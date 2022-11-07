Smirnoff Program Recycles Glass Bottles Across Chicago

ACCESS PACK EXPO XPRESS ONLINE TODAY
ACCESS PACK EXPO XPRESS ONLINE TODAY. Content is available on-demand through November 30th.
LEARN MORE

Smirnoff Recycling Program Targets Chicago Glass Bottles

A new recycling program by Smirnoff and Don’t Trash Glass will collect and recycle glass bottles from over 300 businesses across Chicago.

Casey Flanagan
Smirnoff glass bottles on conveyor
Smirnoff glass bottles on conveyor
Diageo North America

A new recycling program spearheaded by Smirnoff will connect over 300 Chicago bars, restaurants, and businesses to recycle used and discarded glass bottles.

Smirnoff partnered with the Don’t Trash Glass (DTG) campaign, a combined effort with the Glass Packaging Institute and GlassKing Recovery & Recycling, to collect ready-to-recycle glass bottles across Chicagoland, a Smirnoff release says.

Those bottles will be processed by Smirnoff’s glass partners and then transported to the Smirnoff packaging plant in Plainfield, Ill., a Chicago suburb, to be filled and delivered to stores nationwide.

Smirnoff packaging plant in Plainfield, Ill.Smirnoff packaging plant in Plainfield, Ill.Diageo North America“Smirnoff is packaged and bottled in Plainfield, so it was important we started this movement right here in our backyard,” Ed Pilkington, chief marketing & innovation officer at Smirnoff parent company Diageo, says in the release. “When it comes to the environment, the way we can all help the planet is by doing our part to better our communities and Chicago is just the beginning for Smirnoff.”

Alongside DTG, Smirnoff will educate bartenders, back-of-house staff, employees, custodians, and others who deal directly with waste management to encourage them to adopt more sustainable practices.

“This partnership with Smirnoff helps support educational and relationship-building opportunities with local restaurants and bars so they can be at the forefront of glass recycling,” Scott DeFife, president of the Glass Packaging Institute, says in the release. “Encouraging these businesses to be influencers within the glass recycling process will have long-lasting effects, not only on our environment but also on the glass manufacturing and supply-chain process.”

Rose King, chief operating officer of GlassKing Recovery and Recycling, shared a similar sentiment, noting in the release, “this initiative is a good indicator of the need for systems to be put in place, not just in Chicago, but around the country to create a more circular economy for glass.”

The program supports Smirnoff and Diageo’s commitment to “reimagine packaging and become sustainable by design,” a key goal outlined in the company’s ten-year action plan, Society 2030: Spirit of Progress, the release says.

Companies in this article
Glass Packaging Institute
Diageo
Related Stories
The 30-page report includes information on the markets selected, the methodology used, and in-depth details on several of the applications studied.
Sustainability
Plastic Packaging May Not Be So Bad, After All
HexcelPack's HexaFil paper-based void-fill
Sustainability
HexcelPack and others Innovate Package Materials for Sustainability
KFC biodegradable fast food packaging
Sustainability
KFC and Other Companies Introduce Innovative Biodegradable Packaging Solutions
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Bulk Material Packaging Efficiency
Sponsor Content
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Bulk Material Packaging Efficiency
Top Stories
Smirnoff glass bottles on conveyor
Sustainability
Smirnoff Program Recycles Glass Bottles Across Chicago
A new recycling program by Smirnoff and Don’t Trash Glass will collect and recycle glass bottles from over 300 businesses across Chicago.
Pw Cover
PEI 2022
Hear from PEI Attendees on the Hunt for Innovation
The 30-page report includes information on the markets selected, the methodology used, and in-depth details on several of the applications studied.
Sustainability
Plastic Packaging May Not Be So Bad, After All
The TCX 4-90A Process Cooling Chiller range features a compact, all-in-one water chiller with an air-cooled condenser and integrated hydro module.
PEI 2022
Filter and Chiller Ranges Push Into Wide Range of Industries
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Bulk Material Packaging Efficiency
Sponsor Content
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Bulk Material Packaging Efficiency
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
The top conveying tips
Read best practices to ensure efficient product handling.
Download Today
The top conveying tips
Products
Skin Bottle 1920 X1080 2
Sustainable PET Bottle
Sidel’s 1SKIN™ label-less sustainable 1 L PET bottle can enter a recycling stream with no need to separate additional raw materials such as ink, glue, labels or sleeves.
Human Machine Interface
Fiber-based Foam
More Products
In Print
Packaging World October 2022
October 2022
Packaging World PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2022
PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2022
Packaging World September 2022
September 2022
Packaging World August 2022
August 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
2022 Pw Conveying Rotated Hero
Robotics
Conveying, Feeding, and Handling Playbook
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
Pw Contract Packaging Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Contract Packaging
View more »