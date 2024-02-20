Innovative New Sustainable Packaging Materials at PACK EXPO

Sustainable Packaging wasn't the only area of interest at PACK EXPO. Click the links that follow to read more about innovations in: Cartoning | Case and Tray Packing | Coding and Marking | Conveyors and Material Handling | Inspection and Detection | Labeling | Form/Fill/Seal | Food Processing & Packaging | Robotics | Pharma | Controls

When it came to suppliers of packaging materials at PACK EXPO, the focus from an innovation perspective was pretty clearly on sustainability. Fiber-based containers, expanded use of PCR, bio-based solutions, monomaterials that simplify recycling, and “green” developments in e-commerce were all front and center. Grouping these things into neat categories is difficult, so here they are in a somewhat—but we hope not entirely random—order.

First up: a fiber-based bottle now being developed for product categories including beverage, beauty, health, medicine, and food. Behind this notable development are two firms with considerable experience in sustainable materials. One is molded fiber packaging producer RyPax—the international division of The Wing Fat Printing Co., Ltd.--with offices and production facilities across the U.S., Macau, and China. The other is Scotland-based CelluComp, whose proprietary microfibrillated cellulose product known as CurranR is made from the waste stream of root vegetables, primarily sugar beets. A quick look at what each firm brings to the table helps clarify what this ambitious fiber-based bottle development is all about.

The molded fiber that RyPax makes is a step or two up from the everyday molded-pulp egg carton. First, RyPax containers are fully recyclable and biodegradable, and they’re only made from materials sourced from responsible green suppliers. Often enough, the source materials are things like fast-growing bagasse and bamboo. Second, egg cartons are usually made on high-speed rotary pulpers followed by a drying process, and only then is the material pressed and formed in a secondary step. The resulting product does not have a smooth cosmetic finish—but then again, if the package being made is an egg carton, who cares how smooth the finish is? RyPax technology , on the other hand, is an inline process, as drying, finishing, and molding is all done inline. The resulting product is smooth, clean, and attractive enough for the high-end electronics, pharmaceutical, and health and beauty applications that RyPax specializes in.

As for CelluComp, its microfibrillated cellulose product, Curran, has been used for some time as a thickener in household paints. Or to add structural integrity to a fishing rod or skateboard. When it comes to fiber, when Curran is added it also adds strength. But it also closes the porosity of the sheet and smoothens the surface, thus optimizing that surface’s ability to be efficiently coated. So it was only natural that CelluComp would begin marketing Curran for applications in paper and packaging. This led to a working relationship with the Danish Technological Institute, experts in materials science and green technologies. When CelluComp and DTI exhibited at Plastic Waste Free World Europe in November 2021, RyPax came to their booth and, as CelluComp CEO Christian Kemp-Griffin puts it, “We started building our relationship. We liked RyPax’s ability to react and their entrepreneurial spirit. We had some history in paper and packaging at this point, so what we started looking at with RyPax wasn’t entirely new to us. What was new was the idea of looking specifically at fiber-based barrier packaging.”

Fast forward a few months and here is where the two firms are at. They’re developing a molded fiber bottle made of curran, bagasse, and bamboo. The Curran in the fiber brings added structural integrity. But just as important, its inclusion means that the interior surface is optimized for application of a coating. And the coating isn’t just any coating. It’s a thin, impermeable coating specially developed by CelluComp called Reef, and once again it includes Curran. So it’s a matter of molding a fiber bottle that is strong and has minimal porosity and then making it even stronger and even further reducing porosity by giving it a unique inner coating incorporating Curran—a coating that won’t interfere with recyclability or biodegradability the way an inner plastic liner does.

Both RyPax and CelluComp emphasized at PACK EXPO that what they hope to do is push the packaging community forward by combining precision plant-based packaging production with a highly renewable feed stock ingredient to crack the code on the all-fiber bottle. The partnership is poised to scale production for industry applications to help brand owners reduce waste and meet consumer, government, and their own sustainability goals.

Worth noting is that a threaded aluminum closure was used on the prototype bottle shown at PACK EXPO. Moving forward, RyPax and CelluComp will in close collaboration with DTI explore additional fiber packaging solutions including fiber screw threads, caps, and even thinner coatings.

“Integrating RyPax’s and CelluComp’s proven technology, materials, and production expertise to produce the industry’s first all-fiber bottle at scale is a major evolution for the industry,” says CelluComp CEO Kemp-Griffin. “Our unique capabilities and entrepreneurial approach, including establishing a Minnesota-based Public Benefit Corp. to better serve U.S. operations, has finally produced a design most packaged goods companies, and their consumers, have been longing for.”

“Combining our global expertise in fiber packaging design and production with CelluComp’s creative ingredient solution, we’re looking at a true barrier packaging breakthrough,” says Alvin Lim, CEO of RyPax. “This initiative will remove millions of tons of plastic waste from the environment.”

