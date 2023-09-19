New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.
Start Your Search

WPO and AIPIA Partner to Promote Sustainable Smart Packaging

The two global organizations agreed on a MoU to work together when furthering the causes of sustainable and smart packaging.

Sean Riley
Sep 19, 2023
Andrew Manly, Communications Director at AIPIA, and Pierre Pienaar, President of WPO.
Andrew Manly, Communications Director at AIPIA, and Pierre Pienaar, President of WPO.

The WPO (World Packaging Organisation) and AIPIA (The Active & Intelligent Packaging Organisation) signed a Memorandum of Understanding furthering their collaboration on smart packaging and the science that underpins it. This will include WPO supporting AIPIA on the technology of material science, which is particularly important in active packaging. In turn, AIPIA will support WPO’s agenda of encouraging sustainable and appropriate packaging innovation.

Already cooperating at various events, including ProPak and CPHi exhibitions in Asia, MENA, and South Asia, the two organizations will aim to develop joint agendas wherever possible to further the creation of smart packaging solutions that meet the goals of the global industry and particular market needs.

“Both organizations have been aware for some time that we share common goals and objectives, and it is a logical next step to formalize these in a constructive and practical way," said WPO President, Pierre Pienaar. "The two of us have a clear focus on our responsibility to the sector and the way packaging can be a solution, not a problem - as it is so often characterized today. Packaging for good is high on our agendas, and we see this collaboration as a way to demonstrate these benefits in a very impactful way.”

Andrew Manly, Communications Director at AIPIA added, “WPO is the major global packaging organization and has a strong profile in both the developed and developing world. It is a tremendous boost to the smart packaging sector to be able to join with WPO in promoting these technologies and helping to reinforce the Organisation’s agenda on sustainability, innovation, and supply chain efficiency. We are particularly delighted to be able to tap into so many talented people, in particular Pierre’s tremendous knowledge of materials science.”

The MoU WPO AIPIA also aims to encourage the development of a Smart Packaging category in the WorldStar Awards, the global packaging competition organized by WPO.

“This agreement adds strength and knowledge to both organizations. We look forward to working with AIPIA and ‘spreading the good word’ about packaging and its benefits across the globe. We also intend to develop joint agendas at each other’s conference wherever possible”, concludes WPO Senior Vice President Marketing and President-elect, Luciana Pellegrino. 


Related Stories
Dan Felton, Executive Director, AMERIPEN
Sustainability
Getting Beyond the ‘Green Guides’
Innovations and best practices for e-commerce packaging.
Sustainability
Important Strategies for Sustainable E-Commerce Packaging
Derek Chase, sustainable packaging
Sustainability
Busting Sustainable Packaging Myths in the Beauty Industry
Meet the Women Leading the Industry.
Sponsor Content
Meet the Women Leading the Industry.
Top Stories
Pmmi Op X Leadership Network
PMMI News
OpX Leadership Network’s New Digital Transformation Roadmap is a Blueprint for Business Growth and Acceleration
New work product prepares businesses to make the transition from manual to digital processes.
Weidmuller at PACK EXPO Las Vegas with its u-OS operating system for automation.
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
Weidmüller Launches u-OS system at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
Every Body Eat Snack Thins and Crispbread Crackers
Business Intelligence
Every Body Eat Awarded $50,000 Grant at the Emerging Brands Summit
Volpi Foods Sustainable Packaging
Materials & Containers
Recyclable Thermoform Selected for Sliced, Cured Meats
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Throughput and Operator-Equipment Efficiency
Sponsor Content
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Throughput and Operator-Equipment Efficiency
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
Portable Vacuum Lifter
Portable Vacuum Lifter
Capable of lifting materials up to 110 lbs (50 kg), Tawi’s Container Unloader is comprised of a vacuum lifter integrated with an operator platform and conveyor.
Electric Cylinders
Paper-based Tear Tape
More Products
In Print
Packaging World PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
Packaging World August 2023
August 2023
Packaging World Women in Packaging 2023
Women in Packaging 2023
Packaging World July 2023
July 2023
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw Coding Flat Hero
Coding, Printing & Labeling
Coding & Marking Playbook
Pw Conveying 2023
Robotics
Conveying, Feeding, and Handling Playbook
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
View more »