British Crisp Co. Launches First Recyclable Paper Chip Bag

New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.

U.K. Chip Company’s Recyclable Paper Chip Bag is a First for the Format

The British Crisp Co.’s paper chip bag uses new polymer technology to achieve curbside recyclability in a first for the format.

Casey Flanagan
Mar 29, 2024
The British Crisp Co.'s new bags use paper with Hydropol polymer technology as a plastic alternative.
The British Crisp Co.'s new bags use paper with Hydropol polymer technology as a plastic alternative.
The British Crisp Co.

Snacking just took a turn for sustainability, thanks to The British Crisp Co.’s release of the first-ever recyclable paper chip bag.

Developed in partnership with packaging supplier Evopak, the chip bags use Aquapak’s Hydropol polymer as a plastic alternative, making them curbside recyclable, a British Crisp Co. release says.

“Brits consume over eight billion packets of crisps each year, the majority of which are not recyclable and end up in landfill or incinerators—that’s a lot of waste and a huge environmental problem,” Tom Lock, British Crisp Co. CEO, says in the release. “In partnership with Evopak and using exciting new polymer technology, we have created the first fully recyclable crisp packet.”

Achieving recyclability with Hydropol

The Hydropol polymer behind these paper chip bags can be recycled, re-pulped, and composted, and can even break down in anaerobic environments.

The British Crisp Co. and Evopak add a thin layer of vacuum deposited aluminum to ensure product freshness, but it doesn’t impact the recyclability of the chip bags. Consumers can add the bags to their curbside recycling bins alongside other recyclable paper items.

“We have developed a unique paper which has the potential to revolutionize packaging as we know it, thanks to the unique properties of Hydropol,” Daniel McAlister, Evopak Director of Business Operations, says in the release. “The paper can be used in a range of applications from snacks and confectionary, to pet care, dry foods, and cereals, and costs the same as existing materials.”

On-Pack Recycling Labels (OPRL), a U.K. evidence-based recycling labelling organization, has certified the packs as recyclable in standard paper recycling mills. This allows The British Crisp Co. to include a green “Recycle” logo and “I’m Paper, Recycle Me” label, notifying consumers that its packs can be added to curbside bins, unlike regular chip bags.

Hydropol is non-toxic, marine-safe, and does not break down into microplastics if disposed of improperly. It dissolves and subsequently biodegrades without leaving a trace if accidentally released into the natural environment. 

The base plastic behind Hydropol is currently in use for applications including dishwasher tablets, ingestible pill casings, and soluble stitches. Hydropol expands on the base plastic’s current uses with its resistance to low temperature solubility and high barrier properties. The material is already in use in products including heat sealable paper mailer bags, dry pet food bags, and various blown film products.

   Read how outdoor clothier Finisterre used Hydropol to create the first water-soluble garment bag.

“Today’s launch marks a significant milestone for Aquapak and our Hydropol technology, which can be commercialized at scale. This is a huge opportunity for brands and producers who now have a viable, functional, and recyclable alternative that enables full fiber recovery in a standard paper recycling process,” Mark Lapping, Aquapak CEO, says in the release.

The British Chip Co. says it plans to launch the new bags in coming months across shops, pubs, hotels, and coffee shops across the U.K. The launch will begin with the brand’s three most popular chip flavors: sea salt, salt and vinegar, and cheese and onion.

Companies in this article
Aquapak Polymers
Related Stories
Eastman Longview Sign
Sustainability
Eastman Awarded Up To $375 Million for Second U.S. Molecular Recycling Project
Patrick Krieger, Vice President of Sustainability, the Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS)
Sustainability
Plastics Industry Association Educates Consumers, Policymakers on Recycling
Reusable Packaging
Sustainability
Reports: Collaboration, Shared Systems Vital for Reuse Revolution
Case Study: Bulk Bag Discharger Increases Uptime and Reduces Changeover Times
Sponsor Content
Case Study: Bulk Bag Discharger Increases Uptime and Reduces Changeover Times
Machinery Basics
View more »
Pt17 Thumbnail
Emerging Brands
What are the Different Types of Multipacking Equipment?
Pt12 Thumbnail
Emerging Brands
Get a Quick Overview of Conveyors
Pt 11 Thumbnail
Flexibles
Learn How Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Machines Work
Maxresdefault 64e619c180358
Primary Packaging
Liquid Filling in Focus: A Quick Overview of Common Filling Machines Used in Packaging
View more »
Top Stories
The British Crisp Co.'s new bags use paper with Hydropol polymer technology as a plastic alternative.
Sustainability
British Crisp Co. Launches First Recyclable Paper Chip Bag
The British Crisp Co.’s paper chip bag uses new polymer technology to achieve curbside recyclability in a first for the format.
As more consumers purchase alcohol online, craft beer and spirits producers need to ensure their packaging can withstand the rough handling of e-commerce distribution.
Business Intelligence
E-Commerce Challenges and Opportunities for Craft Producers
All small PET bottles in 12 oz, 16.9 oz and 20 oz will be lightweighted from 21 g to 18.5 g for all The Coca-Cola Company’s sparkling brands, Minute Maid Refreshments, and Minute Maid Aguas Frescas in the U.S. and Canada.
Materials & Containers
Coke's ‘First in Decades’ PET Lightweighting Project Sends Supply Chain Ripples
Patrick Krieger, Vice President of Sustainability, the Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS)
Sustainability
Plastics Industry Association Educates Consumers, Policymakers on Recycling
Case Study: Bulk Bag Discharger Increases Uptime and Reduces Changeover Times
Sponsor Content
Case Study: Bulk Bag Discharger Increases Uptime and Reduces Changeover Times
How Can You Honor a Leader?
Induction into the Packaging & Processing Hall of Fame is the highest honor in our industry. Submit your leader to be considered for the Class of 2024 now through June 10th. New members will be inducted at PACK EXPO International in Chicago
Read More
How Can You Honor a Leader?
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Read More
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
Robatech
Liquid Creaser System
Robatech's PerfectFold is a new system that makes folding corrugated cardboard boxes more efficient and precise.
Sustainable Barrier Coatings for Packaging
Low-Shrinkage PP for Luxury Packaging
More Products
In Print
Packaging World Mar/Apr 2024
Mar/Apr 2024
Packaging World Craft Brew 2024
Craft Brew 2024
Packaging World PACK EXPO East Showcase 2024
PACK EXPO East Showcase 2024
Packaging World Jan/Feb 2024
Jan/Feb 2024
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
1104 Pw Cobot
Home
Cobot Palletizers
Amrs For Use On The Packaging Floor Image
Robotics
AMRs For Use On The Packaging Floor
Apollo Box Conveyor 65567a4486dbd
Home
Are Humanoid Robots the Processing and Packaging Labor Force of The Future?
Pw Top Article 2023 Image
Home
Packaging World's Most Popular Articles of 2023
View more »