When asked if the all-fiber bottle will be able to hold carbonated beverages, Kemp-Griffin said no. He added that the DTI is still in the process of testing to determine what the Oxygen Transmission Rate of the bottle will be. In the meantime, says DTI business development manager Alexander Bardenstein, this collaboration is genuine cause for excitement. “The RyPax/CelluComp bottle has been through all of our comprehensive testing to earn our endorsement and allows them to start tailoring this technology for the global marketplace.”

Paper packaging possessing barrier properties

While barrier paper packaging was a major theme at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, it didn’t just materialize there out of the blue. Amcor Flexibles had been diving deeper into the realm of recyclable paper-based packaging in the months leading up to the event, and recent trials and tests in Australia and Europe have provided insights into their latest efforts. The main aim is to design packaging that's efficient for recyclability, while also maintaining the necessary quality and protection for products inside.

Just ahead of PACK EXPO Las Vegas, the company announced the North American launch of curbside recyclable AmFiber Performance Paper packaging, part of the company’s AmFiber portfolio. Prequalified by How2Recycle, performance paper meets the re-pulpability standards for curbside recycling, allowing brands to provide consumers with more sustainable end-of-life outcomes for packaging. PACK EXPO Las Vegas served as the first big debut of the tech.

Paper-based packaging alternatives employ innovative technologies to deliver the right barrier, shelf-life, and machine performance to meet brand and product needs. Consumers often seek paper-based packaging to deliver a more sustainable end-of-life, due to widespread curbside paper collection and recycling. And on the shelf, paper-based solutions meet consumers’ preferences for a natural look and feel.

“Brands now have more choices than ever when it comes to packaging their products in formats and materials that attract consumers and meet their sustainability goals, while still achieving the operational performance they require,” says Brian Carvill, Amcor Flexibles North America VP of R&D. “AmFiber Performance Paper, part of the AmFiber portfolio, along with our dedicated research and development team, can make the conversion from plastic to paper effortless and advantageous.”

AmFiber Performance Paper is a high barrier laminated paper that is recyclable in most paper recycling streams, earning the How2Recycle pre-qualification of “widely recyclable.” It provides improved barrier and packer efficiency compared to the existing coated papers and is PVdC-free.

“It's great to receive this independent validation as it should help consumers easily recycle packaging made of AmFiber Performance Paper through curbside paper recycling,” adds Ilya Syshchikov, vice president global product management AmFiber.

Amcor’s product portfolio includes options for confectionery, bars, cookies, cereals, dry beverages, and dry mixes. Format applications are ideal for cold-seal flow wrap and three-side seal sachets. AmFiber Performance Paper runs on existing flexible packaging equipment, achieving machine speeds comparable to plastic-based packaging.

At PACK EXPO Las Vegas, PW editors were able to get an up-close look at—and tactile tear of—the AmFiber packaging substrate. Desmond VanHouten, senior marketing manager at Amcor, described the trials they have been conducting in the UK and Australia, and how they relate to the new U.S. launch. Interestingly, while the essence of the product is consistent across these regions, its exact form varies due to the unique requirements of different recycling systems, ranging from curbside recycling methodologies to the capabilities of Materials Recovery Facilities (MRFs). Such regional customization ensures the packaging is most suited for its intended market.

The primary challenge in developing recyclable packaging, especially those that combine different materials like paper and foil, lies in the recycling process itself. A significant point of emphasis for Amcor is to ensure that their packaging material has over 80% fiber content, which is the recyclability threshold for the U.S., a number that varies internationally. Furthermore, during the recycling process, barrier layers need to be removed to retrieve recoverable fibers.

Another critical requirement in the development process is maintaining fiber length and quality. For a product to qualify for curbside recyclability, fibers shouldn't be too short or degraded. This ensures that the recycled material is still of high quality, essential for producing a good product post-recycling.

Shelf life remains an essential metric for customers, especially in the confectionery and dry mix segments. According to VanHouten, Amcor’s new packaging solution offers a shelf life comparable to that of metalized OBD. It's crucial to note that while the packaging possesses a commendable moisture barrier, it might not provide as formidable a barrier as traditional foils. However, its performance seems promising, as many of Amcor's clients believe it will suit their needs.

The aesthetics and tactile feel of the packaging haven't been ignored. For those curious about the packaging's appearance, it sports a paper exterior. When torn, the metalized interior becomes visible. VanHouten clarified that the version on display at the show used metalized film, with several options under consideration—for instance, for applications where metal detection operations render metalized film unusable. In those cases, Amcor is also exploring alternatives to the metalized layer. Potential solutions could offer different layers of barriers that might not necessitate metalization.

VanHouten says that ongoing developments and trials highlight their commitment to providing efficient, recyclable packaging solutions tailored to regional requirements. The company's iterative approach, combined with feedback from their clients, should ensure that they remain at the forefront of this trend.

Watch a video of the new barrier paper in the hand and in potential applications.

More news in barrier paper

Elsewhere at PACK EXPO, ProAmpac showcased its ProActive Recyclable RP-1000 High Barrier (HB) paper-based technology, designed to address packaging needs across a variety of food products. A standard barrier version is also available.

