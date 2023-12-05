Superfresh Growers, Mont Blanc, and Tönissteiner Introduce Recyclable Packaging Innovations

New Tool: ProSource
Superfresh Growers Fruit in PCR Plastic Bags, Mont Blanc Desserts in Aluminum Cans, Tönissteiner PCR rPET Water Bottles

See a few examples of recyclable packaging innovations by Superfresh Growers, Mont Blanc, and Tönissteiner from ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone.

Dec 5, 2023
Superfresh Growers' new PCR fruit bags are sourced from U.S. recycling centers and FDA food-contact approved.
This comprehensive segment encompasses both recycling initiatives and packaging that now integrates more recycled content. Numerous instances of mono-material developments and other measures aimed at boosting recycling rates are reported. The advent of Packaging Taxes, influencing packaging recycling, is also on the horizon. The UK has already set this in motion in April 2022, implementing a tax on plastic packaging with less than 30% recycled content. These activities inevitably drive the demand for packaging reduction efforts.

Washington-based fruit producer Superfresh Growers has announced that it has introduced its first apple and pear bags made from PCR (post-consumer recycled) plastic. The recycled PE (polyethylene) is derived from items people recycle daily, such as plastic bottles, milk jugs and other bags. Superfresh’s new PCR packaging is sourced from U.S. recycling centers, can be continuously recycled, is SGS Global Services certified and FDA food-contact approved. The move to a PCR bag helps Superfresh Growers to reduce its footprint and conserve resources. The company says the cost of the bags is comparable to a bag made from 100% virgin plastic. The Superfresh Growers PCR bag can be recycled through current plastic bag and film recycling streams, such as in-store drop-off. As this design is added to its packaging lineup, Superfresh Growers is said to be excited about continued growth in packaging sustainability and carbon footprint reduction.

Mont Blanc is implementing 100% recyclable aluminum bowl-style cans for dessert products.Mont Blanc is implementing 100% recyclable aluminum bowl-style cans for dessert products.ThePackHubFrench Dessert Company Mont Blanc Chooses Aluminum Bowl Style Can

Swiss metal packaging manufacturer Eviosys, in collaboration with French dessert brand Mont Blanc, has designed and supplied individual printed bowls. The combination with the PeelSeam peelable opening makes it an easy-to-open and ergonomic pack, claimed to be perfectly suited for small or clumsy hands. The 100% aluminum packaging is not only 100% recyclable, but it also helps to consume the right portion and avoid food waste. Combining tasty cream desserts with sustainable and convenient packaging has allowed Mont Blanc to increase its market share and satisfy its loyal customers. The brand has also strengthened its positioning with new consumer targets, including active people who want to enjoy the products anywhere, anytime. Eviosys has developed a wide range of bowl format cans, available in aluminum and steel and with different diameters (65 mm, 73 mm, 83 mm and 99 mm).

Tönissteiner's new PCR rPET water bottle can be fully recycled at the end of its lifespan.Tönissteiner's new PCR rPET water bottle can be fully recycled at the end of its lifespan.ThePackHubTönissteiner and Alpla Bring Reusable PCR rPET Water Bottle to Market

Following development lasting approximately a year, packaging and recycling specialist Alpla, and mineral water company Tönissteiner Sprudel have developed a reusable rPET (recycled polyethylene terephthalate) bottle made of post-consumer recycled material (except the closure and label). The 1-liter bottle developed jointly by the global packaging specialist and Germany’s oldest Roman spring conserves resources during production and lowers carbon consumption. The rPET used for the innovative packaging solution is produced and provided by Alpla recycling, and the bottle can be fully recycled at the end of its lifespan. The perfect-fit design of the reusable rPET bottle means it can be used with Tönissteiner’s existing twelve-bottle crates. Up to 160 crates containing 1,920 more bottles can be transported per truck load. The optimized return of empty Tönissteiner rPET and glass containers on a pallet of standardized crates also speeds up the cycle. It reduces the bottle sorting work of wholesalers and retailers.

