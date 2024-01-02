Coca-Cola, Colgate-Palmolive, and Castrol Introduce Recycling Innovations

This comprehensive segment encompasses both recycling initiatives and packaging that now integrates more recycled content. The advent of packaging taxes, influencing packaging recycling, is on the horizon. The U.K. has already set this in motion in April 2022, implementing a tax on plastic packaging with less than 30% recycled content. These activities inevitably drive the demand for packaging reduction efforts.

ThePackHub Coca-Cola Introduces 100% Recycled Plastic Bottles in Canada

Global beverage giant Coca-Cola is to introduce 100% recycled plastic bottles in Canada. From early 2024, all 500ml carbonated beverage bottles offered by the company will be made of 100% recycled plastic, excluding the bottles’ caps and labels. The move is expected to prevent 7.6 million pounds (3,447 metric tons) of new plastic from being produced in 2024 alone while also reducing approximately 7,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually. All the company’s 100% recycled plastic bottles will feature the ‘Recycle Me Again’ message to further remind its consumers. The transition to 100% recycled plastic bottles is in line with the company’s ‘World Without Waste’ target, which seeks to leverage at least 50% recycled content in its packaging by 2030 and to significantly reduce virgin plastic usage. The new bottles will be manufactured by family-owned Canadian business Coke Canada Bottling at its facilities in Brampton, Ontario; Calgary, Alberta; Lachine, Quebec, and Richmond, British Columbia.

ThePackHub Colgate-Palmolive and TerraCycle Partnership Allows Customers to Recycle Soap Packaging

Colgate-Palmolive US has announced a partnership with New Jersey recycling leaders TerraCycle, which will enable its customers to recycle all brands of dish refill flexible packaging and caps. The Palmolive Refill Free Recycling Program is open to any interested individual, school, office, or community organization in the U.S. Colgate-Palmolive says that participation is easy: sign up on TerraCycle’s Palmolive Refill Free Recycling Program page and mail in any brand of flexible dish soap refill packaging and caps using the prepaid shipping label from anywhere in the United States. Once collected, the dish refill packaging and caps are cleaned and separated by material type. The materials are recycled into raw formats that manufacturers will use to make new products. Colgate-Palmolive aims to eliminate the use of one-third of virgin plastics and make all of its plastic packaging recyclable, reusable, or compostable by 2025.

ThePackHub New Castrol Lubricant Packaging Uses 20% Less Plastic and is More Space Efficient

Lubricant manufacturer Castrol has introduced more sustainable packaging for its products in Europe. The new range of packaging reportedly uses up to 20% less plastic. The new packaging will be available in half-liter, one-liter, four-liter and five-liter sizes. According to the manufacturer, they also have the advantage of being more compact on the shelf and easier to transport than previous packaging. In the case of the five-liter packaging, the sharp corners of the packaging were transformed into projections designed for greater resistance and solidity. Overall pack shapes have also been optimized to allow more packs to fit on pallets and shelves. With this space optimization, including the repositioning of the handle to the corner, 28% more boxes with four-liter packs can now fit on a single pallet. Likewise, 36 boxes of five-liter packaging now fit on a pallet, compared to 28 boxes previously.