RP-1000HB is a patent-pending extension of the existing ProActive Recyclable RP-1000 series. This new packaging system provides robust barrier against oxygen, moisture, and grease, which can compromise the shelf-life and quality of products like dehydrated fruit, frozen foods, confections, and flavored oatmeal.

Many companies are looking to meet sustainability goals and incorporate recycle-ready content for regulatory requirements, consumer desires, and more. But a major challenge faced by the industry is that some sustainable material changes may require equipment slowdown at the plant. Nathan Klettlinger, global marketing director at ProAmpac, says that the RP-1000HB integrates easily with existing equipment and maintains speeds. By ensuring compatibility with already established infrastructure, it "simplifies the transition process and minimizes costs compared to other sustainable alternatives," he adds.

This release is part of ProAmpac’s “Kick it to the Curb!” focus, geared toward ensuring the product remains protected while making recycling convenient for consumers. Adam Grose, chief commercial officer, notes, “Here in the U.S., curbside is the easiest way to get people to recycle. So that's what we're focused on, without sacrificing the performance of the package.”

Grose also says that the material is pre-H2R-qualified [How2Recycle] for customers who plan to take their package through the process of featuring the popular symbol for recycling instructions.

RP-1000HB is made from bleached paper—there is also a Kraft option. The packaging not only ensures the longevity of its contents but enables clear branding and product information for shelf appeal. It's available in a variety of formats, including rollstock and pre-made, three-sided seal pouches.

Amir Saffar, director of global sustainability innovation for ProAmpac, elaborates on the product's performance under challenging conditions; in tests simulating up to 85% relative humidity, the RP-1000HB maintains its barrier properties. “Unlike conventional paper solutions that offer inadequate grease resistance and subsequent packaging vulnerabilities, RP-1000HB delivers superior grease resistance with excellent seal performance on horizontal and vertical form/fill/sealing lines. Its unique characteristics pave the way for integrating recyclable fiber-based packaging into numerous applications,” he adds.

Suitable for items including granola, cereal, and more, its printability allows for easy brand promotion and customization without compromising its primary function of preservation and protection.

Earlier this year, ProAmpac launched its patent-pending PRO-EVO Recyclable platforms to the ProActive Recyclable series of products. The system is a multi-wall, paper-based self-opening-sack (SOS) bag that is certified for curbside recycling and is ideally suited for dry pet food. It provides grease and edge-wicking resistance without intentionally adding per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). PRO-EVO Recyclable is also available with high moisture barrier to maintain the freshness of pet foods. The package combines shelf appeal and robust structure with high drop resistance.

“These patent-pending technologies are engineered to have various moisture barrier levels, excellent organoleptic properties for pet food applications, and run-at-rate on the standard filling equipment,” says Hesam Tabatabaei, senior vice president of global product development and innovation at ProAmpac.

Also expanding the use of paper into the realm of v/f/f/s applications is BW Flexible Systems. At PACK EXPO the firm demonstrated its new Hayssen Mini vf/f/s bagger, which allows users to run either paper or film, with a changeover time of less than 10 minutes between materials. Explains Dan Irod, director of business development for BW Flexible Systems, the bagger is the fulfillment of a request from one of the company’s customers seven years ago who wanted to switch from plastic to paper for 100% of its bags. “Until that moment, we had never evaluated the possibility of working with paper, so it was a totally new thing for us,” Irod says.

In developing the system, BW Flexible collaborated with materials suppliers to find a paper-based web material that could seal on its equipment. Options include a paper web with a peelable film layer that can be removed, allowing the paper to be recycled or composted, or paper with a thin layer of PE for barrier.

Simultaneous with finding a paper that could be sealed on BW Flexible’s equipment was the development of a machine that could handle the paper. Says Irod, running paper on a vf/f/s machine requires a different film path and unwinding of the material. “You have to control the pulling of the web and also the tension of the packaging materials,” he says.

In engineering the machine to meet new packaging material requirements, however, Irod said he wanted to be sure that if the sustainability winds changed (again) with greater recycling of plastic, that customers would have the choice of running either material. “That was one of the challenges I brought to my team,” he says, “just to always be able to take a step back and retrofit the machine with different tooling that allows for the use of plastic.”

Another notable feature of the machine is its small footprint: The Hayssen Mini is just 1.3 m high, or approximately 4 ft. Shares Irod, sustainability isn’t only about the material being run on the machine, but also a machine’s electrical consumption, the number of air compressors it uses, and its footprint. “As I like to say, the Hayssen Mini will allow a small customer to work even in a garage,” he says. “It’s not going to be a garage definitely, but that’s the concept.”

The Mini also offers in-line printing with water-based inks as an option.

Graphic Packaging International has introduced a new coated recycled paperboard (CRB) innovation, PaceSetter Rainier. Named after Mount Rainier, known for its pristine white snow-capped summit, the new paperboard offers many of the characteristics of solid bleached sulfate (SBS) in combination with recycled content.

