Mug Preparation, Sunkist Growers Lunar New Year Citrus Cartons, MackMyra Smart Whisky Packaging

See a few examples of packaging designed for enhanced user experience from Nestlé, Sunkist Growers, and MackMyra from ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone.

ThePackHub
Apr 15, 2024
Nestlé brand Maggi's Mug Noodles cut plastic packaging by 83% compared to traditional noodle packaging.
Nestlé brand Maggi's Mug Noodles cut plastic packaging by 83% compared to traditional noodle packaging.
ThePackHub

Some companies are rethinking how consumers interact with their products to enhance the user experience. This can include how packaging changes preparation of a product, or an introduction of cutting-edge technology in the mix. Packaging innovations like NFC tag or QR code implementation lean into customers' need for more information and give opportunity to build brand and reputation without overloading the pack with information.

Nestlé Instant Noodles Embrace Mug Preparation to Cut Plastic Use

In a bid to reduce plastic usage, the Australian arm of Nestlé has introduced a novel line of instant cup noodles under its Maggi brand. Called Maggi Mug Noodles, they can be prepared in a standard mug to cut down plastic packaging by 83%. These new offerings, available in chicken and beef flavors, are part of Maggi’s sustainability initiative to lower packaging impact, with the packs also incorporating 50% recycled plastic through a mass balance approach. It is understood by the brand that while many consumers appreciate the convenience of Maggi noodles sold in plastic cups for on-the-go consumption, a larger number of people prefer to eat their Maggi noodle cups at home despite having a mug sitting unused in the cupboard. 

Sunkist Growers included QR codes on its Lunar New Year packaging to share recipe inspiration.Sunkist Growers included QR codes on its Lunar New Year packaging to share recipe inspiration.ThePackHubSunkist Growers Celebrating Lunar New Year with Dragon-Themed Citrus Cartons 

Sunkist Growers, a company known for its citrus products, has introduced a limited-edition Year of the Dragon-themed 10-pound (4.53 kg) carton to celebrate the lunar new year, particularly highlighting its significance in Chinese culture where citrus fruits symbolize good luck and prosperity. These cartons, which can contain either navel or cara cara oranges, are adorned with authentic Chinese designs in red and gold, aiming to keep citrus at the forefront of Lunar New Year festivities. Sunkist, based in the United States, has developed a merchandising program with interactive display bins and QR codes for recipe inspiration tailored to enhance consumer engagement and sales during the holiday season. This initiative aligns with consumer trends towards paper-based fruit packaging as well as specialty citrus fruits and offers retailers a way to captivate shoppers with a blend of tradition and modernity. 

MackMyra is introducing Digital Product Passports to its packaging via NFC tags, to share the whisky's history and information.MackMyra is introducing Digital Product Passports to its packaging via NFC tags, to share the whisky's history and information.ThePackHubMackMyra Revolutionizing Whisky Appreciation with Sustainable Technology and Digital Innovation 

MackMyra Whisky, a Swedish distillery, has partnered with whatt.io to shake up the whisky experience by introducing Private Cask Whisky with NFC tags and Digital Product Passports (DPP). Each bottle in this series is encased in a 3D printed case made from Addnite P15R and P10R5T, which incorporates recycled tyre rubber from Swedish vehicles. These cases, designed and manufactured in Malmö by Lostboyslab, are part of MackMyra’s commitment to sustainability. The DPP, accessible via an NFC-equipped badge on each bottle, offers a digital repository of the whisky’s history and information. Additionally, the NFC tags allow for customer interactions like re-ordering and accessing support, enhancing engagement and loyalty. Whatt.io’s mission involves using technologies like cloud computing, blockchain, AI, and additive manufacturing to create a sustainable, waste-reducing ecosystem. This collaboration between MackMyra and whatt.io offers an innovative and environmentally conscious approach to enjoying premium whisky.

