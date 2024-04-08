New Tool: ProSource
Report Puts Amazon's Packaging Strategy Under Scrutiny

A report by Oceana highlights a 9.6% increase in Amazon's plastic packaging use in the U.S., contrasting with reductions elsewhere, sparking calls for significant plastic use reduction.

Apr 8, 2024
A report by Oceana highlights a 9.6% increase in Amazon's plastic packaging use in the U.S.
A report by Oceana highlights a 9.6% increase in Amazon's plastic packaging use in the U.S.

In lieu of claims of a global reduction of 11.6% in plastic packaging waste in 2022, a report from U.S. conservation group Oceana reveals that the amount of plastic in Amazon packaging has grown almost 10% in the United States. The report estimates that Amazon generated 208 million pounds of plastic packaging waste in the U.S. in 2022 alone.

“Amazon's failure to reduce plastic in the U.S. is troubling. The company has dramatically reduced plastic packaging in other major markets, including India and Europe,” Matt Littlejohn, Oceana's senior vice president for strategic initiatives, said in a statement. “Why are U.S. customers being left behind?”

Oceana has not only highlighted the issue but has also called for Amazon to take decisive steps towards addressing it. The conservation group is urging Amazon to phase out plastic packaging in the United States and to aim for a company-wide reduction in plastic usage by

at least one-third by the year 2030.

In response to Oceana's findings and accusations, Amazon has defended its practices. The e-commerce giant described the analysis as misleading but stopped short of providing specific figures regarding the amount of plastic waste generated by its packaging in the U.S.

Pat Lindner, vice president of mechatronics and sustainable packaging at Amazon, emphasized the company's commitment to reducing or eliminating packaging, including single-use plastic.

“Amazon is committed to reducing or eliminating packaging altogether, including the use of single-use plastic, and we've shown this by sharing consistent and transparent updates on our progress,” Lindner explained.

The implications of Amazon's plastic usage extend far beyond the borders of the United States, with Oceana’s report suggesting that the plastic waste generated by Amazon in the U.S. could encircle the Earth more than 200 times. Furthermore, as much as 22 million pounds of this waste is estimated to end up in waterways and oceans, posing a significant threat to marine life. This has not only drawn criticism from conservation groups but has also raised concerns among Amazon's shareholders. In a 2022 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, shareholders requested that the company's board explore ways to reduce plastic use by one-third, aligning with recommendations from a Pew study.

Despite the criticism, the company has made strides in Europe by replacing single-use plastic packaging with 100% recyclable paper and cardboard. Additionally, Amazon has announced the initiation of a multiyear effort to eliminate plastic delivery packaging from its U.S. automated fulfillment centers. This move indicates a recognition of the issue and a willingness to address it, albeit the pace and scale of these efforts remain points of contention.

