Tito's, Certified Origins, and Royal Canin Offer Refillable Options to Cut Waste

Refillable and reusable packaging continues to come through the innovation funnel. The growth is in part driven by the Plastic Pact aim to deliver reusable packaging by 2025. Many of the initiatives are from start-up and challenger brands with multinational brand owners also getting in on the act with small scale trials and pilots. The dry food, household and health and beauty sectors are the most active.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

ThePackHub Tito's Vodka Launches Empty Refillable Can

Tito’s, an American vodka brand, has launched ‘Tito’s in a Can,' a limited edition empty refillable can to allow consumers to make their own canned cocktails and flavored hard seltzers (soda waters). The 16oz (473ml), double-steel-walled, insulated, refillable can comes with a spill-proof, screw-on lid. A selection of recipes for consumers to try is printed on the reverse of the can. Tito’s says that they developed Tito’s in a Can so that consumers can make their own, better-quality seltzers, fresh ones, that are as strong or carbonated or citrusy as they want. A 30-second campaign video has been released to accompany the launch. Tito’s in a Can can be purchased online at www.titosinacan.com or at their retail store in Austin, Texas. Each can retails for US$20 (£16.55) with all net proceeds going to the customer’s choice of a non-profit that the brand has teamed up with.

ThePackHub Olive Oil Producer Certified Origins Introduces Refillable Option in US

Italian premium olive oil producer Certified Origins has partnered with Loop, the global reuse platform. As part of the scheme, their Bellucci Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO) line will soon be available as a refillable option for customers in multiple leading USA retail stores. Loop partners with brands and retailers to shift from a disposable to durable supply chain which enables consumers to responsibly shop for a wide variety of commonly used products. The move by Certified Origins is just another part of their sustainability and traceability goals, with other initiatives implemented across their various global facilities. These include zero-waste policies and solar panels for renewable energy. They use recycled raw materials and continuously invest in research and alternative packaging solutions. Also, every bottle of EVOO they produce is traceable from plant to bottle thanks to a combination of technology, with a BlockChain platform built by software giants Oracle.

ThePackHub Pet food Manufacturer Royal Canin Moves to Reusable Packaging

French pet food company Royal Canin has partnered with Finnish reusable packaging company RePack. A pilot launch has now been successfully carried out in France. Instead of customers receiving their pet food orders in a large cardboard box, they will now receive it in a returnable, reusable bag. The bags are available in three sizes, to cover the different sizes of pet, from a small cat to a large dog. Feedback from the trial was reported to be good, with customers praising the ease of use, the sustainability of the format, and being a good solution for e-commerce. The first test was considered very successful and received average customer feedback of 4.8/5. After use, the customer folds the pouch and puts it in the mailbox so that it returns to RePack, who inspects it, repairs it if necessary, and puts it back in the circuit.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.