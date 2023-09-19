New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.
Start Your Search

LEGO swapping Paper for Plastic

Danish toymaker begins producing sustainable paper-based bags in its brick sets.

Sean Riley
Sep 19, 2023
Lego's New Paper Bags
Courtesy of BrickFanatics

First announced in 2020, the LEGO Group’s paper bags – which are due to replace the plastic bags that house bricks – are still not widespread in sets but are beginning to pop up in sets in Germany. To be clear, the paper bags are not replacing the outer paperboard cartons but the plastic bags inside the cartons that house the actual Lego Bricks.

In August, LEGO Group CEO Niels B. Christiansen confirmed to Brick Fanatics that the company is “on track” to meet goals to make its packaging sustainable by 2025. When initially announced in 2020, Lego pledged to invest $400 million to make all its packaging sustainable by 2025, using easy-to-open, recyclable, sustainably sourced bags certified by the Forest Stewardship Council.

“We are literally, as we speak, changing a lot of production machines throughout all our factories to make this happen,” said Christiansen. “It’s not an easy task, but it’s now in execution. We know what to do; we are investing behind it, and you will already now start to see some paper bags in Europe.”

Seeing as LEGO products are obviously centered around plastic, any effort from the  LEGO Group to reduce plastic in packaging will surely go a long way.

Companies in this article
Lego
Related Stories
Andrew Manly, Communications Director at AIPIA, and Pierre Pienaar, President of WPO.
Sustainability
WPO and AIPIA Partner to Promote Sustainable Smart Packaging
Dan Felton, Executive Director, AMERIPEN
Sustainability
Getting Beyond the ‘Green Guides’
Innovations and best practices for e-commerce packaging.
Sustainability
Important Strategies for Sustainable E-Commerce Packaging
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Throughput and Operator-Equipment Efficiency
Sponsor Content
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Throughput and Operator-Equipment Efficiency
Top Stories
Pmmi Op X Leadership Network
PMMI News
OpX Leadership Network’s New Digital Transformation Roadmap is a Blueprint for Business Growth and Acceleration
New work product prepares businesses to make the transition from manual to digital processes.
Weidmuller at PACK EXPO Las Vegas with its u-OS operating system for automation.
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
Weidmüller Launches u-OS system at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
Every Body Eat Snack Thins and Crispbread Crackers
Business Intelligence
Every Body Eat Awarded $50,000 Grant at the Emerging Brands Summit
Volpi Foods Sustainable Packaging
Materials & Containers
Recyclable Thermoform Selected for Sliced, Cured Meats
Meet the Women Leading the Industry.
Sponsor Content
Meet the Women Leading the Industry.
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
Portable Vacuum Lifter
Portable Vacuum Lifter
Capable of lifting materials up to 110 lbs (50 kg), Tawi’s Container Unloader is comprised of a vacuum lifter integrated with an operator platform and conveyor.
Electric Cylinders
Paper-based Tear Tape
More Products
In Print
Packaging World PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
Packaging World August 2023
August 2023
Packaging World Women in Packaging 2023
Women in Packaging 2023
Packaging World July 2023
July 2023
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw Coding Flat Hero
Coding, Printing & Labeling
Coding & Marking Playbook
Pw Conveying 2023
Robotics
Conveying, Feeding, and Handling Playbook
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
View more »