New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.

California Olive Ranch Recyclable Aluminum Bottle for Oil Products, Pact Coffee Recyclable Monomaterial Bags, Tesco Clear Milk Caps

See a few examples of recyclable packaging innovations by California Olive Ranch, Pact Coffee, and Tesco from ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone.

ThePackHub
Oct 1, 2023
California Olive Ranch's new aluminum packaging is the brand's most lightweight bottle yet.
California Olive Ranch's new aluminum packaging is the brand's most lightweight bottle yet.
ThePackHub

There have been numerous instances of mono-material developments and other measures aimed at boosting recycling rates as of late. The advent of Packaging Taxes, influencing packaging recycling, is also on the horizon. The U.K. has already set this in motion in April 2022, implementing a tax on plastic packaging with less than 30% recycled content. These activities inevitably drive the demand for packaging reduction efforts.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

California Olive Ranch's new aluminum packaging is the brand's most lightweight bottle yet.California Olive Ranch's new aluminum packaging is the brand's most lightweight bottle yet.ThePackHubAmerican Edible Oil Brand California Olive Ranch Introduces Recyclable Aluminum Bottle

California Olive Ranch has added a lightweight, recyclable aluminum bottle to its portfolio of oil products, as reported earlier in Packaging World. The company had previously used both glass or bag-in-box formats. The company says that the introduction of the aluminum bottle is their smallest, most lightweight bottle yet, and they are able to not only continue building upon their sustainable packaging efforts, but also offer consumers a more accessible price point to their bestselling line of olive and avocado oils. Additionally, the size of the bottle allows for ease of use for packing while travelling, which is said to be highly appealing to their consumer base. The aluminum bottle is supplied by Chicago-based Trivium Packaging and comes in a handy 335ml size. The company reveals that in the North American market, nearly 80% of edible oil brands in packaging under 750ml, and the majority of larger containers are packaged in plastic containers. 

   Read the full story on California Olive Ranch's aluminum packaging in Packaging World.

Pact Coffee's new monomaterial packaging is 100% recyclable and made from 70% post-consumer recycled material.Pact Coffee's new monomaterial packaging is 100% recyclable and made from 70% post-consumer recycled material.ThePackHubHome Delivery Coffee Company Pact Coffee Moves to 100% Recyclable Monomaterial

Pact Coffee is a London-based home delivery and subscription service for coffee. The company has announced that it is to move its packaging to a 100% recyclable monomaterial, and will be made from 70% PCR (post-consumer recycled) material. The recycled material in the bags is repurposed plastic made from certified Global Recycling Standard (GRS) PCR LDPE (low density polyethylene). This content comprises things like supermarket carrier bags, poly bags and anything that was classed as LDPE in a previous life. The company said that they had considered compostable packaging. However, it is believed that 90% of homes do not have the facilities for composting at home, so they believe they have chosen the more sustainable option. Also, Pact Coffee says that for every 1,000,000 bags created, the equivalent of 53,000 600ml plastic bottles will be collected from rivers in the Philippines and Indonesia in collaboration with the ethical recycling program Plastic Bank.

Tesco says its new clear milk caps will make the packaging easier to recycle.Tesco says its new clear milk caps will make the packaging easier to recycle.ThePackHubU.K. Supermarket Tesco Switches to Clear Milk Bottle Caps to Aid Recycling

British supermarket Tesco has announced that it is moving away from colored milk bottle caps to clear for its own brand milk, in a bid to make them easier to recycle. Previously, in line with convention, the bottles had either blue caps for whole milk, green for semi-skimmed, and red for skimmed, which enabled customers to differentiate between the different varieties. When the company moves to clear caps, the label will be predominantly in the previous color the cap was. The move will affect around 425 million bottles a year across the company’s range, including 4 pint, 2 pint and 1 pint bottles. Tesco says that changing to clear plastic milk bottle lids means 3,900 extra metric tons of recycled plastic can go back into making new bottles each year, and the recycling process can be repeated every time a customer recycles a bottle.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

Companies in this article
Tesco
Trivium Packaging
Fill out the form below to request more information about California Olive Ranch Recyclable Aluminum Bottle for Oil Products, Pact Coffee Recyclable Monomaterial Bags, Tesco Clear Milk Caps
Related Stories
Spe 9 Thumbnail
Sustainability
The Power of Recycled Materials
The Ellen MacArthur Foundation is collaborating with Unilebver, PepsiCo, and Danone to assess the future of scaled returnable packaging systems.
Sustainability
Returnable, Reusable, and Refillable Packaging Solutions by Unilever, PepsiCo, Danone, Coca-Cola, and Cabinet Health
Could coffee produce the next bioplastic?
Sustainability
Coffee-based Bioplastics on Horizon?
Meet the Women Leading the Industry.
Sponsor Content
Meet the Women Leading the Industry.
Top Stories
Rp1000 Newgroup2
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
ProAmpac Unveils New High Barrier Paper-based Packaging
At PACK EXPO Las Vegas, the new RP-1000HB, a paper-based packaging debuted, expanding the ProActive Recyclable series. It offers enhanced barrier against oxygen, moisture, and grease, aligning with sustainability targets and recyclability needs.
Un Pac Ked Podcast Social Ep 132
Podcasts
unPACKed podcast: Must See Technology and Trends
Packaging Robotics: Grippers on Cama case packer
Robotics
Robotic Case Packer Handles Split-Cup Petfood Packs
Dassault Systèmes Virtual Testing Of Packaging Web
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
Virtual Twins Reduce Complexity of Sustainable Package Design
World Bank Predicts 70% Increase in Global Waste Through 2050
Sponsor Content
World Bank Predicts 70% Increase in Global Waste Through 2050
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Read More
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
Tabletop Digital Printing System
Tabletop Digital Printing System
FlexPackPRO’s Versa modular, tabletop direct-to-pouch printing system enables manufacturers and specialty retailers to print their own bags, pouches, and cards on-demand.
Single-Phase AC Energy Meters
Data Collection Software
More Products
In Print
Packaging World September 2023
September 2023
Packaging World PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
Packaging World August 2023
August 2023
Packaging World Women in Packaging 2023
Women in Packaging 2023
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw Coding Flat Hero
Coding, Printing & Labeling
Coding & Marking Playbook
Pw Conveying 2023
Robotics
Conveying, Feeding, and Handling Playbook
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
View more »