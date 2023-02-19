Coca-Cola, Kyocera, and Ocean's Halo Adjust Packaging Material to Increase Sustainability

New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.
Start Your Search

Coca-Cola's New Minute Maid Range Uses Sustainable Carton, Kyocera Plastic-Free Knife Packaging, Ocean's Halo Trayless Seaweed Packs

See a few examples of material adjustments for sustainability from Coca-Cola, Kyocera, and Ocean's Halo from ThePackHub’s February Packaging Innovation Briefing Report.

ThePackHub
Feb 19, 2023
Coca-Cola's new range of Minute Maid drinks is packaged in Tetra Pak's Tetra Stelo Aseptic carton.
Coca-Cola's new range of Minute Maid drinks is packaged in Tetra Pak's Tetra Stelo Aseptic carton.
ThePackHub

The packaging continues to see a lot of change of materials driven largely by sustainability objectives.  Plastic replacement is still top of the agenda for many brands and retailers as they look to switch out of the material to solutions that may offer a better environmental footprint or at least be better received by anti-plastic focused consumers.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

Coca-Cola's new range of Minute Maid drinks is packaged in Tetra Pak's Tetra Stelo Aseptic carton.Coca-Cola's new range of Minute Maid drinks is packaged in Tetra Pak's Tetra Stelo Aseptic carton.ThePackHubCoca-Cola Launches Minute Maid Fruit Drink in Latest Tetra Pack Aseptic Carton Development

Global beverage giant Coca-Cola has announced that it is to launch a new Minute Maid range of fruit-based drinks in India in Tetra Pak’s latest innovation, the Tetra Stelo Aseptic. The new pack is described as a unique, tall, rounded, seamless package designed to create tangible differentiation in the market. Tetra Pak says that Tetra Stelo Aseptic cartons are paper-based, recyclable and have a lower carbon footprint compared to other packaging alternatives, as validated by various Life Cycle Analyses conducted across the world. The package also comes with WingCap30, one-step opening with DIMC (Direct Injection Moulding Concept) technology that the company says ensures a perfect grip and a great pouring experience. Tetra Pak will also be supplying the processing and filling equipment. The new tall, rounded, seamless package is designed to create tangible differentiation in the market for the new benefit-led Minute Maid range –Honey Infused & Vita Punch variants.

Kyocera's Gen and Shin Black Series knives will use plastic-free packaging.Kyocera's Gen and Shin Black Series knives will use plastic-free packaging.ThePackHubPremium Knife Company Kyocera Moves to Plastic-Free Packaging

Leading manufacturer of high-performance knives for the kitchen, Kyocera, has announced that from the beginning of 2023 the global packaging for its Gen and Shin Black Series knives will be more sustainable. The newly designed, high quality packaging will therefore be manufactured 100% plastic-free. In addition to the reduced-plastic aspect, customers will be able to grasp the knife handle through a slot in the packaging material, as well as examining the color prior to purchase. The inner part of the new packaging also has a recycled cardboard inlay, where the old packaging material included a plastic blister. The new packaging was debuted at the Ambiente Trade Fair, which was held in Frankfurt from 3-7 February 2023. Ambiente gives industry partners the opportunity to introduce innovations and new products directly to buyers and suppliers from all over the world.

Ocean's Halo's seaweed snacks will use trayless packaging.Ocean's Halo's seaweed snacks will use trayless packaging.ThePackHubOcean's Halo Seaweed Snack Moves to Trayless Format

California-based Ocean’s Halo manufactures Asian-inspired foods and snacks. They have announced the release of a trayless seaweed snack, which most seaweed products rely on for product protection. The product was initially trialled without the tray in September 2021 in 400 stores, but has now been extended to over 5,000 outlets and select online retailers. By removing the tray, the company hopes to keep 15 million pieces of plastic waste out of landfills and oceans yearly. The change will also reduce the company’s carbon footprint by 50%. The company says this trayless version will account for nearly four times more shelf efficiency at supermarkets and sell two times more units per shopping cart than the trayed version. This spring, it will launch in the UK at Morrisons and on Ocado.com.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

Companies in this article
Tetra Pak Inc.
Kyocera
Minute Maid
Coca-Cola Co.
Fill out the form below to request more information about Coca-Cola's New Minute Maid Range Uses Sustainable Carton, Kyocera Plastic-Free Knife Packaging, Ocean's Halo Trayless Seaweed Packs
Related Stories
Reusable Packaging Association Rpa Logo Vector
Sustainability
2023 Excellence in Reusable Packaging Awards Call for Entries
F58d6cad9137e6d4ea6a87f75c3a7fc4
Sustainability
Alterra to License Technology to Freepoint for its Advanced Plastics Recycling Facility
Img 1259
Sustainability
Anheuser-Busch’s Reverse Vending Machines Make Super Bowl Debut
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Throughput and Operator-Equipment Efficiency
Sponsor Content
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Throughput and Operator-Equipment Efficiency
Top Stories
Photo 1—Beckhoff XTS
Controls & automation
Innovative New Controls at PACK EXPO International
PMG editors fanned out across PACK EXPO International in October in search of packaging innovation. Here's what they found in controls.
Photo 1—Beckhoff/Atro
Robotics
Innovative New Robotics at PACK EXPO International
ALPLA Group’s NOW solution for concentrated cleaning solutions
Materials & containers
New Reusable/Refillable Packaging Materials/Containers
Coca-Cola's new range of Minute Maid drinks is packaged in Tetra Pak's Tetra Stelo Aseptic carton.
Sustainability
Coca-Cola, Kyocera, and Ocean's Halo Adjust Packaging Material to Increase Sustainability
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Throughput and Operator-Equipment Efficiency
Sponsor Content
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Throughput and Operator-Equipment Efficiency
Test Your Smarts
Take Packaging World's sustainability quiz to prove your knowledge!
Take Quiz
Test Your Smarts
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
Weighpack Systems High Pressure Washdown Vertical Bagging Machine
Continuous Motion Vertical Bagger
The VF-1200 continuous motion vertical bagger from WeighPack Systems is now available in a sanitary version designed for high-pressure washdown environments.
Terminal Blocks
Advanced-Recycled EPS Ice Cream Container
More Products
In Print
Packaging World January 2023
January 2023
Packaging World December 2022
December 2022
Packaging World November 2022
November 2022
Packaging World October 2022
October 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
Pw Contract Packaging Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Contract Packaging
Pw 2022 Sustainability For Health And Beauty Base Hero
Sustainability
Health and Beauty Relies on Sustainability for Innovation
View more »