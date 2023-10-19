New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.

Study: Advanced Recycled Plastic Reduces GHGs

A study from Argonne National Laboratory indicates that advanced recycling of post-use plastic through pyrolysis can reduce greenhouse gas emissions up to 23%.

Anne Marie Mohan
Oct 19, 2023
Argonne Advanced Recycling Study
According to research by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory, producing new plastic by advanced recycling of post-use plastic, instead of fossil-based production, can reduce greenhouse gas emissions and increase the U.S. recycling rate.

Producing new plastic by advanced recycling of post-use plastic, instead of fossil-based production, can reduce greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) and increase the U.S. recycling rate. That’s according to research by the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory, which published its peer-reviewed Life Cycle Analysis (LCA) study in the November 2023 issue of “Journal of Cleaner Production.”

According to Argonne, this is the first analysis of multiple U.S. facilities taking post-use plastic all the way to new plastics again. Specifically, the plastics studied were low-density and high-density polyethylene, and the recycling process used was pyrolysis, whereby plastics are heated to high temperatures in an oxygen-free environment. The main product is pyrolysis oil, a liquid mix of various compounds that can be an ingredient in new plastic. The oil can replace fossil ingredients like naphtha and gases to manufacture ethylene and propylene. They are two important monomers, or building blocks, for plastic production.

   Listen as Packaging World editors Matt Reynolds and Anne Marie Mohan catch the industry up on the latest in advanced recycling.

The study collected operating data from 2017 to 2021 from eight companies with varying pyrolysis oil production processes. The analysis shows an 18% to 23% decrease in GHG emissions when making plastic with just 5% pyrolysis oil from post-use plastic compared to crude oil-derived LDPE and HDPE, respectively.

When factoring in current end-of-life practices for many plastics in the U.S., such as incineration, there is a further 40% to 50% reduction in GHG emissions when manufacturing pyrolysis-based LDPE and HDPE, respectively, according to the analysis. Reductions are much higher (up to 131%) in the European Union, as more post-use plastic is currently incinerated.

   Read related article, “Food Lion Brand Demos Advanced Recycling-Based Circular System.”

As advanced recycling becomes increasingly efficient, it is poised to play a major role in achieving global sustainability goals by reducing waste and GHG emissions,” says Pahola Thathiana Benavides, Argonne principal energy systems analyst and a study author. ​It can transform hard-to-recycle plastics into a multitude of high-value raw materials, reducing the need for fossil resources and potentially minimizing the environmental impact of waste management.”

Notes Argonne, advanced recycling enables reliance on post-use plastic to produce valuable industrial chemicals and develop markets for recycled plastic materials. Pyrolysis is one of the most common advanced technologies being implemented at industrial scale to convert post-use plastic that cannot typically be turned into new products using other means.

Environmental outcomes

While the Argonne researchers analyzed several different scenarios for pyrolysis oil used as a raw material for new plastic products (HDPE and LDPE), the most-likely scenario of 5% recycled materials shows these reductions when compared to virgin production:

  • GHG emissions: 18% to 23%
  • Fossil energy use: 65% to 70%
  • Water use: 48% to 55%
  • Solid waste: 116% to 118%

The study utilized Argonne’s Greenhouse Gasses Regulated Emissions and Energy use in Technologies (GREET) model, which has more than 55,000 users worldwide. GREET is widely used by the DOE as well as multiple agencies including U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The study was supported by the American Chemistry CouncilPW

Related Stories
Edible Beer Rings
Sustainability
Edible Beer Packaging from Eco-Friendly Beer Ingredients
Recycling Program Solutions Hub
Sustainability
The Recycling Partnership Launches the Recycling Program Solutions Hub Nationwide
Lactalis Nestlé Spain's new ready-to-drink latte cups use plastic that contains 30% second-generation bio-based PP.
Sustainability
Lactalis Nestlé, New Forest Fruit, and Lifestream Introduce Bio-Based Packaging Solutions
Meet the Women Leading the Industry.
Sponsor Content
Meet the Women Leading the Industry.
Top Stories
Argonne Advanced Recycling Study
Sustainability
Study: Advanced Recycled Plastic Reduces GHGs
A study from Argonne National Laboratory indicates that advanced recycling of post-use plastic through pyrolysis can reduce greenhouse gas emissions up to 23%.
The ESG work product serves as a mall map, showing each company and contract service where it is and the path to get to where it wants to be, with counsel on short-term and long-term goals that are situationally specific.
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
Navigating ESG in Contract Manufacturing and Packaging: A Roadmap to Sustainability
Sasyo flexible packaging
Materials & Containers
Pouches Prove More Sustainable than Cartons for Cocktail Tea Bags
The project aims to turn leftover plant waste from Elemis product ingredients into biofilm, with the long-term goal of replacing single-use sachets used to package samples of its skincare products.
Materials & Containers
Skincare Brand Eyes Bio-Film Sachets Made of Plant-Ingredient Waste
World Bank Predicts 70% Increase in Global Waste Through 2050
Sponsor Content
World Bank Predicts 70% Increase in Global Waste Through 2050
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Read More
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
Enviro Clip Duo Fiber Based Multipack Clip
Fiber-Based Multipack Clip
Graphic Packaging International launches a new addition to its EnviroClip multipack portfolio: EnviroClip Duo.
Bag Gripper
rPET Bottle for Carbonated Soft Drinks
More Products
In Print
Packaging World September 2023
September 2023
Packaging World PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
Packaging World August 2023
August 2023
Packaging World Women in Packaging 2023
Women in Packaging 2023
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw Coding Flat Hero
Coding, Printing & Labeling
Coding & Marking Playbook
Pw Conveying 2023
Robotics
Conveying, Feeding, and Handling Playbook
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
View more »