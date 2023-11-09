Burberry, Subtl, and Respray Solutions Introduce Refillable Packaging Innovations

New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.

Burberry Launches its First Refillable Perfume, Subtl Stackable and Refillable Cosmetics System, Respray Solutions Refillable Deodorant Solution

See a few examples of refillable packaging innovations by Burberry, Subtl, and Respray Solutions from ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone.

ThePackHub
Nov 9, 2023
Burberry's new refillable perfume is a first for the company.
Burberry's new refillable perfume is a first for the company.
ThePackHub

The trend toward refillable and reusable packaging is gaining momentum as more companies explore ways to reduce their use of single-use, hard-to-recycle packaging. This growth is partly driven by the goal of the Plastic Pact to deliver reusable packaging by 2025. Many of these initiatives are coming from startup and smaller brands, but multinational companies are also beginning to test the waters with small-scale trials and pilots. The dry food, household, and health and beauty sectors are currently the most active in this area.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

Burberry's new refillable perfume is a first for the company.Burberry's new refillable perfume is a first for the company.ThePackHubLuxury Fashion Brand Burberry Launches its First Refillable Perfume

British luxury fashion house Burberry has announced that it is launching its first refillable perfume. Called Burberry Goddess Eau de Parfum, the fragrance is housed in an elegant bottle with a gabardine-inspired gold label on the outer casing, referencing Burberry’s long-standing heritage, while the bottle is modernized with a gold medallion. The launch of Burberry Goddess is supported by a campaign featuring actress and new ambassador for Burberry Beauty, Emma Mackey. Burberry Goddess is available in a 30ml bottle, priced at £68, a 50ml bottle at £95, and a 100ml bottle at £130. The refill contains 150ml and is priced at £130. The range also features Burberry Goddess shower gel and body lotion. The fragrance is said to be a unique gourmand aromatic scent led by a powerful trio of distinct vanillas, which is then wrapped with notes of lavender essence from Provence and earthy notes of cocoa and ginger roots. 

Subtl's stackable makeup routine is refillable and made with mono-material.Subtl's stackable makeup routine is refillable and made with mono-material.ThePackHubSubtl Stackable Cosmetic System is Refillable

Pittsburgh-based cosmetic brand Subtl was launched in 2019 with one aim –to create an entire makeup routine that fits in the palm of a hand and that can be refilled for consumer convenience. The company has now launched Stak 2.0, allowing customers to build a custom makeup collection with revamped pods and packaging. Subtl used customer feedback to redesign its formula to meet clean beauty standards. The products underwent “meticulous reformulation while maintaining the quality of their color selections.” The refillable design utilizes a mono-material and bezel technology which extends the packaging’s lifecycle. The Stak 2.0 is designed to fit seamlessly into the lifestyle of on-the-go individuals, travelers, working professionals and beauty minimalists seeking a personalized and convenient makeup routine. The available stackable products include a jojoba-infused lip and cheek tint, concealers, blushes, highlighters and eyeshadows. Each stackable product costs US $14 (£11).

Respray Solutions' refill cans use compressed air as a propellant to reduce emissions.Respray Solutions' refill cans use compressed air as a propellant to reduce emissions.ThePackHubHungarian Startup Respray Solutions Refills Deodorant Cans

Hungary-based Respray Solutions has launched a refillable spray deodorant solution for existing deodorant brands. The solution consists of a refillable deodorant can and a refill station. These stations are expected to be placed in drugstores and supermarkets, where customers can refill their own cans. The company has launched its first pilot in collaboration with health and personal care retailer Rossmann Hungary. Its customers can purchase ISANA refillable deosprays in three different scents Blossom, Cosmic Breeze and Aloe Vera. Respray uses refillable packaging and uses compressed air as a propellant, which greatly reduces emissions from product use. To refill their cans, the customer removes the spray cap and actuator and then inserts the can into the refill station, where it is then refilled. After filling, a label is generated indicating what the can has been filled with, including a barcode, so that the customer can then pay for their refilled can.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

Fill out the form below to request more information about Burberry Launches its First Refillable Perfume, Subtl Stackable and Refillable Cosmetics System, Respray Solutions Refillable Deodorant Solution
Related Stories
Maxresdefault 654d00b0aff01
Sustainability
Boosting Brand Sustainability by Improving Logistics and Shipping Footprint
How2
Sustainability
Navigating the Future of Recycling: The Role of Dynamic Labels
Jeff Synder, left, of Rumpke and Mark Agerton, P&G discuss how collaboration between MRFs and CPGs can facilitate the design of packaging that can be sorted in a recycling facility.
Sustainability
MRF and CPG Collaboration Facilitates Recyclable Packaging Design
Pail Filling: Highly Accurate Fill Cycles Ensure Optimal Yield & Rate
Sponsor Content
Pail Filling: Highly Accurate Fill Cycles Ensure Optimal Yield & Rate
Top Stories
Some suppliers are making long-term changes in reaction to the supply chain issues of recent years.
Business Intelligence
Suppliers Find Strategies to Minimize Supply Chain Issues
Between short-term changes like international sourcing and long-lasting adjustments like onshoring, suppliers are taking protective measures against supply chain issues.
PFAS have been used in food packaging and various other applications including commercial household products and firefighting foam.
Business Intelligence
State and Federal PFAS Regulations Tightening
Label artwork for NEUE Water is an intrinsic part of the premium experience, as it features different artist-designed collections that change with each fashion season.
Materials & Containers
Luxury Bottled Water Overcomes rPET Design Limitations
Burberry's new refillable perfume is a first for the company.
Sustainability
Burberry, Subtl, and Respray Solutions Introduce Refillable Packaging Innovations
Pail Filling: Highly Accurate Fill Cycles Ensure Optimal Yield & Rate
Sponsor Content
Pail Filling: Highly Accurate Fill Cycles Ensure Optimal Yield & Rate
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Read More
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
Hot Cup, Container Lids
Hot Cup, Container Lids
Eco-Products offers lids for paper hot cups and molded fiber ovals, rectangles, and bowls made with renewable molded fiber. They are BPI-Certified compostable and are manufactured with no-added PFAS.
Wall-Mount Fiber Enclosure
Water-Cooled UV LED Curing System
More Products
In Print
Packaging World October 2023
October 2023
Packaging World September 2023
September 2023
Packaging World PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
Packaging World August 2023
August 2023
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw Coding Flat Hero
Coding, Printing & Labeling
Coding & Marking Playbook
Pw Conveying 2023
Robotics
Conveying, Feeding, and Handling Playbook
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
View more »