“One of the big trends that we see is the increase in the desire to have packaging made out of recycled content [paperboard], but one of the really big challenges with recycled content is that, while it’s fantastic, it doesn’t always work for every purpose just from a shelf-appeal standpoint because it has a brown appearance,” explains Jeannine Scherzer, marketing director at Graphic Packaging International, LLC. “For brands that want to have a really bright, impactful carton, having a slightly duller paperboard isn’t going to work for that. But now we’ve figured out how to make a recycled sheet that’s pretty bright white.”

According to GPI, with a brightness and whiteness that exceeds that of traditional CRB, PaceSetter Rainier can compete directly with SBS and folding box board (FBB). In addition, it provides improved surface smoothness for enhanced printability and tactile performance.

Printability, in particular, is especially important for applications such as OTC packaging. “If you’re selling pain medication, for example, that requires you to date code on the side or that requires a lot of fine print, you can’t get that crispness and accuracy with recycled content material; you’ll end up having letters bleed, and then you won’t be able to read the date codes. That’s very critical for the healthcare segment,” Scherzer explains. “This is the first time that they [healthcare CPGs] are actually able to get packaging with recycled content that a lot of their consumers are asking for, a lot of hospitals want to move that way, without sacrificing the shelf appeal. This is really a game changer for a lot of these companies.”

The ability to produce new PaceSetter Ranier is the result of Graphic Packaging’s recent investments in CRB, which total an estimated $1.7 billion combined for projects in Kalamazoo, Mich., and Waco, Tex. According to Scherzer, the company’s new CRB line in Kalamazoo—the first new paper machine investment in nearly four decades—features a range of new technologies and high-speed capabilities that allow it to handle advancements such as different coatings or a different process.

“It really speaks to the quality and capabilities of that machine—it’s really impressive,” says Scherzer. “That investment and expanding that capacity is allowing us to really hone in on making our already sustainable products even more sustainable.”

The new paperboard grade is initially available in 12 to 18-pt calipers and is suited for a range of packaging applications, including healthcare, beauty, confectionery, dry goods, dairy, and more.

PFAS-free oxygen absorber

Mitsubishi Gas ChemicalMitsubishi Gas Chemical scored major sustainability points by way of what it removed from its oxygen absorbers. Debuting at MGC ‘s PACK EXPO booth was a first-ever PFAS-free oxygen absorber. It comes in response to the growing legislation against polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). These so-called “forever chemicals” were once favored for their oil and water-resistant properties—until they became known for their inability to break down in the environment, which poses adverse health effects.

The key to this advancement resides in the multilayer film structure used to contain the actual oxygen-absorbing components in the three-side-sealed pouch. Essentially a polyester/paper/PE construction, it’s the paper layer that has been altered. A coating on this paper is what always brought the grease- and moisture-resistant properties required, without which the oxygen-absorbing iron inside would not be able to perform its task. This coating is now PFAS-free.

“The contents inside the three-side-sealed pouch are unchanged,” says Sean Hael, MGC sales and marketing general manager. “It was just the coating that contained PFAS.” What this “advanced proprietary coating” is Mitsubishi isn’t saying. But the firm emphasizes that this “game-changing” innovation is preceded by more than 40 years of proven AGELESS technology, MGC’s well known and established brand, now reengineered to support the industry’s progress towards ambitious sustainability goals. Also, notes MGC, this 100-percent PFAS-free solution doesn’t compromise quality, performance, or safety in the many applications where it is found, including processed meats, meat snacks, baked goods, dried fruits, coffee, pet treats, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals. “PFAS-free AGELESS oxygen absorbers are oil-resistant and can deoxidize the interior of sealed packages to maintain flavor, color, fragrance, and nutrition of freshly prepared food as well as dramatically extend shelf life,” says an MGC press release.

Hael adds that MGC scientists have been working steadily for some years now on a technology that would meet regulatory requirements regarding PFAS that were emerging in Europe. But it turned out that requirements in the U.S. got fast-tracked in a way that required MGC to pivot. “We had to solve this as soon as humanly possible, because when we originally thought we had a couple of years, it ended up being more like a couple of months. R&D had to reprioritize if we were going to eliminate PFAS from our products in time. At this point the technology development is finished and it’s just a matter of getting it into production and into our warehouses.”

When asked about the cost of the new oxygen absorber, Hael said this. “We’ll have two different types of oxygen absorbers. One will be the oil-resistant version for use with products high in fatty oils. Being a new technology, there will probably be a slight increase in cost as things get leveled out. But what we found during our testing and studies is that some products not so high in fatty oils only require a non-oil-resistant version, so we’ll also offer that. And this non-oil-resistant version won’t see a cost increase.”

Continued development in monomaterials

TC TranscontinentalAt PACK EXPO Las Vegas, TC Transcontinental revealed its big bet on recyclable monomaterial BOPE films , with a new $60 million BOPE facility. These films still rely on consumers to use store drop-off, but infrastructure and adoption are improving. Why BOPE? The packaging industry is in the midst of a significant transformation, driven by the growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions. One outgrowth of this evolution lies the utilization of biaxially oriented polyethylene (BOPE) materials.

