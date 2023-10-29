Procter & Gamble, Unilever, and JDE Peet's Introduce Paper-Based Packaging Innovations

The packaging industry is experiencing a substantial shift in materials, primarily driven by objectives centered around sustainability. The replacement of plastic remains a priority for many brands and retailers, as they seek alternatives that may provide a smaller environmental footprint or at least be more favorably received by consumers focused on anti-plastic.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

ThePackHub Procter & Gamble's Lenor Laundry Scent Booster Moves from Plastic to Board Packaging

Procter & Gamble, owners of the Lenor fabric softener and in-wash scent boosters, has announced that in Germany, from September 2023, the entire range of Lenor laundry perfumes, including the Unstoppables variants, will be available in fully recyclable cardboard packaging. The new packaging is made of cardboard from FSC mix-certified forests and recycled materials and is fully recyclable via waste paper. It does have an inner layer of less than 5% plastic, which the company says is to preserve the effectiveness of the scent booster. According to the company, if all German users of Lenor laundry perfume switched to the new cardboard packaging, this would save up to 390 tons of plastic per year. The company also says choosing the right scent is even easier because you can smell the fresh scent through the closed packaging.

ThePackHub Unilever's Dirt Is Good Laundry Detergent Sheets in Board-Based Box are Light and Compact

Global consumer goods company Unilever is bringing laundry sheets to the mass market under its Dirt Is Good (Persil in the UK) and Robijn brands. The company says that laundry sheets offer ‘ultra-convenience’. The user doesn’t have to consider whether they’re putting in too much or too little of the product. Each sheet delivers just the right dose of detergent for an optimum clean, avoiding waste through over-dosage. Also, a sheet can be halved (they are perforated down the middle) for lighter loads or a second sheet can be used for larger or more soiled laundry. The sheets are packaged in a recyclable, paper-based box which is compact and lightweight (on average 80% lighter than other formats), which means they also take up less space and are easier to carry, use and store. Robijn’s sheets launched in the Netherlands early this year, while Persil launched exclusively on Amazon in the U.K. in July.

ThePackHub Global Beverage Brand JDE Peet's Introduces Paper Pack for Coffee

JDE Peet’s is an American-Dutch company with beverage brands, mostly coffee, tea and hot chocolate, including Douwe Egberts, L’Or, Jacobs and Tassimo. The company has announced that it intends to launch a new paper pack for their soluble coffee ranges. This new solution, which the company says will be the first of its kind in the coffee market, will be recyclable. It is designed to create a more sustainable ecosystem in the soluble coffee market by incentivising the reuse of existing glass jars and tin formats. Moreover, the coffee from this new paper pack will generate the lowest carbon footprint within the existing range of JDE Peet’s products. The new paper pack directly supports the company’s goal of moving towards 100% of packaging designed to be reusable, recyclable, or compostable by 2030. The new range will be available in selected markets across multiple JDE Peet’s portfolio brands as of 2024.

