New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.

Reports: Collaboration, Shared Systems Vital for Reuse Revolution

New reports from the Ellen MacArthur Foundation and Oceana describe the scale of the plastic pollution crisis and outline solutions for scaling reusable packaging systems.

Anne Marie Mohan
Mar 25, 2024
Reusable Packaging
“Refill Again” from Oceana details the devastating effects of plastic pollution to marine life and calls on the beverage industry to increase reusable packaging goals to 10%.

Reduce. Reuse. Recycle. It’s not just a catchy slogan; it’s actually a waste hierarchy that starts with the most preferable strategy and works its way down the list. Therefore, after reducing—or eliminating—packaging material, reuse is the next best strategy for tackling plastic packaging waste, yet it’s the one that’s used the least. According to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, just 2% of the packaging used by its New Plastics Economy Global Commitment signatories is reusable, and that number has remained constant since the program launched in 2018.

As two recent reports illuminate, the widespread adoption of reusable packaging can result in substantial environmental benefits and is “critical to tackling the plastic waste and pollution crisis.” That’s according to EMF and Eunomia, whose 2023 report, “Unlocking a Reuse Revolution: Scaling Reusable Packaging,” outlines the challenges and opportunities to scaling up reusable systems and what’s needed for a complete system change. The second report, “Refill Again,” from non-profit ocean conservation organization Oceana, describes the scale of the plastic pollution problem and the impact reusable packaging offers.

Both reports are based on a reuse model where consumers purchase products at retail in reusable packaging that they then return to the store for subsequent sorting, cleaning, and refilling. While EMF’s report focuses on a variety of single-use plastic packaging applications, i.e., food, beverage, personal care, etc., Oceana’s centers on single-use plastic beverage cups and bottles, the latter of which, it says, is the second most common litter item across seven aquatic environments.

    Read this related article on another recent report on reusable packaging from Closed Loop Partners and the U.S. Plastics Pact, “5 Key Takeaways from New Report on Reusable Packaging & Consumer Adoption”

Although the reports differ in scope, they offer many similar conclusions. The most notable is that “returnable plastic packaging has better environmental outcomes than single-use plastic packaging across almost all scenarios, applications, and performance indicators” (EMF). Another is that recycling is a false solution to the plastic crisis. Reports Oceana, “It has been estimated that only 9% of all plastic produced since the 1950s has been recycled, with the remaining 91% incinerated, sent to landfills, or lost to the environment.”

Furthermore, Oceana says that recycling could actually be exacerbating pollution by releasing huge quantities of microplastics into wastewater. It also notes that the use of more recycled content—a goal of nearly every major CPG—does not make it more likely that a bottle will be collected and not become pollution in the ocean.

Another point made by both reports is the importance of collaboration. States EMF, “To reach the scale necessary to tackle plastic pollution, reuse urgently needs to be scaled; to make the economics work, collaboration is essential.”

One group identified as essential to this transformation is CPG brands; Oceana’s conclusions note that the beverage industry in particular holds the key to substantially reducing aquatic pollution from plastic bottles and cups. Other groups tapped as being crucial to scaling up these systems are policymakers, including state, federal, and global, who have a crucial role in creating the enabling conditions, and financial institutions, which are needed to support and invest in new infrastructure.

Reusable Packaging“Unlocking a Reuse Revolution” from the Ellen MacArthur Foundation and Eunomia models three theoretical reuse strategies, calculates the potential of each, and provides recommendations on how to implement the most transformational strategy—system change.EMF’s report models three different theoretical reuse scenarios: a fragmented effort, a collaborative approach, and complete system change. It concludes that the greatest impact can be achieved with a complete system change, which it defines as “a visionary scaled, shared, and standardized return system.” This will require a highly shared infrastructure, where sorting and cleaning centers and transport to and from the centers is shared, and all parties operate under the same rules and standards. It also relies on standardized, pooled packaging.

If the infrastructure is put in place for a total system change, EMF estimates that moving to reuse can result in a 20%-plus reduction in annual plastic leakage to the ocean by 2040. Other environmental wins include (not surprisingly) a reduction in the use of virgin plastic, and—depending on the reuse scenario—a decrease of 35% to 69% in GHGs related to rigid-to-rigid packaging and a reduction of up to 30% to 70% in water consumption. It will also result in a significant drop in plastics volumes, up to 54% to 76%, and a decrease in waste generation of up to 90%.

Another notable finding by EMF is that even when a single-use plastic package uses 100% recycled content, reusable packaging still outperforms single-use packaging in terms of environmental impact. This excludes single-use flexible packaging, whose light weight results in lower GHGs versus reusable packaging.

