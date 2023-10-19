New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.

Edible Beer Packaging from Eco-Friendly Beer Ingredients

Edible four and six-pack rings replace dangerous plastic rings.

Sean Riley
Oct 19, 2023
Edible Beer Rings

Flying Tiger Brewery is leading the way in eco-conscious beer packaging in Louisiana, becoming the first brewery in the state to utilize biodegradable, compostable, and even edible rings for its beer packaging, according to NOLA.com. Crafted from wheat and barley — the very grains used in brewing beer — the rings provide an environmentally responsible alternative to traditional plastic packaging.

James Simpson, co-founder and head of operations at Flying Tiger Brewery, highlighted the eco-friendly advantages of these rings, stating, "They don't harm animals, and they don't contribute to street waste; they disappear without a trace."

Although technically edible, Simpson noted, "I actually had a nibble; they taste a lot like cardboard, not something you'll find on a plate with a side of garlic potatoes anytime soon."

Flying Tiger Brewery has incorporated the rings into the packaging of their Doux Drop wheat ale, available in four-packs. The inspiration for this eco-friendly move is tied to the designation of Queen Bess Island as a state wildlife refuge in 2019. In line with their commitment to environmental conservation, the brewery has pledged to donate 5% of Doux Drops' sales to the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation. The packaging proudly features an image of the blue-winged teal, a small duck species facing population declines in Louisiana, bringing attention to the foundation's conservation efforts.

Traditionally, the brewery has used hard plastic six-pack holders, opting for these over the older, flimsy plastic rings notorious for their adverse impact on wildlife. While the conventional holders are recyclable, Flying Tiger wanted an even more eco-friendly alternative for a beer that actively supports environmental causes.

The biodegradable rings are provided by the Mexican start-up E6PR, which stands for "Eco Six Pack Ring." Initially marketed as "edible," these rings gained recognition for their environmentally conscious qualities, with promotional videos on the company's website even showing sea turtles safely interacting with them.

While craft brewers have primarily favored these innovative rings, even industry giants like Corona and Guinness have experimented with them in limited runs.

Related Stories
Recycling Program Solutions Hub
Sustainability
The Recycling Partnership Launches the Recycling Program Solutions Hub Nationwide
Lactalis Nestlé Spain's new ready-to-drink latte cups use plastic that contains 30% second-generation bio-based PP.
Sustainability
Lactalis Nestlé, New Forest Fruit, and Lifestream Introduce Bio-Based Packaging Solutions
Cecilia Coates Pro Headshot
Sustainability
Colgate-Palmolive’s Sustainability Plan Spans Packaging Lifecycle
Pail Filling: Highly Accurate Fill Cycles Ensure Optimal Yield & Rate
Sponsor Content
Pail Filling: Highly Accurate Fill Cycles Ensure Optimal Yield & Rate
Top Stories
Argonne Advanced Recycling Study
Sustainability
Study: Advanced Recycled Plastic Reduces GHGs
A study from Argonne National Laboratory indicates that advanced recycling of post-use plastic through pyrolysis can reduce greenhouse gas emissions up to 23%.
The ESG work product serves as a mall map, showing each company and contract service where it is and the path to get to where it wants to be, with counsel on short-term and long-term goals that are situationally specific.
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
Navigating ESG in Contract Manufacturing and Packaging: A Roadmap to Sustainability
Sasyo flexible packaging
Materials & Containers
Pouches Prove More Sustainable than Cartons for Cocktail Tea Bags
The project aims to turn leftover plant waste from Elemis product ingredients into biofilm, with the long-term goal of replacing single-use sachets used to package samples of its skincare products.
Materials & Containers
Skincare Brand Eyes Bio-Film Sachets Made of Plant-Ingredient Waste
World Bank Predicts 70% Increase in Global Waste Through 2050
Sponsor Content
World Bank Predicts 70% Increase in Global Waste Through 2050
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Read More
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
Enviro Clip Duo Fiber Based Multipack Clip
Fiber-Based Multipack Clip
Graphic Packaging International launches a new addition to its EnviroClip multipack portfolio: EnviroClip Duo.
Bag Gripper
rPET Bottle for Carbonated Soft Drinks
More Products
In Print
Packaging World September 2023
September 2023
Packaging World PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
Packaging World August 2023
August 2023
Packaging World Women in Packaging 2023
Women in Packaging 2023
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw Coding Flat Hero
Coding, Printing & Labeling
Coding & Marking Playbook
Pw Conveying 2023
Robotics
Conveying, Feeding, and Handling Playbook
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
View more »