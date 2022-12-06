Refillable and Reusable Packaging Innovations by Walmart, Ball, and Bravo Sierra

Refillable and reusable packaging continues to come through the innovation funnel. Many of the initiatives are from start-up and challenger brands with multinational brand owners also getting in on the act with small scale trials and pilots. The dry food, household and health and beauty sectors are the most active.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

ThePackHub US Retail Giant Walmart Offers Customers Reusable Packaging Option with Loop

American retail giant Walmart is offering customers in selected areas the chance to have products delivered through the Walmart+ InHome grocery delivery service, in partnership with Loop, the reusable packaging platform. Customers in areas of Bentonville and Rogers, Arkansas, can now buy a limited assortment of products in refillable, reusable containers and have them delivered to their homes via Walmart+ InHome. After consumers use the products, they place the empty containers in a designated spot inside or outside their homes for a Walmart associate to retrieve. The containers are then sent to Loop to be sanitized and returned to participating brands to be refilled and returned to the store for future purchases. Walmart+ InHome enables customers to have fresh groceries, everyday essentials and other items delivered to the location of their choice: dropped off at their doorsteps or unpacked right in their kitchens or garage refrigerators.

ThePackHub Bottled Water Company Boomerang Water Moves to Refillable Bottle Solution with Ball

Colorado-based Ball Corporation and sustainable water company Boomerang Water have partnered to provide a refillable bottle solution based on Ball’s refillable aluminum bottle solution. Ball will provide the aluminum bottles for use at resorts, aboard cruise ships, student campuses and other outlets. The bottles will be used in the Boomerang Bottling System, the company’s industry-leading technology that can wash, rinse, filter, fill and cap more than 3,000 bottles of fresh, premium water per eight-hour shift. Using aluminium bottles from Ball the system averts waste and carbon emissions created by the manufacture and transportation of traditional, single-use disposable bottles. Ball says that the alliance will see both companies recycle the bottles rather than dispose of them at their end of life, allowing them to then be turned into new bottles within 60 days.

ThePackHub Body Care Company Bravo Sierra Launches Shower Gel Refill in Aluminum Can

New York-based Bravo Sierra is a men’s body care company that was set up in 2018 to show appreciation for serving and retired American servicemen. They have now announced the launch of a new pack, so that consumers can refill their existing Bravo Sierra Body Wash bottle to eliminate excess waste. The refill cans, which resemble beer cans, are made with 100% infinitely-recyclable aluminum, which the brand claims makes it the most sustainable and convenient way to use Bravo Sierra Body Wash. The body wash, available in white vetiver and cedarwood, and citrus and cedarwood, is priced at $8 each. 5% of all Bravo Sierra sales are donated to a range of community support and quality of life programs and nonprofits dedicated to serving military families and veterans. They are also committed to hiring veterans company-wide. Veterans make up 40% of their founding team and 30% of all current employees.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

ThePackHub has recently launched the second volume of their Refillable & Reusable Packaging Compendium. More information here.