TC Transcontinental Packaging invested $60 million to accelerate the commercialization of recyclable BOPE flexible plastic packaging through the development of cutting-edge mono-material providing high-performance and polyethylene films with more heat resistance. In addition to a new innovative film line that will produce BOPE, a first in North America expected to be operational in spring of 2024, the investment includes ancillary equipment and a 120,000 sq ft building expansion in TC Transcontinental Packaging’s Spartanburg, South Carolina facility.

According to Josh Ball, director of innovation and sustainability platforms at TC Transcontinental, BOPE is emerging as a game-changer in the world of flexible packaging. Unlike traditional poly films, BOPE materials offer a unique set of properties that make them highly desirable for environmentally conscious brands. But what exactly sets BOPE apart?

"The orientation process in BOPE gives it physical properties that are hard to replicate with standard extrusion techniques," he said. The stretching during production results in enhanced strength, toughness, and tear resistance, making BOPE a versatile choice for a wide range of applications.

One of the driving forces behind the adoption of BOPE materials is their eco-friendliness. The issue of end-of-life disposal has long plagued the packaging industry. However, BOPE offers a solution by being easily recyclable. This is especially crucial in the U.S., where recycling infrastructure for films is lacking.

"Most of our current packaging solutions don't have a good end-of-life plan; they end up in the waste stream," Ball said. This is where BOPE comes in, aligning with the sustainability goals of brands. BOPE materials can be recycled through store drop-off programs, ensuring a second life for packaging materials.

Currently, the store drop-off program remains the primary avenue for recycling PE film, including BOPE materials. Industry experts acknowledge that the adoption of this program has been slow, but it remains a significant part of the recycling landscape.

"Store drop-off is the platform for PE film recycling right now," Ball said. While there are efforts to explore other collection methods, such as regional initiatives and chemical recycling, store drop-off remains the dominant player.

To bolster the recycling ecosystem, collaboration between packaging companies and organizations like the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) is essential. Companies like TC Transcontinental are actively engaged with APR's Films Committee, working towards expanding recycling opportunities.

"We're striving to make PE film recycling a broader platform accessible to more people," Ball says. By adhering to APR guidelines and securing pre-approvals from How2Recycle, TC Transcontinental and other forward-thinking companies are paving the way for recyclable packaging solutions.

“The market today is ripe for the taking, in PE monomaterial solutions,” Ball said. “We feel like BOPE offers us the best ability to convert our customers out of our standard, non-recyclable solutions, into a monomaterial recyclable flexible pack.”

Notably, increasing the North America supply of recyclable PE also will increase the supply of available recycled PE as feedstock. Ultimately, this helps to feed demand for post-consumer recycled (PCR), like TC Transcontinental’s vieVERTe line. This sustainable product portfolio leverages the benefits of flexible packaging, such as extending shelf life, reducing food waste, and providing product protection, while reducing its environmental footprint. vieVERTe includes packaging solutions that are recyclable, compostable, and made from PCR content. Virgin BOPE production is a spring of content that should be recoverable and reusable as PCR in the same packaging applications that virgin BOPE was initially used in, thus strengthening circularity.

BOPE materials have already found their place in a myriad of packaging applications. In dairy packaging, BOPE is used for products like shredded cheese packages, serving as the primary packaging material. This versatile material is also employed in overwraps for multi-pack bundles, offering strength and sustainability in a single package.

Brands like Kellogg's are leading the way by incorporating BOPE materials into their packaging, showcasing the How2Recycle symbol, and encouraging consumers to use store drop-off. TC Transcontinental, along with other converters, is actively working with such brands to provide sustainable packaging solutions that meet consumer demands.

As the packaging industry marches forward in pursuit of sustainability, BOPE materials are poised to play a pivotal role. With their unique properties and recyclability, BOPE materials offer a sustainable alternative that resonates with eco-conscious consumers and brands.

The industry's continued collaboration with organizations like APR, coupled with innovative solutions from companies like TC Transcontinental, is set to accelerate the adoption of BOPE materials and drive the transformation towards a more sustainable packaging landscape.

Recyclable monomatierials like BOPE, when imbued with barrier properties, represent a significant step forward in the packaging industry's journey towards sustainability. While challenges remain, the commitment to creating a circular economy for packaging materials is unwavering, and BOPE is at the forefront of this movement.

ToppanAlso pressing forward with monomaterials is Toppan, which used PACK EXPO Las Vegas to debut stateside its newly developed all-polypropylene (PP) mono-material barrier packaging. Uniquely, the pack exhibits outstanding heat and water resistance, making it suitable for retort sterilization.

Efforts to reuse resources from packaging waste in a circular fashion are underway across the globe. In fact, the EU is aiming to make all packaging reusable or recyclable by 2030. Employing mono-material compositions for packaging is an effective way to improve recyclability, and there is demand for barrier films and packaging for PP-based mono-material packages.

The new mono-material PP packaging takes advantage of Toppan’s GL Barrier vapor deposition and coating technologies to provide the heat and water resistance needed for retort sterilization, something that has proved challenging with conventional PP films until now. In addition, the absence of metal in the packaging enables microwave heating and the use of metal detectors to check for foreign objects. The new PP substrate adds to the lineup of GL Barrier products that meet growing demand for mono-material solutions, particularly in Europe and North America. Toppan is now supplying all-PP packaging to food manufacturers, with samples having first become available globally in spring of 2023.

