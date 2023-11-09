Burberry, Subtl, and Respray Solutions Introduce Refillable Packaging Innovations

The trend toward refillable and reusable packaging is gaining momentum as more companies explore ways to reduce their use of single-use, hard-to-recycle packaging. This growth is partly driven by the goal of the Plastic Pact to deliver reusable packaging by 2025. Many of these initiatives are coming from startup and smaller brands, but multinational companies are also beginning to test the waters with small-scale trials and pilots. The dry food, household, and health and beauty sectors are currently the most active in this area.

Luxury Fashion Brand Burberry Launches its First Refillable Perfume

British luxury fashion house Burberry has announced that it is launching its first refillable perfume. Called Burberry Goddess Eau de Parfum, the fragrance is housed in an elegant bottle with a gabardine-inspired gold label on the outer casing, referencing Burberry’s long-standing heritage, while the bottle is modernized with a gold medallion. The launch of Burberry Goddess is supported by a campaign featuring actress and new ambassador for Burberry Beauty, Emma Mackey. Burberry Goddess is available in a 30ml bottle, priced at £68, a 50ml bottle at £95, and a 100ml bottle at £130. The refill contains 150ml and is priced at £130. The range also features Burberry Goddess shower gel and body lotion. The fragrance is said to be a unique gourmand aromatic scent led by a powerful trio of distinct vanillas, which is then wrapped with notes of lavender essence from Provence and earthy notes of cocoa and ginger roots.

Subtl Stackable Cosmetic System is Refillable

Pittsburgh-based cosmetic brand Subtl was launched in 2019 with one aim –to create an entire makeup routine that fits in the palm of a hand and that can be refilled for consumer convenience. The company has now launched Stak 2.0, allowing customers to build a custom makeup collection with revamped pods and packaging. Subtl used customer feedback to redesign its formula to meet clean beauty standards. The products underwent “meticulous reformulation while maintaining the quality of their color selections.” The refillable design utilizes a mono-material and bezel technology which extends the packaging’s lifecycle. The Stak 2.0 is designed to fit seamlessly into the lifestyle of on-the-go individuals, travelers, working professionals and beauty minimalists seeking a personalized and convenient makeup routine. The available stackable products include a jojoba-infused lip and cheek tint, concealers, blushes, highlighters and eyeshadows. Each stackable product costs US $14 (£11).

Hungarian Startup Respray Solutions Refills Deodorant Cans

Hungary-based Respray Solutions has launched a refillable spray deodorant solution for existing deodorant brands. The solution consists of a refillable deodorant can and a refill station. These stations are expected to be placed in drugstores and supermarkets, where customers can refill their own cans. The company has launched its first pilot in collaboration with health and personal care retailer Rossmann Hungary. Its customers can purchase ISANA refillable deosprays in three different scents Blossom, Cosmic Breeze and Aloe Vera. Respray uses refillable packaging and uses compressed air as a propellant, which greatly reduces emissions from product use. To refill their cans, the customer removes the spray cap and actuator and then inserts the can into the refill station, where it is then refilled. After filling, a label is generated indicating what the can has been filled with, including a barcode, so that the customer can then pay for their refilled can.

