Yoplait, One Good Thing, and We Bar None Introduce Bio-Based Packaging Innovations

New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.

Yoplait Halves Yogurt Packaging with Liquid Cartons, One Good Thing Protein Bars in Edible Wrappers, We Bar None Compostable Bar Wrappers

See a few examples of bio-based packaging innovations by Yoplait, One Good Thing, and We Bar None from ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone.

Casey Flanagan
Mar 25, 2024
Yoplait's new recyclable board cartons reduce its yogurt packaging by 50% compared to the previous plastic pots.
Yoplait's new recyclable board cartons reduce its yogurt packaging by 50% compared to the previous plastic pots.
ThePackHub

Examples of bio-based packaging solutions continues to increase alongside demand for plastic alternatives that ensure product quality. Creators of bio-based packaging alternatives strive to achieve equivalent barrier properties to plastic packaging for moisture, grease, and oxygen.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

Yoplait's new recyclable board cartons reduce its yogurt packaging by 50% compared to the previous plastic pots.Yoplait's new recyclable board cartons reduce its yogurt packaging by 50% compared to the previous plastic pots.ThePackHubYoplait Adopts Sustainable Cartons, Halves Packaging 

French dairy product brand Yoplait is addressing the issue of over-packaging in the food sector by transitioning from plastic yogurt pots to liquid cartons, effectively halving its packaging. The shift to recyclable board cartons made from 78% plant-based materials promises a 50% reduction in packaging compared to the previous plastic pots. The innovative design of the carton allows it to fold easily when empty, minimizing space in recycling bins and optimizing municipal waste collection. Yoplait aims for all its packaging to be recyclable by 2025. The move responds to the environmental impact of food packaging, which constitutes around 30% of household waste in France, contributing significantly to land and sea pollution. Acknowledging the urgency of adopting more sustainable packaging practices, Yoplait’s initiative aligns with the broader challenge of improving recycling rates and reducing reliance on disposable packaging. 

Consumers can rinse One Good Thing's protein bar like a fruit without compromising taste or texture, due to the product's edible wrapper.Consumers can rinse One Good Thing's protein bar like a fruit without compromising taste or texture, due to the product's edible wrapper.ThePackHubOne Good Thing Introduces Innovative Edible Wrappers for Sustainable Snacks 

One Good Thing, a U.K.-based sustainable snack and protein bar company, emerged from a countryside cycle ride highlighting the pervasive litter problem tarnishing natural beauty. Seeking to address the root cause, the company embarked on a journey with scientists and nutritionists to create an innovative solution – an entirely edible, 100% natural wrapper made predominantly from beeswax, eliminating the need for traditional plastic or paper wrappers and reducing plastic waste. Committed to making tasty treats sustainably, the company’s bars are covered in a natural coating that mimics the protective function of a traditional wrapper but is safe and edible. Like an apple, the bars can be rinsed before consumption without compromising taste or texture. The company envisions expanding its product line to include other snacks and drinks. Based on their commitment to reducing environmental impact, One Good Thing demonstrates a proactive approach to promoting sustainability through their edible wrapper innovation. 

   Read about another example of bio-based and compostable health bar packaging from BAR-U-EAT

We Bar None has become the first Victorian company to offer 100% compostable wrappers.We Bar None has become the first Victorian company to offer 100% compostable wrappers.ThePackHubWe Bar None Offers Compostable Health Food Packaging in Regional First

We Bar None in Victoria, Australia, took on the challenge of making their health bar wrappers 100% compostable, becoming the first Victorian company and the third in Australia to achieve this transition. Initially experimenting with baking paper and recyclable plastic pouches, the company was concerned about the environmental impact of traditional plastic packaging. We Bar None specializes in gluten-free, vegan energy bars and has gained recognition for its sustainable packaging approach, securing deals with organizations like Zoos Victoria and the University of Melbourne. Despite initial challenges in Melbourne, the company found stronger support in Ballarat, where the local community appreciated the emphasis on sustainability in their products. The move towards compostable packaging aligns with a broader need to combat plastic pollution in waterways, as recently highlighted by Australia’s national science agency, the CSIRO 

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

Related Stories
Bobby%20 Basic Small
Sustainability
LOGOPLASTE Joins PA Consulting and PulPac in the Bottle Collective
Plastics Ffra
Sustainability
PLASTICS Alliance to Boost Flexible Film Recycling
Thomas Philipon, CEO of TotalEnergies Corbion, and Suvi Haimi, CEO and co-founder of Sulapac.
Sustainability
Cosmetic Industry Sustainability Driven by TotalEnergies Corbion and Sulapac
Case Study: Bulk Bag Discharger Increases Uptime and Reduces Changeover Times
Sponsor Content
Case Study: Bulk Bag Discharger Increases Uptime and Reduces Changeover Times
Machinery Basics
View more »
Pt12 Thumbnail
Emerging Brands
Get a Quick Overview of Conveyors
Pt 11 Thumbnail
Flexibles
Learn How Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Machines Work
Maxresdefault 64e619c180358
Primary Packaging
Liquid Filling in Focus: A Quick Overview of Common Filling Machines Used in Packaging
Maxresdefault 64dcd5d8ba13e
Primary Packaging
Four Types of Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Equipment: Your Guide to VFFS Packaging
View more »
Top Stories
Reusable Packaging
Sustainability
Reports: Collaboration, Shared Systems Vital for Reuse Revolution
New reports from the Ellen MacArthur Foundation and Oceana describe the scale of the plastic pollution crisis and outline solutions for scaling reusable packaging systems.
JOZO’s new salt shaker container is made entirely of polypropylene, including the in-mold label. During recycling, the label detaches from the container, resulting in a high-purity PP recyclate.
Materials & Containers
Salt Shaker Redesign Results in Maximum Recyclability
Yoplait's new recyclable board cartons reduce its yogurt packaging by 50% compared to the previous plastic pots.
Sustainability
Yoplait, One Good Thing, and We Bar None Introduce Bio-Based Packaging Innovations
Biopolymer coated cup
Materials & Containers
Biopolymer Coating Makes Paper Noodle Cup Compostable
Case Study: Bulk Bag Discharger Increases Uptime and Reduces Changeover Times
Sponsor Content
Case Study: Bulk Bag Discharger Increases Uptime and Reduces Changeover Times
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Read More
Discover Our Content Hub
How Can You Honor a Leader?
Induction into the Packaging & Processing Hall of Fame is the highest honor in our industry. Submit your leader to be considered for the Class of 2024 now through June 10th. New members will be inducted at PACK EXPO International in Chicago
Read More
How Can You Honor a Leader?
Products
Pakitgreen Shutterstock 1718531713
Sustainable Barrier Coatings for Packaging
New startup PakItGreen tackles plastic waste with eco-friendly coatings for paper, paperboard, and molded fibers.
Low-Shrinkage PP for Luxury Packaging
Sustainable, Automated Padded Mailer Material
More Products
In Print
Packaging World Craft Brew 2024
Craft Brew 2024
Packaging World PACK EXPO East Showcase 2024
PACK EXPO East Showcase 2024
Packaging World Jan/Feb 2024
Jan/Feb 2024
Packaging World November/December 2023
November/December 2023
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
1104 Pw Cobot
Home
Cobot Palletizers
Amrs For Use On The Packaging Floor Image
Robotics
AMRs For Use On The Packaging Floor
Apollo Box Conveyor 65567a4486dbd
Home
Are Humanoid Robots the Processing and Packaging Labor Force of The Future?
Pw Top Article 2023 Image
Home
Packaging World's Most Popular Articles of 2023
View more »