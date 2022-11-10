ACCESS PACK EXPO XPRESS ONLINE TODAY
Skincare Brand Supergoop! Starts Free Recycling Program with TerraCycle

Protective skincare brand Supergoop! will now offer free recycling of its tough-to-recycle packaging through waste management company TerraCycle.

Casey Flanagan
Consumers of sun protection-focused skincare brand Supergoop! can now defend the environment as much as their skin.

The brand partnered with waste management company TerraCycle to create the Supergoop! Recycling Program, a TerraCycle release said. The program gives consumers the opportunity to divert the brand’s tough-to-recycle packaging from landfills and into new post-consumer recycled products.Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen packaging.Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen packaging.TerraCycle

“At Supergoop!, we’re committed to making products that are good for people and the planet,” Founder Holly Thaggard says in the release. “Through this partnership with TerraCycle, we’re so excited to bring more positive change to our community and continue to change the way the world thinks about sunscreen.”

Consumers can sign up for the program on the TerraCycle program page. Once registered, they can mail in Supergoop! product packaging using a prepaid shipping label. The packaging is then cleaned and converted into hard plastic that can be remolded into new recycled products.

“With the launch of this recycling program, Supergoop! is not only creating products for healthier skin and lives, but also creating a healthier world through their continued commitment to the planet’s wellness,” TerraCycle CEO and Founder Tom Szaky says in the release.

Supergoop! Glow Stick sunscreen packaging.Supergoop! Glow Stick sunscreen packaging.TerraCycleThe partnership between Supergoop! and TerraCycle is just one part of the brand’s commitment to sustainability. The brand says its product line is reef-friendly, cruelty-free, and free from more than 1600 harmful chemicals such as oxybenzone, octinoxate, and parabens.

As an added incentive to participate in the new program, each shipment of packaging sent to TerraCycle earns the sender “collectors points,” the release says.

These points can be used to donate charitable gifts or converted into cash and donated to a non-profit, school, or charitable organization of the consumer’s choice.

