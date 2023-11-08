New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.

Navigating the Future of Recycling: The Role of Dynamic Labels in Consumer Education and Local Compliance

Dynamic labels and QR codes on packaging are enhancing consumer understanding of recycling practices and adapting to local regulations, as industry leaders collaborate to refine these tools.

Elisabeth Cuneo
Nov 8, 2023
How2

The packaging industry is witnessing a steady shift towards enhancing consumer engagement and compliance with local recycling regulations through the use of dynamic labeling. This approach, which includes QR codes, is not a novel concept but has gained traction as a means to provide consumers with real-time, location-specific recycling information.

General Mills, a prominent player in the food industry, has been at the forefront of adopting these labeling strategies. The company is currently piloting the Recycle Check product, which complements the How2Recycle label they adopted early on. The Recycle Check system allows consumers to scan a QR code to ascertain the recyclability of a product based on their local municipality's capabilities. This initiative reflects a growing consumer demand for clarity on the end-of-life options for packaging.

The Recycling Partnership, a key stakeholder in this initiative, houses the data that powers these dynamic labels. The organization maintains a comprehensive database of over 9,000 recycling programs across the United States, which informs the information provided to consumers upon scanning the QR codes. This data-driven approach ensures that brands like General Mills are not arbitrarily determining the recyclability of their packaging but are relying on verified information.

Consumer behavior studies indicate that a significant portion of consumers actively seek out recyclability information on product packaging. By incorporating both the How2Recycle and Recycle Check codes, brands are able to furnish consumers with a wealth of information regarding the recyclability of their products. This dual-label system caters to both national and local recycling nuances, offering a more tailored experience for the consumer.

The pilot test of the Recycle Check QR code, alongside the How2Recycle code, is part of a broader strategy to maximize information dissemination and cater to specific local recycling availability. Paul Nowak from GreenBlue, an environmental nonprofit, emphasizes the importance of this trial phase, stating that the key is to learn from the data and improve the system incrementally. This iterative process is expected to simplify recycling for consumers and potentially increase recycling rates

The panel also addressed the potential for dynamic labels to evolve and integrate with existing labeling systems, such as the How2Recycle label. The possibility of incorporating QR codes within the How2Recycle label itself was discussed as a means to streamline the labeling process and reduce the need for frequent changes to packaging.

How2panel

One of the challenges highlighted was the diversity of recycling programs across the country, which presents a complex landscape for labeling on a national scale. The dynamic label system aims to bridge this gap by providing consumers with accurate, localized information, thereby fostering a more efficient recycling system.

The pilot program's findings will be crucial in determining the scalability of dynamic labels across various packaging types. The data collected will inform future decisions on which packages would benefit most from this labeling approach and how to best implement the Recycle Check system across a brand's portfolio.

In conclusion, the packaging and processing machinery industry is closely monitoring the development of dynamic labels as a tool for consumer education and compliance with local recycling regulations. As the pilot program progresses, the insights gained will be instrumental in shaping the future of recycling labeling and enhancing the overall sustainability of packaging.

Related Stories
Jeff Synder, left, of Rumpke and Mark Agerton, P&G discuss how collaboration between MRFs and CPGs can facilitate the design of packaging that can be sorted in a recycling facility.
Sustainability
MRF and CPG Collaboration Facilitates Recyclable Packaging Design
Panel1
Sustainability
The Evolving Landscape of MRFs
Tru Earth’s line of concentrated laundry detergent strips is packaged in plastic-free paperboard envelopes.
Sustainability
The Microplastics/Human Health Connection
Pail Filling: Highly Accurate Fill Cycles Ensure Optimal Yield & Rate
Sponsor Content
Pail Filling: Highly Accurate Fill Cycles Ensure Optimal Yield & Rate
Top Stories
How2
Sustainability
Navigating the Future of Recycling: The Role of Dynamic Labels
Dynamic labels and QR codes on packaging are enhancing consumer understanding of recycling practices and adapting to local regulations, as industry leaders collaborate to refine these tools.
Maxresdefault 654d00b0aff01
Sustainability
Boosting Brand Sustainability by Improving Logistics and Shipping Footprint
Southeast
PMMI News
Exhibit Sales Open for PACK EXPO Southeast 2025
Pmmi Op X Leadership Network
PMMI News
OpX's Digital Transformation Roadmap is a Blueprint for Business Growth and Acceleration
Meet the Women Leading the Industry.
Sponsor Content
Meet the Women Leading the Industry.
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Read More
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
Wall Mount Fiber Enclosure
Wall-Mount Fiber Enclosure
The FX ECX wall-mount fiber enclosure from Belden offers installers a way to bring fiber connections closer to users and devices installers.
Water-Cooled UV LED Curing System
HMI and PLC All-in-One
More Products
In Print
Packaging World October 2023
October 2023
Packaging World September 2023
September 2023
Packaging World PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
Packaging World August 2023
August 2023
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw Coding Flat Hero
Coding, Printing & Labeling
Coding & Marking Playbook
Pw Conveying 2023
Robotics
Conveying, Feeding, and Handling Playbook
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
View more »