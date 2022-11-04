HexcelPack and others Innovate Package Materials for Sustainability

ACCESS PACK EXPO XPRESS ONLINE TODAY
HexcelPack Launches Paper-Based Void Fill, GEA Thermoformer Allows Mono Materials for Food Packaging, Gin Producer Moves to Paper Bottle

See a few examples of sustainable packaging material innovations from HexcelPack and others from ThePackHub’s September Packaging Innovation Briefing Report.

ThePackHub
Nov 4, 2022
HexcelPack's HexaFil paper-based void-fill
ThePackHub

The packaging continues to see a lot of change of materials driven largely by sustainability objectives. Plastic replacement is still top of the agenda for many brands and retailers as they look to switch out of the material to solutions that may offer a better environment footprint or at least be better received by anti-plastic focused consumers.

HexcelPack is an American cushioning paper company that uses slit paper technology for its products. It has now launched a void-fill product designed to replace plastic products such as bubblewrap. Called HexaFil, it uses the same three-dimensional hexagon design and proprietary slit paper technology as its signature cushioning product, HexcelWrap. This method makes the paper “flex,” expanding its volume while maximizing the strength and stiffness of its fibers. When HexaFil is dispensed either automatically or manually, it spirals like a helix. The company says that HexaFil provides superior block and bracing, cushioning and product protection needed for shipping fragile items and reduces product damage. It is also completely paper-based, and made of 100% Program for the Endorsement of Forest Certification (PEFC) Canadian paper. It is also claimed to be cost-effective, the company says that in most instances, the operation can reduce the amount of void fill used.

Mono material meat packaging using GEA's new thermoformer.Mono material meat packaging using GEA's new thermoformer.ThePackHubSliced Meats Move to Recyclable Mono Material with GEA Thermoformer

GEA, German supplier of systems and components to the food industry, has announced the launch of their new energy-efficient thermoformers. The new heating systems PowerHeat Z and PowerHeat M for the GEA PowerPak series thermoforming machines allow mono materials to be used for sliced meats and sausage packaging. The systems in the GEA Thermoformer were developed in close cooperation with technology partner Watttron and tested with the Wolf business group, a food manufacturer and pilot customer of GEA, before being launched on the market. The new heating system allows these materials to be used more simply and without any impairments to their functionality. GEA says that product safety, stability and transparency stay the same, but these new packs are 100% recyclable and consume 35% less material. Either PP (polypropylene) or PE (polyethylene) mono material can be used.

Greenall's paper-based bottle from Frugalpac.Greenall's paper-based bottle from Frugalpac.ThePackHubGin Producer Greenall's Moves to Paper Bottles

Greenall’s, producers of the original London gin, has announced that it is moving to a paper-based bottle. The pack, supplied by Ipswich-based paper bottle experts Frugalpac, is made from 94% recycled paperboard with a food grade pouch to contain the gin. The paper bottle is reportedly five times lighter than a normal glass bottle, while its carbon footprint is six times lower and its water footprint is four times lower, according to Frugalpac. Greenall’s is one of the first major gin brands in the UK to launch in the paper bottle format, reducing its carbon footprint by a reported 84%. The new paper bottle is also fully recyclable, with the outer paper casing and cap suitable for recycling on the curbside and the soft plastic liner at major supermarkets and recycling centers. The new paper bottle format (70 cl) is now available to order for UK customers, and appeared on retailer Sainsbury’s shelves nationwide in October.

