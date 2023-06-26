McDonald's, Ralph Lauren, and Uber Eats Introduce Refillable and Reusable Packaging Solutions

The trend toward refillable and reusable packaging is gaining momentum as more companies explore ways to reduce their use of single-use, hard-to-recycle packaging. This growth is partly driven by the goal of the Plastic Pact to deliver reusable packaging by 2025. Many of these initiatives are coming from start-up and smaller brands, but multinational companies are also beginning to test the waters with small-scale trials and pilots. The dry food, household, and health and beauty sectors are currently the most active in this area.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

ThePackHub McDonald's Restaurants in Germany Implement Nationwide Reusable Packaging Solutions

McDonald’s in Germany has collaborated with logistics firm HAVI to create a national reusable packaging system for its 1,450 restaurants across Germany. The reusable packaging will be available at the restaurant for a deposit, which can be returned at any McDonald’s restaurant. The initiative has been developed in response to growing regulations on single-use packaging, although there are still reported challenges in the areas of reverse logistics and customer convenience. The system has been available since the beginning of 2023, allowing customers to choose between disposable and deposit reusable packaging for drinks and ice cream cups. As reported in the Innovation Zone, Burger King has also introduced a reusable packaging system in partnership with Recup, which will be available in its 750 stores across Germany. In both cases, the deposit for reusable packaging will be added to the selling price of the food and refunded upon return.

ThePackHub Ralph Lauren Launches High-End Fragrances in Refillable Bottles

American fashion brand Ralph Lauren is adding three new products to its Polo Earth range of fragrances, which will feature refillable bottles. The new bottles are said to be easy to refill whether consumers have the 100 ml or 40 ml size fragrance. The consumer twists off the spray applicator, then places the included funnel on the bottle’s neck. They then aim the narrow spout from the refill bottle into the funnel, and fill the bottle. The bottles are designed with an auto-stop, anti-spill system that will stop the refilling process when the bottle is full, to prevent wasting fragrance. The new fragrance bottle uses 20% post-consumer recycled glass, and is 30% lighter than Ralph Lauren’s conventional bottle. The Polo Earth Collection will be available at select retailers starting April 2023. The product lineup includes a 10ml, 40ml, 100ml and 150ml refill.

ThePackHub Uber Eats Trials Reusable Packaging

Online food delivery company Uber Eats has begun a trial with reusable packaging for its customers in Central London. During the trial, customers will be given the option to order their takeaway in reusable containers and easily return them in a bid to tackle single use packaging. Once the customers have enjoyed their meals, all they need to do is scan a QR code on the packaging, select a day for collection (from as early as next day to no later than 3 weeks later), give the containers a simple rinse and await collection. All collections are low or no emissions, made by couriers using bikes, electric cars or vans. The trial will run for six months with a group of restaurant partners and will be managed by Again, a reusable packaging supply chain company. Participating restaurants are located within a 5km radius of the Again facility in Kennington Park.