PCR content from the ocean

Klöckner PentaplastOn show at the Klöckner Pentaplast booth was the kpEnhance RM1, a clear nutraceutical blister film produced using a minimum of 30% post-consumer recycled material that is certified, Prevented Ocean Plastic™ (POP) material. The POP program is a global recycling initiative in which tens of thousands of people around the world earn their living collecting bottles from coastlines and preventing ocean plastic.

The RM1 material is designed to be recycled in the RIC 1/PET recycling stream and the company reports that it is a “plug & play” option that runs on existing equipment. “Typically, when you run a sustainable product, you may have to dial it back—slow operations down and buy new tools. Not with this material or our kpNext,” says Jeff Cole, director of marketing communications.

Two-layer, three-layer, and symmetrical structures come standard. Applications include vitamins, probiotics, fish oil, gummies, and more.

In September, Klöckner Pentaplast also announced a big step in medical device packaging: the company received ISCC Plus certification through the International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC) at three of its manufacturing facilities in North America and Europe. The new certification allows the company to use chemically recycled raw material using mass balance, such as Eastman’s Eastar™ Renew resin. Tom Priewe, product manager for medical device films explains: “By utilizing chemically recycled polymers like [Eastman’s Eastar] Renew for our medical device films, we are not only reducing the burden on virgin raw materials, we are also supporting the successful diversion of waste that would otherwise be landfilled or incinerated.”

Mauser Packaging SolutionsWith a booth highlighting a variety of more sustainable packaging, a key new development on display from Mauser Packaging Solutions was its UN-rated tight-head container made with 100% post-consumer resin (PCR). This is the first of its kind, according to Chris Bradshaw, explaining the difficulty of making such a container durable and reliable.

Mauser’s closed-loop system is key, Bradshaw says, to better control the consistency of materials being recycled. “We are able to reuse our own resin and create a fortified package,” he says, explaining the different melt levels in various resins. “This is probably a 4 or 6 melt. You might have other resins that are going to be a 30 melt, and that’s going to be a lot more degraded; you’re going to have a bit more impurities with that resin, so it’s not going to allow you to get the stack strength that you need out of it.”

The new tight-head container is made with recycled HDPE produced at Mauser’s own industrial packaging facilities. The closed loop also enables Mauser to get a solid color that’s relatively consistent throughout. “That’s very rare when you’re dealing with post-consumer anything or PIR, post-industrial resin,” Bradshaw says.

Available in 19- and 20-L capacities, the tight-head containers have a range of uses, from flavored syrups for the beverage industry to fertilizers for cannabis growers. The container is UN-rated 3H1W/Y1.8/100. It satisfies California Prop. 65 requirements for rigid plastic packaging containers (RPPCs) and meets requirements for Prop. 65 heavy metal PPM. The recycled HDPE gives the container about a 60% smaller carbon footprint vs. tight-head containers made with virgin HDPE.

E-com drives development of sustainable packaging

With Forbes projecting that online sales will account for 24% of all retail purchases by 2026, e-commerce and Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) sales continue at a steady clip. Machinery and material solutions for that sector, especially those offering sustainable packaging options, were a highlight of this year’s PACK EXPO Las Vegas. Hugo Beck, whose new paper e-com fit packaging machine defies easy categorization, was one of a handful of e-commerce machines that had booth visitors doing a double take.

Hugo BeckGermany-based Hugo Beck is a leader in horizontal film packaging machines, flow packing, and paper packaging machines as well as automation solutions. At PACK EXPO Las Vegas it introduced its paper e-com fit packaging machine, a brand-new solution for paper packaging that is especially suitable for e-commerce applications. The roll-fed machine automatically adapts the size of shipping bags to the varying length and width of products placed onto its infeed belt. Products up to 200 mm (7.87 in.) tall can be packaged using a minimum amount of paper.

The precisely fitting paper bags are especially notable in that they feature two sewn sides plus a glued top overlap. While sewing a bag closed is common enough in the vertical fill/seal space, this is believed to be a first where horizontal systems are concerned. Both uncoated and coated recyclable papers can be run on the machine. Optional as an inclusion into the system is a print-and-apply labeler, as well, which can come from a variety of sources.

Not only does the machine offer a sustainable solution for e-commerce shippers using paper, cotton stitching, and less chemicals, the e-com fit offers flexibility for busy fulfilment, D2C, and e-commerce lines. “The machine can also choose between two different printed papers, for example, for two different brands,” says Timo Kollmann, managing director at Hugo Beck. “The machine itself chooses which paper has to be taken for the product.”

According to Hugo Beck, PACK EXPO Las Vegas marked the first showing of the new system in North America. Shows held earlier this year, including interpack, generated considerable interest in the concept and several installations of the machinery are in commercial operation in Europe.

