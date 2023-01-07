Spanish beer brewing heavyweight Estrella Galicia, a Corporación Hijos de Rivera brand, is rolling out a unique, adhesive-only multipack format it calls the “No Pack.” By using a line of glue dots where one can abuts another in a 6-pack format, the company says can minimize packaging and improve its sustainability profile by completely doing away with paperboard can handles. The format is already rolling out on 6-packs of 25-cL and 33-cL sizes of Estrella Galicia Especial and Estrella Galicia 00 beer varieties. It will eventually extend to 1906 Reserva Especial and Red Vintage varieties.

“Our ambition is to always do things better, looking for new ways to generate a greater positive impact. We are constantly working to ensure that our products are increasingly respectful of the environment, innovating in different aspects that help us minimize waste and the carbon footprint linked to our activity. The No Pack is the perfect example that sums up our purpose of not conforming. We believe that the best packaging for the planet is the one that does not exist,” says Ignacio Rivera, chairman of Corporación Hijos de Rivera.

Under this format, paperboard multipacks are replaced with only a few glue dots that serve as a link between the six cans. The brand points out that it had never used plastic rings to begin with, only 100% recyclable paperboard multipacks. But under the new format, the Galician brewery says it will further reduce the carbon footprint of each of its six-pack by 40%.

According to a press release, “This novelty, which will reach the shelves progressively, will affect the packs of cans of 6×25 cl and 6×33 cl of Estrella Galicia Especial. Afterwards, it will be extended to Estrella Galicia 00, 1906 Reserva Especial, and Red Vintage. Along with this No Pack for the six-can packs, the company has announced other changes to minimize waste also in larger formats: the film that covers the packs of 12 and 24 cans will be replaced by 100% recyclable paper. With this, the company will eliminate all secondary plastic from all its canned formats.”

The No Pack format is implemented on equipment by KHS, which Estrella Galicia describes as a company specialized in the manufacture of this type of packaging in packs of both cans and rPET bottles.

This launch is part of the positive impact strategy of Hijos de Rivera. The brand owner says this is an ambitious plan that combines the regeneration of the planet, looking after people, pride in origin and joint work with allies. PW