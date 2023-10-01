There have been numerous instances of mono-material developments and other measures aimed at boosting recycling rates as of late. The advent of Packaging Taxes, influencing packaging recycling, is also on the horizon. The U.K. has already set this in motion in April 2022, implementing a tax on plastic packaging with less than 30% recycled content. These activities inevitably drive the demand for packaging reduction efforts.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

ThePackHub American Edible Oil Brand California Olive Ranch Introduces Recyclable Aluminum Bottle

California Olive Ranch has added a lightweight, recyclable aluminum bottle to its portfolio of oil products, as reported earlier in Packaging World. The company had previously used both glass or bag-in-box formats. The company says that the introduction of the aluminum bottle is their smallest, most lightweight bottle yet, and they are able to not only continue building upon their sustainable packaging efforts, but also offer consumers a more accessible price point to their bestselling line of olive and avocado oils. Additionally, the size of the bottle allows for ease of use for packing while travelling, which is said to be highly appealing to their consumer base. The aluminum bottle is supplied by Chicago-based Trivium Packaging and comes in a handy 335ml size. The company reveals that in the North American market, nearly 80% of edible oil brands in packaging under 750ml, and the majority of larger containers are packaged in plastic containers.

ThePackHub Home Delivery Coffee Company Pact Coffee Moves to 100% Recyclable Monomaterial

Pact Coffee is a London-based home delivery and subscription service for coffee. The company has announced that it is to move its packaging to a 100% recyclable monomaterial, and will be made from 70% PCR (post-consumer recycled) material. The recycled material in the bags is repurposed plastic made from certified Global Recycling Standard (GRS) PCR LDPE (low density polyethylene). This content comprises things like supermarket carrier bags, poly bags and anything that was classed as LDPE in a previous life. The company said that they had considered compostable packaging. However, it is believed that 90% of homes do not have the facilities for composting at home, so they believe they have chosen the more sustainable option. Also, Pact Coffee says that for every 1,000,000 bags created, the equivalent of 53,000 600ml plastic bottles will be collected from rivers in the Philippines and Indonesia in collaboration with the ethical recycling program Plastic Bank.

ThePackHub U.K. Supermarket Tesco Switches to Clear Milk Bottle Caps to Aid Recycling

British supermarket Tesco has announced that it is moving away from colored milk bottle caps to clear for its own brand milk, in a bid to make them easier to recycle. Previously, in line with convention, the bottles had either blue caps for whole milk, green for semi-skimmed, and red for skimmed, which enabled customers to differentiate between the different varieties. When the company moves to clear caps, the label will be predominantly in the previous color the cap was. The move will affect around 425 million bottles a year across the company’s range, including 4 pint, 2 pint and 1 pint bottles. Tesco says that changing to clear plastic milk bottle lids means 3,900 extra metric tons of recycled plastic can go back into making new bottles each year, and the recycling process can be repeated every time a customer recycles a bottle.