“Building upon our successful track record of European exhibitions this year,” says Kollmann, “PACK EXPO is a chance for Hugo Beck to highlight our commitment to the American market, with our continuous investment in cross-industry machine innovation for efficient and sustainable packaging concepts.”

See a video of the machine in operation.

PAC MachineryAlso developing a bagger capable of handling paper is PAC Machinery. The firm’s FW 650SI Servo Box Motion Inverted Flow Wrapper makes bags to product length at high speeds and can accommodate products up to 12 in. wide or 8 in. high. According to PAC vice president Greg Berguig, the wrapper runs up to about 80/min with film or 30/min with paper. It also incorporates a thermal transfer printer for printing directly on the package or on a label. Berguig adds that the system is especially suitable for apparel and other soft, delicate products.

“It’s easy to underestimate how challenging it is to go from plastic film to paper on a flow wrap operation,” says Berguig. “There are so many different grades and thicknesses of paper. Also, how extensible is the paper? Does it have a PE coating or some type of heat-sealable coating? Let’s just say it’s been quite a learning process. We’ve been working on getting the paper right for some time now. It’s a curbside recyclable paper, but it’s important to point out that the machine can run film or paper. We feel that flexibility is terribly important from the customer’s point of view. They want to future-proof their machinery investments.”

Berguig chooses not to identify the source of the proprietary heat-activated coating that goes on the paper, which, during demonstrations at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, was a 55-lb virgin material. He acknowledges that using it instead of film is a more costly proposition. That’s largely why, when a customer chooses to go with paper rather than film for flow wrapping, the decision is not made at the operations or procurement level but more typically in the C suite, notes Berguig.

See a video of the FW 650SI Servo Box Motion Inverted Flow Wrapper in action.

Also at the booth, PAC Machinery spotlighted the new version of the Rollbag R3200 XL, which can customize the bag's size according to the item being packaged. Catering to diverse products, it efficiently handles a variety of bag lengths, providing options for both long and shorter packages on the same machine.

Because the unit features poly tubing rather than pre-made bags, it lets the user adjust bag length on the fly, resulting in less material waste and delivering a lower total packaging cost, says Berguig. “With the same machine, you can right-size the bagging material so that you’re using less material,” says Berguig.

SEE (formerly Sealed Air Corp.) not only unveiled their new corporate brand name but also highlighted a new paper-based addition to its popular AUTOBAG® line of bagging and printing stations.

The AUTOBAG® brand 850S system uses paper mailers instead of poly bags, offering a sustainable solution for mail order fulfillment and e-commerce paper applications that run curbside-recyclable paper bags. The 850S can open, label, and seal 7-10 bags per minute, handling two bag sizes: 14 X 19 in. and 19 x 24 in.

It also automates the packing process and improves productivity by enabling inline printing of shipping label information. Its air pocket bag-opening technology allows for easy loading of orders and enables inline printing of shipping label information.

At the show, SEE representatives demonstrated the unit printing white mailers with no label and kraft envelopes with white labels. Both paper mailers demonstrated crisp graphics like shipping addresses, barcodes, and QR codes.

SEE says it is ideal for apparel or soft goods and reduces shipping costs compared to standard corrugated shipping. It is also ergonomic and easy for operators to use, with a small footprint that saves valuable warehouse space. “This machine has a compact design and can easily fit into a work cell,” says Giancarlo Bobbio, marketing director for automation at SEE.

SEE also showed a fulfillment work cell loaded with sustainable packaging extensions of its well-known BUBBLE WRAP® product. Natalia Balogh, executive director, Fulfillment Platform at SEE, showed us their new paper bubble mailer, which is 100% curbside recyclable and made with virgin and recycled paper. “Not only is it curbside recyclable, but it provides a great level of cushioning by mimicking our iconic [plastic] BUBBLE WRAP,” says Balogh.

SEE also unveiled BUBBLE WRAP® Brand Paper Cushioning, which can be fed through a semi-automated wrapping system for fulfillment operations. SEE also highlighted its void fill air pillow solution made with 95% recycled content -- out of which 50% is PCR, says Balogh.

Watch SEE present its sustainable fulfillment machines and materials.

Focused on right-sizing

Packsize highlighted how two integrated systems—its new software platform and a new machine—can help e-commerce and direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands reduce waste for sustainability while driving efficiency. The first product is the PackNet Cloud platform, which offers businesses the ability to optimize box packaging efficiency, boost productivity, and reduce their carbon footprint.

“PackNet Cloud represents a significant leap forward in packaging technology, making Packsize the industry’s pioneer and sole provider of cloud capability,” says Rod Gallaway, chief executive officer at Packsize. “PackNet Cloud empowers businesses to optimize their packaging operations, reduce expenses, enhance customer satisfaction, and decrease their carbon footprint.”

The innovative cloud-based system seamlessly integrates with Packsize's On Demand Packaging® machines, helping e-commerce brands manage carton machines, streamline box production, and integrate packaging workflows.

