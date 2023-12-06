New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.

The Future of Plastic Recycling: Mechanical and Chemical Pathways

At the recent Advanced Recycling Conference, Dimitri Daniels of GreenDot outlined the company’s strategy for enhancing plastic recycling through mechanical and chemical processes.

Anne Marie Mohan
Dec 6, 2023
Dimitri Daniels, vice president Chemical Recycling and Upgrading for GreenDot
Dimitri Daniels, vice president Chemical Recycling and Upgrading for GreenDot

At the Advanced Recycling Conference, held Nov. 28-29 in Cologne, Germany, Dimitri Daniels, vice president Chemical Recycling and Upgrading for GreenDot, presented a compelling vision for the future of plastic recycling, emphasizing the company’s dual approach that encompasses both mechanical and chemical recycling to achieve a more circular economy for plastic packaging.

Daniels began by providing a snapshot of GreenDot’s role in the value chain and its business model, which is deeply rooted in the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) licensing business. “Our brand owners partner up with us, and we take over their obligation and responsibility to collect and recycle the packaging waste they introduce into the market,” he explained, highlighting the company’s primary foothold in Germany.

GreenDot’s strategy extends beyond EPR licensing. The company retains ownership of the collected feedstock, directing it to their mechanical recycling plants. “We operate three mechanical recycling plants,” Daniels noted, “but we’re also responding to our customers’ demands for high-end applications by developing a strategy to play a role in chemical recycling.”

   Read this related article from the Advanced Recycling Conference, “Charting a Course for Chemical Recycling in Europe”

The company’s ambition is to establish itself as a key player in the entire value chain, from feedstock acquisition to the production of chemically recycled polymers. “We would like to build a chemical recycling plant,” Daniels shared, “and for that, we’ll use a proven technology platform to make pyrolysis oil.” He did acknowledge, however, the complexities involved in processing this intermediate product, which requires further refining to be suitable for high-quality applications.

Daniels underscored the importance of partnerships, particularly in the hydro treatment phase, which is crucial for upgrading pyrolysis oil. “Hydro treatment is a real chemical operation, and you can really benefit from economies of scale,” he said, suggesting that building such a unit only once, but on a large scale, would be most efficient.

The company’s commitment to innovation is evident in its recent ventures, including a joint venture with Altstoff Recycling Austria AG (ARA) and Bernegger GmbH to build one of Europe’s most advanced sorting plants. “It’s almost ready to start commissioning,” Daniels revealed, indicating that the plant will produce various fractions ready for further pretreatment and recycling.

A strategic partnership with Synextra in Italy also marks GreenDot’s expansion, with a sorting plant in Milan becoming part of the company’s industrial network. “With this foothold in Europe, we are paving the way to have more feedstock available for mechanical recycling and to optimize the plastic feedstock for chemical recycling,” Daniels stated.

   Read related article, “Chemical Recycling Closes the Loop for Arla’s Cheese Maturing Bags”

One of the key topics Daniels raised was the extent of pretreatment required for plastics before recycling. He pondered the balance between the effort invested in pretreatment and the necessity of post-treatment for large-scale production. “Why should we then pretreat the plastic and invest a lot of money in the pretreatment of plastics knowing that we have to do the post-treatment anyway?” he asked, inviting the audience to weigh in on this critical question.

The debate between mechanical and chemical recycling was another focal point of Daniels’ presentation. He challenged the notion that these methods are in competition, instead proposing that they are complementary solutions offering different qualities of recycled materials. “In many cases, it’s not about competition; it’s purely complementary,” he asserted.

Daniels concluded his presentation with a thought-provoking consideration for the industry. “Instead of talking about mechanical versus chemical recycling, maybe we should talk about recycled versus fossil-based polymers,” he suggested. This shift in perspective could accelerate the transition to a circular economy and advance the recycling industry to serve a broader range of markets with sustainable solutions.  PW

Related Stories
Jeff Snyder of Rumpke (left) and Mark Agerton of P&G (right) explain their unique value chain collaboration in ensuring P&G haircare products are not only technically recyclable, but likely to be recovered and returned to circulation.
Sustainability
Column: Fairly or Unfairly, Unlocking Circularity Relies on Brands
Recycling Partnership
Sustainability
Free Packaging Recyclability Assessment Tool
John Sewell, secretary general of Chemical Recycling Europe (CRE)
Sustainability
Charting a Course for Chemical Recycling in Europe
Meet the Women Leading the Industry.
Sponsor Content
Meet the Women Leading the Industry.
Machinery Basics
View more »
Pt12 Thumbnail
Secondary/End-of-Line
Get a Quick Overview of Conveyors
Pt 11 Thumbnail
Bagging & Wrapping
Learn How Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Machines Work
Maxresdefault 64e619c180358
Primary Packaging
Liquid Filling in Focus: A Quick Overview of Common Filling Machines Used in Packaging
Maxresdefault 64dcd5d8ba13e
Primary Packaging
Four Types of Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Equipment: Your Guide to VFFS Packaging
View more »
Top Stories
Dimitri Daniels, vice president Chemical Recycling and Upgrading for GreenDot
Sustainability
The Future of Plastic Recycling: Mechanical and Chemical Pathways
At the recent Advanced Recycling Conference, Dimitri Daniels of GreenDot outlined the company’s strategy for enhancing plastic recycling through mechanical and chemical processes.
Jeff Snyder of Rumpke (left) and Mark Agerton of P&G (right) explain their unique value chain collaboration in ensuring P&G haircare products are not only technically recyclable, but likely to be recovered and returned to circulation.
Sustainability
Column: Fairly or Unfairly, Unlocking Circularity Relies on Brands
The 12-oz (355-mL) and 16.9 oz (500-mL) products packaged with the durable, easy-to-hold carriers will be distributed throughout Liberty’s multi-state territory.
Materials & Containers
Paper-Based Carriers Help Coca-Cola Bottler Replace Plastic Multipacks
Robby Martin, senior packaging engineer, Bush Brothers & Co.
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
How Can CP/CMs Differentiate Themselves? Look at the End of the Process!
Pail Filling: Highly Accurate Fill Cycles Ensure Optimal Yield & Rate
Sponsor Content
Pail Filling: Highly Accurate Fill Cycles Ensure Optimal Yield & Rate
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Read More
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
Ur30
Collaborative Robot
Universal Robot’s UR30 can handle heavy payloads and high-torque screwdriving while maintaining a compact footprint in a collaborative setting.
Condition Monitoring Technology
Encoders
More Products
In Print
Packaging World November/December 2023
November/December 2023
Packaging World October 2023
October 2023
Packaging World September 2023
September 2023
Packaging World PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw Coding Flat Hero
Coding, Printing & Labeling
Coding & Marking Playbook
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
Pw Contract Packaging Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Contract Packaging
View more »