New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.
Start Your Search

Topanga Reusable Takeout Package Tracking, Hey Circle Reusable Shipping Box, Ringo Reusable Packaging in Self-Service Counters

See a few examples of reusable packaging solutions from Topanga, Hey Circle, and Ringo from ThePackHub’s March Packaging Innovation Briefing Report.

ThePackHub
May 4, 2023
Topanga's reusable takeout package tracking technology helps increase container returns through incentives and automated reminders.
Topanga's reusable takeout package tracking technology helps increase container returns through incentives and automated reminders.
ThePackHub

The trend toward refillable and reusable packaging is gaining momentum as more companies explore ways to reduce their use of single-use, hard-to-recycle packaging. This growth is partly driven by the goal of the Plastic Pact to deliver reusable packaging by 2025. Many of these initiatives are coming from start-up and smaller brands, but multinational companies are also beginning to test the waters with small-scale trials and pilots. The dry food, household, and health and beauty sectors are currently the most active in this area.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

Topanga's reusable takeout package tracking technology helps increase container returns through incentives and automated reminders.Topanga's reusable takeout package tracking technology helps increase container returns through incentives and automated reminders.ThePackHubStart-Up Topanga Provides Technology to Track Reusable Takeout Packaging

Topanga is a Los Angeles-based company that provides technology and services to help brands offer successful reusable packaging programs. Topanga’s track and trace technology makes it easy for a company to manage its reusable packaging operation. Topanga says that their technology helps drive higher return rates and monitor a customers’ reusable container inventory. It can also Increase container returns through incentives and automated reminders, while helping recoup costs on unreturned reusable containers. The technology tracks where the customers’ containers are, for example, who currently has the container, whether they need to or have returned it, whether it is being cleaned, and finally letting you know when it has been returned ready for re-use. Their technology can also measure things such as environmental impact and the number of containers saved from landfill. They have recently partnered with online food delivery business GrubHub for to-go dining hall orders for The Ohio State University and Colorado State University students.

Hey Circle's reusable shipping box is made of 95% PP, and the rest is PE.Hey Circle's reusable shipping box is made of 95% PP, and the rest is PE.ThePackHubGerman Start-Up Hey Circle Champions Reusable Packaging

Hey Circle is a German start up that began in early 2022. It allows customers to receive their purchases in reusable packaging. However, For reusable packs to be a sustainable alternative to disposable, it needs to be in circulation several times. For Hey Circle, this means that the shipping packaging has to hold its own against a normal box. With a reusable shipping box from the company, 40% of the CO2 emissions of a disposable box can be avoided with 40 circulations, despite the return of the empty boxes and bags. The packaging is patented and certified as climate-neutral by ClimatePartner. Their boxes and mailing bags are made of over 95% PP (polypropylene) and the rest is PE (polyethylene). As these are two commonly recycled materials this means that the shipping packaging can be recycled via two established material flows at the end of its first life cycle.

Ringo is piloting its reusable packaging in self-serve food counters at Rimi stores.Ringo is piloting its reusable packaging in self-serve food counters at Rimi stores.ThePackHubEstonian Supermarket Rimi to Pilot Reusable Packaging at Self-Service Counters

Estonian reusable packaging service provider Ringo has announced a partnership with major retailer Rimi to pilot reusable packaging in its ready-made food self-service counters at its Põhja, Telliskivi, and Tornimäe stores. The new trial system will offer consumers the choice between a 30-cent single-use pack or a 50-cent Ringo pack with a fully returnable deposit. The trial hopes to encourage the use of and increase access to reusable packaging among consumers. Consumers can then take the reusable pack back to a return box, where the on-pack QR code can be scanned to save the package to their phone number rather than an app. Once the package has arrived at the Ringo washing center, the deposit will be returned to the consumer’s bank or charity account. Rimi says that the pilot will last 6 months, and they chose stores that they thought more environmentally conscious people already visited.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

Fill out the form below to request more information about Topanga Reusable Takeout Package Tracking, Hey Circle Reusable Shipping Box, Ringo Reusable Packaging in Self-Service Counters
Related Stories
Dan Felton, Executive Director, AMERIPEN
Sustainability
EPR for Packaging Update
Continental will use an STI Group-designed board packaging solution for its mountain bike tires.
Sustainability
Continental Tire, Maison Perrier-Jouët, and Nucao Adjust Packaging for Sustainability
Executive Order 14081 from President Joe Biden calls for displacing 90% of today’s petroleum-based plastics with recyclable-by-design bio-based polymers over the next 20 years.
Sustainability
Biden Order Aims to Replace 90% Fossil-based Plastics with Bio-based Polymers
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Throughput and Operator-Equipment Efficiency
Sponsor Content
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Throughput and Operator-Equipment Efficiency
Top Stories
1d Jorge
Sustainability
Live from interpack: CPGs Need Sustainability Progress. These OEMs Deliver.
We usually think of materials suppliers when we think of sustainability motivations in packaging. But equipment manufactures can, and do, make big impacts, too. After all, they have handle those materials, and come up with solutions for challenging ones.
Interpack Tn
Operational excellence
Live at Interpack: Food Processing Equipment Trends
Compleat Food Group has launched a special-edition pack of sausage rolls to celebrate the coronation on King Charles III. A fitting tribute to the eco-conscious royal, the film packaging is fully recyclable.
Materials & containers
Packaging Fit for a (New and Eco-conscious) King
An interpack look at two similar trends, one a little earlier on the adoption curve, in servo-electric linear track systems and levitating, independent tiles or movers.
Controls & automation
Live at interpack: Servo-Electric Independent Motion Maturing, Evolving, Six Years On
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Throughput and Operator-Equipment Efficiency
Sponsor Content
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Throughput and Operator-Equipment Efficiency
How to ensure your best conveying project yet
Read our latest Playbook to discover how to ensure efficient product handling, best practices for specifying conveyor and container handling equipment, and top tips for a successful pack line startup.
Download Now
How to ensure your best conveying project yet
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
Cht Denester
Helical Denesters
CHT helical denesters utilize horizontal and vertical denesting methods to separate pots, cartons, trays, and other containers.
Bulk Palletizer
AI-Enabled Robotic Item Picker
More Products
In Print
Packaging World April 2023
April 2023
Packaging World Buyers Guide 2023
Buyers Guide 2023
Packaging World Craft Brew 2023
Craft Brew 2023
Packaging World March 2023
March 2023
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw Conveying 2023
Robotics
Conveying, Feeding, and Handling Playbook
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
Pw Contract Packaging Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Contract Packaging
View more »