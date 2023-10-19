New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.

Amazon Eliminates Plastic at Fulfillment Center

Rebuild of existing machines enables the Euclid, Ohio fulfillment center to make a full transition to paper packaging.

Sean Riley
Oct 19, 2023
Amazon's Full Transition To Paper Packaging
AboutAmazon.com

Amazon's fulfillment center in Northeast Ohio has become the first in the U.S. to replace plastic delivery packaging with paper packaging completely, according to WKYC.com. This change is part of Amazon's broader initiative to make its packaging more environmentally friendly and encourage home recycling among its customers.

Traditionally, Amazon employed a mix of plastic and paper packaging to balance factors like durability, weight, and size. However, recycling plastic packaging often necessitates customer visits to drop-off locations, prompting Amazon's packaging engineers to explore alternatives over several years.

To shift to paper packaging, Amazon's team undertook significant efforts. They rebuilt existing machines to use paper, developed durable and flexible paper packaging solutions, improved made-to-fit technology, and replaced plastic air pillows with paper filler. These measures enabled the Euclid, Ohio, fulfillment center to make a full transition to paper packaging. This work is part of Amazon's multiyear endeavor to convert all its U.S. fulfillment centers to paper, ultimately enabling more customers to recycle at home.

Pat Lindner, VP of Mechatronics and Sustainable Packaging at Amazon, hailed this milestone and expressed a commitment to further reducing plastic packaging, marking the beginning of Amazon's eco-conscious journey.

Amazon's sustainability goals extend beyond curbside recyclable packaging; they also aim to minimize packaging materials. In recent years, Amazon has reduced packaging significantly through machine learning that identifies products suitable for lighter, smaller packaging. Such eco-friendly packages can be up to 90% lighter than traditional corrugated boxes.

Amazon's packaging engineers revamped their machines to create these lighter, smaller, and recyclable packages. These machines now employ built-in sensors to identify the correct size for non-padded paper packaging of various products, including clothing, kitchen supplies, and sports equipment. A heat-sealing technology ensures secure closures, reducing empty space and waste without compromising product safety. Additionally, Amazon developed a special paper that is stretchable, weather-resistant, and heat-sealable, thoroughly tested to ensure curbside recyclability.

In another significant development, Amazon invested in a machine that produces on-demand, curbside-recyclable, made-to-fit packages for items requiring extra protection compared to non-padded bags. This machine measures an order's dimensions and then creates appropriately sized protective packages using lightweight corrugated material. With the broadest custom-package size range among Amazon's automated machines, it can create made-to-fit packaging for around half of Amazon's shipped packages. The made-to-fit technology, combined with the lighter corrugate, helps reduce waste by minimizing the material used per package while providing a user-friendly unboxing experience.

Amazon's commitment to eco-friendly packaging represents a significant step towards sustainable e-commerce practices, focusing on recyclability, reduced materials, and efficient packaging.

Related Stories
Argonne Advanced Recycling Study
Sustainability
Study: Advanced Recycled Plastic Reduces GHGs
Edible Beer Rings
Sustainability
Edible Beer Packaging from Eco-Friendly Beer Ingredients
Recycling Program Solutions Hub
Sustainability
The Recycling Partnership Launches the Recycling Program Solutions Hub Nationwide
Pail Filling: Highly Accurate Fill Cycles Ensure Optimal Yield & Rate
Sponsor Content
Pail Filling: Highly Accurate Fill Cycles Ensure Optimal Yield & Rate
Top Stories
Argonne Advanced Recycling Study
Sustainability
Study: Advanced Recycled Plastic Reduces GHGs
A study from Argonne National Laboratory indicates that advanced recycling of post-use plastic through pyrolysis can reduce greenhouse gas emissions up to 23%.
The ESG work product serves as a mall map, showing each company and contract service where it is and the path to get to where it wants to be, with counsel on short-term and long-term goals that are situationally specific.
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
Navigating ESG in Contract Manufacturing and Packaging: A Roadmap to Sustainability
Sasyo flexible packaging
Materials & Containers
Pouches Prove More Sustainable than Cartons for Cocktail Tea Bags
The project aims to turn leftover plant waste from Elemis product ingredients into biofilm, with the long-term goal of replacing single-use sachets used to package samples of its skincare products.
Materials & Containers
Skincare Brand Eyes Bio-Film Sachets Made of Plant-Ingredient Waste
World Bank Predicts 70% Increase in Global Waste Through 2050
Sponsor Content
World Bank Predicts 70% Increase in Global Waste Through 2050
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Read More
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
Enviro Clip Duo Fiber Based Multipack Clip
Fiber-Based Multipack Clip
Graphic Packaging International launches a new addition to its EnviroClip multipack portfolio: EnviroClip Duo.
Bag Gripper
rPET Bottle for Carbonated Soft Drinks
More Products
In Print
Packaging World September 2023
September 2023
Packaging World PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
Packaging World August 2023
August 2023
Packaging World Women in Packaging 2023
Women in Packaging 2023
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw Coding Flat Hero
Coding, Printing & Labeling
Coding & Marking Playbook
Pw Conveying 2023
Robotics
Conveying, Feeding, and Handling Playbook
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
View more »