Chanel, Tesco, and Dulux Introduce Post-Consumer Recycled Material Packaging

Recycling initiatives are the most common type of packaging innovation reported in ThePackHub's Innovation Zone, and contributing to that popularity are post-industrial and post-consumer recycled content initiatives. Companies are reducing the amount of virgin material in their packaging by using recycled content. This trend applies not only to plastic, but various recyclable materials including aluminum and paper, as the following examples demonstrate.

Chanel Unveils Recycled Mascara Packaging Solution

Constellium, an aluminum products manufacturer from Germany, has collaborated with fashion brand Chanel and luxury packaging specialist g.pivaudran to introduce a new sustainable packaging solution for Chanel’s ‘Le Volume’ mascara collection. For 70 years, Geneva-based g.pivaudran has been designing and manufacturing aluminum parts intended for packaging in the beauty and spirits sectors. Announced in February 2024, the innovative packaging incorporates between 10% to 20% post-consumer recycled (PCR) aluminum, varying by model. This initiative, highlighting a three-way partnership, aims to tackle challenges related to deep stamping and maintaining aesthetic qualities like smooth or brushed decor post-anodization. The collaboration underscores Constellium’s commitment to producing specialized aluminum surfaces at its Singen facility, focusing on special alloys that ensure the final product meets Chanel’s high standards while advancing sustainable luxury cosmetic packaging solutions.

Tesco Transforms Recycled Board Into Premium Toilet Rolls and Kitchen Towels

Major U.K. supermarket Tesco, in collaboration with its Germany-based supplier WEPA, has pioneered a novel process to recycle used corrugated board boxes into premium toilet rolls and kitchen towels, marking a significant move towards sustainability. Utilizing thousands of metric tons of corrugated board from home deliveries and supermarket sources, this process blends the board with other recycled paper materials and water to create a pulp. This pulp is then cleaned to produce fibers suitable for paper production, using less water, chemicals, and energy compared to traditional methods. The unbleached products, which possess a distinctive beige color, contribute to an eco-friendly choice without compromising on softness, absorbency or functionality. This initiative, a first for U.K. supermarkets, includes the launch of three new products within Tesco’s own-brand range, available in 100 Tesco Extra stores across the U.K., with plans for further rollout.

Australian Paint Brand Dulux Introduces Sustainable Packaging

Dulux and Pact Group have collaborated to introduce a 50% recycled Polypropylene (rPP) 15L Paint pail for Dulux’s EnviroO2 range in Australia, marking the first major paint brand packaged in 50% recycled plastic pails in the country. The rPP is a blend of locally sourced post-industrial and post-consumer resin, including recycled ice cream, yoghurt, margarine, and takeaway containers. The transition from virgin to 50% rPP is expected to reuse approximately 64 metric tons of plastics annually, diverting them from landfill. While the current pails incorporate 50% post-industrial and post-consumer rPP, both Pact and Dulux are working towards achieving 70%. A life cycle assessment indicates that the 50% rPP will annually eliminate 71 metric tons of CO2, saving 2.16 million liters of water, and eliminate 5.2 metric tons of solid waste. The EnviroO2 range is certified by Global Greentag to the GreenRate Level A standard, contributing to Green Star and WELL project certifications and HealthRate PlatinumHEALTH. Dulux also participates in the Paintback initiative, redirecting unwanted paint and packaging from landfill through a circular system involving consumer returns and recycling by Pact Recycling and Pact Packaging.

