Yoplait, One Good Thing, and We Bar None Introduce Bio-Based Packaging Innovations

Examples of bio-based packaging solutions continues to increase alongside demand for plastic alternatives that ensure product quality. Creators of bio-based packaging alternatives strive to achieve equivalent barrier properties to plastic packaging for moisture, grease, and oxygen.

ThePackHub Yoplait Adopts Sustainable Cartons, Halves Packaging

French dairy product brand Yoplait is addressing the issue of over-packaging in the food sector by transitioning from plastic yogurt pots to liquid cartons, effectively halving its packaging. The shift to recyclable board cartons made from 78% plant-based materials promises a 50% reduction in packaging compared to the previous plastic pots. The innovative design of the carton allows it to fold easily when empty, minimizing space in recycling bins and optimizing municipal waste collection. Yoplait aims for all its packaging to be recyclable by 2025. The move responds to the environmental impact of food packaging, which constitutes around 30% of household waste in France, contributing significantly to land and sea pollution. Acknowledging the urgency of adopting more sustainable packaging practices, Yoplait’s initiative aligns with the broader challenge of improving recycling rates and reducing reliance on disposable packaging.

ThePackHub One Good Thing Introduces Innovative Edible Wrappers for Sustainable Snacks

One Good Thing, a U.K.-based sustainable snack and protein bar company, emerged from a countryside cycle ride highlighting the pervasive litter problem tarnishing natural beauty. Seeking to address the root cause, the company embarked on a journey with scientists and nutritionists to create an innovative solution – an entirely edible, 100% natural wrapper made predominantly from beeswax, eliminating the need for traditional plastic or paper wrappers and reducing plastic waste. Committed to making tasty treats sustainably, the company’s bars are covered in a natural coating that mimics the protective function of a traditional wrapper but is safe and edible. Like an apple, the bars can be rinsed before consumption without compromising taste or texture. The company envisions expanding its product line to include other snacks and drinks. Based on their commitment to reducing environmental impact, One Good Thing demonstrates a proactive approach to promoting sustainability through their edible wrapper innovation.

ThePackHub We Bar None Offers Compostable Health Food Packaging in Regional First

We Bar None in Victoria, Australia, took on the challenge of making their health bar wrappers 100% compostable, becoming the first Victorian company and the third in Australia to achieve this transition. Initially experimenting with baking paper and recyclable plastic pouches, the company was concerned about the environmental impact of traditional plastic packaging. We Bar None specializes in gluten-free, vegan energy bars and has gained recognition for its sustainable packaging approach, securing deals with organizations like Zoos Victoria and the University of Melbourne. Despite initial challenges in Melbourne, the company found stronger support in Ballarat, where the local community appreciated the emphasis on sustainability in their products. The move towards compostable packaging aligns with a broader need to combat plastic pollution in waterways, as recently highlighted by Australia’s national science agency, the CSIRO

