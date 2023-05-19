Mars Wrigley, Tesco, and Valor Introduce Package Recycling Innovations

Recycling initiatives continue to be one of the most active sustainability areas, driven by challenging Plastic Pacts around the world that are part of a three-pronged objective to deliver 100% recyclable packaging by 2025. Pending packaging taxes that require 30% recycled content are influencing change as well as the focus on stretching recycling targets.

Mars Wrigley Moves to rPET for Chinese Chocolate Brand

Mars Wrigley China has announced the introduction of its first fully PCR rPET(post-consumer recycled polyethylene terephthalate) packaging. The packaging is for their Cui Xiang Mi (CXM) chocolate brand. After launching the packaging for CXM, Mars Wrigley China plans to provide the rPET lid for brands such as Snickers and M&M’s this year. Through this, the manufacturer aims to save 300 metric tons of virgin plastics in a year. The use of rPET for packaging is part of Mars Wrigley China’s wider efforts to make its packaging reusable, recyclable or compostable. Last year, Mars China partnered with other industrial leaders and national associations to launch Flexible Plastics Reborn. This initiative was claimed to be China’s first industry-wide flexible collection pilot, the program aims to collect 50,000 metric tons of flexible packaging waste by the end of 2025.

UK Supermarket Tesco Moves to Recyclable Board for Laundry Pods

British supermarket chain Tesco has announced that it is moving its own brand of laundry detergent pods out of plastic tubs and into recyclable board packaging. The new box contains more than 90% recycled cardboard and is FSC certified, but it does still contain a thin plastic liner inside to protect the pods. Despite this, the box can reportedly be put in the normal household recycling bin when empty. The move will remove four million pieces of plastic across eight products, the equivalent of around 252 metric tons of plastic per year. The move to recyclable board comes as part of Tesco’s 4Rs packaging strategy, which aims to tackle the impact of plastic waste. In practice, the company says that this means it removes plastic where it can, reduces where it can’t, and looks at ways to reuse more and recycle what’s left.

Watch this video on Unilever's new Persil child-resistant paperboard laundry pod pack.

Spanish Cocoa Producer Valor Moves to Recyclable Board Packaging

Spanish premium chocolate brand Valor has moved to more sustainable packaging for two of its instant cocoa products. This new packaging, the GreenCan from Sonoco, is 100% recyclable and made mainly from board, generating no plastic waste and reducing the firm’s environmental footprint. This launch makes Chocolates Valor the first firm to launch GreenCan packaging on the Spanish market. Its new 100% recyclable packaging made almost entirely of board, will replace the current packaging of the entire range of soluble cocoas of the brand. A spokesperson for Valorsaid that from the point of view of their packaging, their procedures considered a thorough analysis of the degree of recyclability of their containers and packaging. Beyond compliance with the 2030 agenda, they say they strive daily to move towards more sustainable materials and reduce their environmental impact throughout their production process.

