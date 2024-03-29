British Crisp Co. Launches First Recyclable Paper Chip Bag

Snacking just took a turn for sustainability, thanks to The British Crisp Co.’s release of the first-ever recyclable paper chip bag.

Developed in partnership with packaging supplier Evopak, the chip bags use Aquapak’s Hydropol polymer as a plastic alternative, making them curbside recyclable, a British Crisp Co. release says.

“Brits consume over eight billion packets of crisps each year, the majority of which are not recyclable and end up in landfill or incinerators—that’s a lot of waste and a huge environmental problem,” Tom Lock, British Crisp Co. CEO, says in the release. “In partnership with Evopak and using exciting new polymer technology, we have created the first fully recyclable crisp packet.”

Achieving recyclability with Hydropol

The Hydropol polymer behind these paper chip bags can be recycled, re-pulped, and composted, and can even break down in anaerobic environments.

The British Crisp Co. and Evopak add a thin layer of vacuum deposited aluminum to ensure product freshness, but it doesn’t impact the recyclability of the chip bags. Consumers can add the bags to their curbside recycling bins alongside other recyclable paper items.

“We have developed a unique paper which has the potential to revolutionize packaging as we know it, thanks to the unique properties of Hydropol,” Daniel McAlister, Evopak Director of Business Operations, says in the release. “The paper can be used in a range of applications from snacks and confectionary, to pet care, dry foods, and cereals, and costs the same as existing materials.”

On-Pack Recycling Labels (OPRL), a U.K. evidence-based recycling labelling organization, has certified the packs as recyclable in standard paper recycling mills. This allows The British Crisp Co. to include a green “Recycle” logo and “I’m Paper, Recycle Me” label, notifying consumers that its packs can be added to curbside bins, unlike regular chip bags.

Hydropol is non-toxic, marine-safe, and does not break down into microplastics if disposed of improperly. It dissolves and subsequently biodegrades without leaving a trace if accidentally released into the natural environment.

The base plastic behind Hydropol is currently in use for applications including dishwasher tablets, ingestible pill casings, and soluble stitches. Hydropol expands on the base plastic’s current uses with its resistance to low temperature solubility and high barrier properties. The material is already in use in products including heat sealable paper mailer bags, dry pet food bags, and various blown film products.

Read how outdoor clothier Finisterre used Hydropol to create the first water-soluble garment bag.

“Today’s launch marks a significant milestone for Aquapak and our Hydropol technology, which can be commercialized at scale. This is a huge opportunity for brands and producers who now have a viable, functional, and recyclable alternative that enables full fiber recovery in a standard paper recycling process,” Mark Lapping, Aquapak CEO, says in the release.

The British Chip Co. says it plans to launch the new bags in coming months across shops, pubs, hotels, and coffee shops across the U.K. The launch will begin with the brand’s three most popular chip flavors: sea salt, salt and vinegar, and cheese and onion.