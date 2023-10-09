New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.

Lactalis Nestlé Coffee Cups Use 30% Bioplastic, New Forest Fruit in Compostable Packs, Lifestream Supplement Bottles Made from Sugar Cane

See a few examples of bio-based packaging innovations by Lactalis Nestlé, New Forest Fruit, and Lifestream from ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone.

ThePackHub
Oct 9, 2023
Lactalis Nestlé Spain's new ready-to-drink latte cups use plastic that contains 30% second-generation bio-based PP.
Lactalis Nestlé Spain's new ready-to-drink latte cups use plastic that contains 30% second-generation bio-based PP.
ThePackHub

The development of biodegradable, compostable packaging, and novel bio-based substitutes to plastic are continuing unabated. Nevertheless, the absence of widely available industrial composting infrastructures in many markets significantly hinders widespread adoption.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

Lactalis Nestlé Spain's new ready-to-drink latte cups use plastic that contains 30% second-generation bio-based PP.Lactalis Nestlé Spain's new ready-to-drink latte cups use plastic that contains 30% second-generation bio-based PP.ThePackHubLactalis Nestlé Ready-to-Drink Coffee Cups Incorporate 30% Bioplastic

Lactalis Nestlé Spain has reformulated the make-up of its ready-to-drink latte coffee cups to improve its sustainability profile. The new cups incorporate plastic that contains 30% of second-generation biobased PP (polypropylene). The change follows previous moves to reduce the amount of plastic used, namely by removing the plastic overlap, and plastic label with one made of board, making them easy to recycle. The company says that these measures make them the first brand in the category that uses bioplastics in the composition of its cups. Nestlé also says that the move gives a second life to waste from renewable natural resources and significantly reduces carbon footprint. The new cups also have an increased capacity of 8%, moving to 205 ml instead of the previous 190 ml, thus offering a greater quantity of product without the total plastic used in the packaging increasing.

New Forest Fruit's new dried strawberry range will be packaged in compostable packaging from Parkside Flexibles.New Forest Fruit's new dried strawberry range will be packaged in compostable packaging from Parkside Flexibles.ThePackHubDried Fruit Producer New Forest Fruit Opts for Compostable Packaging

Yorkshire packaging company Parkside Flexibles has provided a new home-compostable flexible packaging solution for New Forest Fruit’s new ‘plant to packet’ dried strawberries range. Parkside will provide the company based near the south coast of England with packaging made from its established Park2Nature film, a triplex material manufactured from renewable resources such as plant fibers, and has PEFC (Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification). Parkside says this material has also been certified as home compostable by German standards organisation Technischer Überwachungsverein. This certification means that Park2Nature takes a maximum of 26 weeks in normal home conditions and 12 weeks in an industrial setting to degrade into compost. New Forest Fruits’ products are referred to as ‘plant to packet’, as they are grown, processed, and packed entirely on the company’s farm in Hampshire, ensuring the carbon footprint of each product is kept to an absolute minimum.

Lifestream has switched to supplement packaging made from sugarcane.Lifestream has switched to supplement packaging made from sugarcane.ThePackHubNew Zealand Supplement Producer Lifestream Switches to Bottles Made From Sugar Cane

Lifestream, a New Zealand producer of plant-based supplements, has redesigned its packaging to appeal to a more contemporary and ‘millennial’ target market. Part of the redesign is a move to bottles made from sugar cane. The bottles are being supplied by Auckland-based Forward Plastics, which are produced from non-genetically modified sugarcane, which is sustainably and ethically sourced from Brazil as a by-product of the sugarcane industry. The sugar cane is milled and transformed into sugarcane ethanol, which is then used to create sugar cane plastic. Curious Design Consultants designed the new bottles, also based in Auckland, with the labels being printed by Label & Litho in Wellington, which the company says are made from biodegradable paper. A spokesperson for Lifestreamsaid they are proud of their long-standing commitment to delivering the highest quality, plant-based supplements on the market and protecting the environment.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

Companies in this article
Parkside Flexibles
Lactalis, Groupe
Nestlé
Fill out the form below to request more information about Lactalis Nestlé Coffee Cups Use 30% Bioplastic, New Forest Fruit in Compostable Packs, Lifestream Supplement Bottles Made from Sugar Cane
Related Stories
Cecilia Coates Pro Headshot
Sustainability
Colgate-Palmolive’s Sustainability Plan Spans Packaging Lifecycle
Maxresdefault 651d711d104c8
Sustainability
Exploring the Sustainability of Glass Packaging
Uk Delays Packaging Recycling Payment Rules
Sustainability
UK Postpones Packaging Recycling Payments
Pail Filling: Highly Accurate Fill Cycles Ensure Optimal Yield & Rate
Sponsor Content
Pail Filling: Highly Accurate Fill Cycles Ensure Optimal Yield & Rate
Top Stories
Arla Foods Sustainable Packaging
Materials & Containers
Chemical Recycling Closes the Loop for Arla’s Cheese Maturing Bags
A pilot conducted by Arla Foods results in a circular packaging for the cheese maturing bags used by the dairy foods company.
The multipack carton is designed with parents' eyelines in mind. The trusted brand and product variety--smoothie for kids, not juice--resides atop the pack since the bottom half can be obscured in retail chillers on on-shelf in refrigerated cases.
Package Design
Stealthily Healthy Tropicana Design Reassures Parents, Engages Kids
Pxe 2024 Vrt Rgb Web
PMMI News
Registration Is Now Open for PACK EXPO East 2024
Panelists (from left): Kate Malachowski, PhD; Nina Rosso; Stephanie Lee, MBS; Robin Usselman; Tita Tavares; Kelly Waldron, PhD.
Workforce
4 Tips for Connecting Remotely with Your Next Gen Workforce
World Bank Predicts 70% Increase in Global Waste Through 2050
Sponsor Content
World Bank Predicts 70% Increase in Global Waste Through 2050
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Read More
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
Home Compostable Air Cushion Film
Air Cushion Film
Storopack’s AIRplus BIO home compostable air cushion film is a partly bio-based film, using natural and renewable resource starch and can be disposed of alongside organic waste on home compost piles.
Inverted Flow Wrapper
Narrow Stock Truck
More Products
In Print
Packaging World September 2023
September 2023
Packaging World PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
Packaging World August 2023
August 2023
Packaging World Women in Packaging 2023
Women in Packaging 2023
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw Coding Flat Hero
Coding, Printing & Labeling
Coding & Marking Playbook
Pw Conveying 2023
Robotics
Conveying, Feeding, and Handling Playbook
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
View more »