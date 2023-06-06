6 O'Clock Gin, Veuve du Vernay, and The Gin Way Announce Sustainable Material Changes for Alcoholic Beverages

New Tool: ProSource
6 O'Clock Gin Stand-Up Pouch, Veuve du Vernay Aluminum Champagne Bottle, The Gin Way Corrugated Outer Packaging

See a few examples of sustainable material changes for alcoholic beverage packaging from 6 O'Clock Gin, Veuve du Vernay, and The Gin Way from ThePackHub’s April Packaging Innovation Briefing Report.

6 O'Clock Gin's new stand up pouch format allows trade customers to decant directly into the company's bottle.
6 O'Clock Gin's new stand up pouch format allows trade customers to decant directly into the company's bottle.
Packaging continues to see a lot of change of materials driven largely by sustainability objectives. Plastic replacement is still top of the agenda for many brands and retailers as they look to switch out of the material to solutions that may offer a better environmental footprint or at least be better received by anti-plastic focused consumers.

Gin Producer 6 O'Clock Gin Introduces Stand Up Pouch Format

6 O’Clock Gin, based in Bristol, has announced the launch of a stand up pouch format for its London Dry gin brand. The pouches contain 700ml and are designed for trade customers to decant directly into the company’s blue bottles. The company has calculated that by using pouches, CO2 emissions are reduced by 94.4%, as production of pouches weighing only 30g produces 46g of CO2, versus 812g for a glass bottle weighing 650g. After use, the pouches can be returned to the distillery by Royal Mail free post service, which is then sent onto TerraCycle to be recycled. Alternatively, consumers can send directly to TerraCycle, or deposited at designated TerraCycle recycle points in the U.K. Customers also get saving –the gin in pouches retails at £33 for 700ml, while the standard glass bottle comes in at £36.

U.S. Veuve du Vernay Champagne Importer Launches Aluminum Bottle

BGPL USA, the U.S. importer and marketer of the renowned French wine Veuve du Vernay has announced a new 250ml aluminium bottle for its Veuve du Vernay Ice Rosé. The 250ml aluminum pack reportedly presents several benefits to the consumer, including faster cooling time, durability to prevent bottle breakage, and chill retention to keep the wine cooler longer. The company says that these elements make it ideal for enjoying the product outdoors with friends at a picnic, poolside, at the beach or at music festivals. The shimmering label encapsulates the full bottle, featuring the Eiffel Tower seen across Veuve du Vernay’s Ice collection. Veuve du Vernay Sparkling Ice Rosé is the number one selling sparkling wine under $20 in the U.S. The new aluminum format meets consumer demand for sustainable packaging alternatives in the wine industry and is seen as the ideal format for individual consumption and retails at $5.99 (£4.90).

The Gin Way Outer Packaging Moves from Plastic to Corrugated

Italian start-up The Gin Way has replaced its previous plastic packaging with corrugated board packaging made from recycled paper, and is fully recyclable. Called the Eco-Self Seal Cardboard and designed by the Botta Packaging company of Trezzano sul Naviglio, the new packaging has been specially designed to protect cylindrical products. Made of corrugated board and covered with a self-adhesive natural latex adhesive, the packaging adheres to the product without leaving marks on the surface, guaranteeing greater protection of the goods by preventing them from moving inside the packaging during transport and handling. The adhesive used for the pack is of natural origin and is separated from the cardboard by filtration during the recycling phase. The Gin Way was founded in 2020 to guide gin enthusiasts to discover the many labels present on the Italian market, where today there are more than five hundred.