Designed to help businesses thrive in a dynamic and ever-growing e-commerce market, PackNet Cloud makes operations both more efficient and more sustainable through several features. First, PackNet Cloud enables multi-tenant environments, allowing businesses to scale flexibly and eliminate IT infrastructure concerns without compromising security and performance. The platform also provides real-time advanced data and analytics capabilities, offering businesses comprehensive insights to make data-driven decisions and optimize packaging operations. Also embedded in the platform is PackNet Cloud Cube, a tool that accurately calculates the dimensions and weight of packages, determining the optimal box size for every order.

Included with PackNet are security measures such as data encryption, device authentication, and real-time threat detection, ensuring comprehensive risk mitigation.

Packsize's booth was also abuzz with the company's X5 solution, a machine released in 2023 that the company describes as the “the world’s first fully-automated erected box system and the most advanced, flexible, efficient and sustainable platform available for the e-commerce industry.”

The X5, which integrates seamlessly with PackNet Cloud, has already been installed at Crutchfield, a leading e-commerce electronics retailer, as featured in the August issue of Packaging World.

Packsize says the box-making machine is designed to produce ready-to-pack, right-sized erected boxes at industry-leading speed to enhance e-commerce providers’ and manufacturers’ ability to meet customer demand, while addressing labor shortages, associated costs, and waste concerns.

“Unpredictable marketplace challenges over the last two years have compelled retailers and manufacturers to solve complex challenges around packaging technology, labor shortages, and throughput issues to meet consumer demand with sustainable solutions up and down the supply chain,” said Gallaway in an earlier statement. “Our innovations with the X5 solution alleviate these concerns while increasing efficiencies at scale and reducing the environmental impact of e-commerce. We continue to reimagine the future of packaging and create solutions at the nexus of technology, efficiency, and sustainability.”

The X5 reduces packaging waste caused by oversized boxes, negates void fill like plastic air pillows, reduces shipping emissions, and improves the end-consumer’s overall experience. Delivering up to 600 ready-to-pack, right-sized erected boxes per hour while automatically and accurately applying up to two labels per box, the X5 is designed to provide an advantage for high-volume e-commerce centers, especially when integrated with Packsize’s software offerings, the company says.

Gallaway sees Packsize’s new software/hardware offering as an integrated system that will help e-commerce brands become more sustainable while meeting their logistics needs. With e-commerce and D2C showing no signs of slowing down, right-sized packaging helps companies minimize their costs and environmental impact associated with extraneous and unneeded corrugated boxes while improving parcel logistics, fitting significantly more boxes on freight and delivery carriers.

“We know that over-sized boxes are about 40 percent too large and take 20 percent more corrugated than we really need,” says Gallaway. “Our machines, paired with the cloud and software, make right-sized packaging for any size order that customers need.”

For Gallaway, supplying integrated packaging solutions that allow their brand customers to provide an impactful e-commerce experience for consumers is what it’s all about. “We're hoping to delight them as they open the package when it gets to their doorstep.”

See a video walkthrough of Packsize’s new e-commerce products.

Reusable bags, boxes for circular B2C

In e-commerce materials, one first-time exhibitor grabbing attention in Las Vegas was Boox, whose sustainable products stand at the crossroads where business-to-consumer (B2C) and circularity meet.

Boox’s new shipping bag employs Dow Chemical REVOLOOP resin with 50% PCR.

Displaying products from its partnership with Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle brand Goop and several others, Boox offered an overview of their B2C packaging system’s approach and capability, emphasizing sustainability and simplicity of use for the consumer.

“We’re a mission-driven start-up, supplying reusable shipping boxes and bags to help both brands and consumers eliminate single-use waste from their shipping stream,” says Paige Russell, Boox’s design director.

Boox’s bags and box approach focuses on making circular packaging easy to use. For example, each Boox box is embedded with a QR code that, when scanned, instructs the end user on the process for returning the box to Boox. Boox then cleans and refurbishes them before returning them to the client, such as Goop. This cycle ensures that the boxes enjoy a prolonged lifecycle, being used repeatedly for different shipping needs.

As B2C continues to grow, Russell sees that the circular solutions provided by Boox will be increasingly in demand. “We’re one of the only companies here at PACK EXPO that provides B2C reusable shipping containers, so we’re really excited to bring this opportunity to brands and consumers,” says Russell.

Another new product Boox highlighted was its new polyethylene shipper, the Boox Bag, presented as an alternative to single-use fulfillment poly bags that currently dominate the market. The fruit of a partnership with Dow Chemical and Pregis, the Boox Bag uses Dow’s REVOLOOP™ recycled plastics resins with 50% Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) content. According to Russell, Boox’s shipping bag can be used up to 15 times before reaching its end-of-life status, after which it can be repurposed into more bags.

In addition to its strong material, the Boox Bag features simple but elegant innovations in packaging design. For example, Boox Bag’s shipping label plays a dual role, also acting as a tamper-proof seal, thereby eliminating the need for an extra piece of tape and further helping to reduce waste. Once shipped, the consumer can also follow simple procedures to open the package without scissors that cause damage to the product. The bag also includes return instructions embedded in the design.

Watch Boox give a tour of its sustainable B2C circular products.