   Listen to this podcast from Packaging World editors Matt Reynolds and Anne Marie Mohan on reusable and refillable packaging.

Oceana’s findings are similarly compelling. It reports that a 10-percentage point increase in reusable packaging by 2030 could eliminate the equivalent of over 1 trillion single-use plastic bottles and cups and prevent up to 153 billion of these containers from entering our world’s oceans and waterways.

Given the tortoise-like speed of adoption until now, reusable packaging has a long journey ahead before achieving such results. To speed this transition, in “Refill Again,” Oceana urges all beverage and bottling companies to set targets to increase reusable packaging by at least 10% and allocate appropriate involvement and marketing resources to ensure these targets are achieved.

In “Unlocking a Reuse Revolution,” EMF advises stakeholders on three concrete actions they can take to realize the full benefits of return systems. These include adopting a fundamentally new approach, kickstarting the transition by deploying collaborative multi-brand and multi-retailer systems, and following through by enlarging these systems across a greater range of products, sectors, and geographies.  PW

Related Stories
Bobby%20 Basic Small
Sustainability
LOGOPLASTE Joins PA Consulting and PulPac in the Bottle Collective
Plastics Ffra
Sustainability
PLASTICS Alliance to Boost Flexible Film Recycling
Thomas Philipon, CEO of TotalEnergies Corbion, and Suvi Haimi, CEO and co-founder of Sulapac.
Sustainability
Cosmetic Industry Sustainability Driven by TotalEnergies Corbion and Sulapac
Case Study: Bulk Bag Discharger Increases Uptime and Reduces Changeover Times
Sponsor Content
Case Study: Bulk Bag Discharger Increases Uptime and Reduces Changeover Times
Machinery Basics
View more »
Pt12 Thumbnail
Emerging Brands
Get a Quick Overview of Conveyors
Pt 11 Thumbnail
Flexibles
Learn How Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Machines Work
Maxresdefault 64e619c180358
Primary Packaging
Liquid Filling in Focus: A Quick Overview of Common Filling Machines Used in Packaging
Maxresdefault 64dcd5d8ba13e
Primary Packaging
Four Types of Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Equipment: Your Guide to VFFS Packaging
View more »
Top Stories
Reusable Packaging
Sustainability
Reports: Collaboration, Shared Systems Vital for Reuse Revolution
New reports from the Ellen MacArthur Foundation and Oceana describe the scale of the plastic pollution crisis and outline solutions for scaling reusable packaging systems.
JOZO’s new salt shaker container is made entirely of polypropylene, including the in-mold label. During recycling, the label detaches from the container, resulting in a high-purity PP recyclate.
Materials & Containers
Salt Shaker Redesign Results in Maximum Recyclability
Biopolymer coated cup
Materials & Containers
Biopolymer Coating Makes Paper Noodle Cup Compostable
Craft producers can use unique visual or tactile features to help draw customers in and communicate a feeling of luxury.
Business Intelligence
Craft Producers Investing in Label Premiumization
Case Study: Bulk Bag Discharger Increases Uptime and Reduces Changeover Times
Sponsor Content
Case Study: Bulk Bag Discharger Increases Uptime and Reduces Changeover Times
How Can You Honor a Leader?
Induction into the Packaging & Processing Hall of Fame is the highest honor in our industry. Submit your leader to be considered for the Class of 2024 now through June 10th. New members will be inducted at PACK EXPO International in Chicago
Read More
How Can You Honor a Leader?
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Read More
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
Pacr Mailer Material
Sustainable, Automated Padded Mailer Material
3M Padded Automatable Curbside Recyclable (PACR) Mailer Material speeds packing 3x faster, uses paper for easy recycling, and offers impact protection for various industries.
Heat-Sealable Packaging Paper
AI-Powered Solution for Robots
More Products
In Print
Packaging World Craft Brew 2024
Craft Brew 2024
Packaging World PACK EXPO East Showcase 2024
PACK EXPO East Showcase 2024
Packaging World Jan/Feb 2024
Jan/Feb 2024
Packaging World November/December 2023
November/December 2023
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
1104 Pw Cobot
Home
Cobot Palletizers
Amrs For Use On The Packaging Floor Image
Robotics
AMRs For Use On The Packaging Floor
Apollo Box Conveyor 65567a4486dbd
Home
Are Humanoid Robots the Processing and Packaging Labor Force of The Future?
Pw Top Article 2023 Image
Home
Packaging World's Most Popular Articles of 2023
View more »