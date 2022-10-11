Tito's, Certified Origins, and Royal Canin Offer Refillable Options to Cut Waste

Attend PACK EXPO – this year’s can’t-miss event in Chicago, Oct 23-26.
Discover solutions from 2,000+ exhibitors to advance your operations and network with colleagues at PACK EXPO International.
REGISTER TODAY

Tito's Launches Empty Refillable Can, Certified Origins Offers Refillable Olive Oil with Loop, Royal Canin Moves to Reusable Packaging

See a few examples of refillable packaging solutions from Tito's, Certified Origins, and Royal Canin from ThePackHub’s September Packaging Innovation Briefing Report.

ThePackHub
Oct 11, 2022
Tito's new Tito's in a Can
Tito's new Tito's in a Can
ThePackHub

Refillable and reusable packaging continues to come through the innovation funnel. The growth is in part driven by the Plastic Pact aim to deliver reusable packaging by 2025. Many of the initiatives are from start-up and challenger brands with multinational brand owners also getting in on the act with small scale trials and pilots. The dry food, household and health and beauty sectors are the most active.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

Tito's new Tito's in a CanTito's new Tito's in a CanThePackHubTito's Vodka Launches Empty Refillable Can

Tito’s, an American vodka brand, has launched ‘Tito’s in a Can,' a limited edition empty refillable can to allow consumers to make their own canned cocktails and flavored hard seltzers (soda waters). The 16oz (473ml), double-steel-walled, insulated, refillable can comes with a spill-proof, screw-on lid. A selection of recipes for consumers to try is printed on the reverse of the can. Tito’s says that they developed Tito’s in a Can so that consumers can make their own, better-quality seltzers, fresh ones, that are as strong or carbonated or citrusy as they want. A 30-second campaign video has been released to accompany the launch. Tito’s in a Can can be purchased online at www.titosinacan.com or at their retail store in Austin, Texas. Each can retails for US$20 (£16.55) with all net proceeds going to the customer’s choice of a non-profit that the brand has teamed up with.

Certified Origins Bellucci Extra Virgin Olive OilCertified Origins Bellucci Extra Virgin Olive OilThePackHubOlive Oil Producer Certified Origins Introduces Refillable Option in US

Italian premium olive oil producer Certified Origins has partnered with Loop, the global reuse platform. As part of the scheme, their Bellucci Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO) line will soon be available as a refillable option for customers in multiple leading USA retail stores. Loop partners with brands and retailers to shift from a disposable to durable supply chain which enables consumers to responsibly shop for a wide variety of commonly used products. The move by Certified Origins is just another part of their sustainability and traceability goals, with other initiatives implemented across their various global facilities. These include zero-waste policies and solar panels for renewable energy. They use recycled raw materials and continuously invest in research and alternative packaging solutions. Also, every bottle of EVOO they produce is traceable from plant to bottle thanks to a combination of technology, with a BlockChain platform built by software giants Oracle.

Royal Canin new reusable packagingRoyal Canin new reusable packagingThePackHubPet food Manufacturer Royal Canin Moves to Reusable Packaging

French pet food company Royal Canin has partnered with Finnish reusable packaging company RePack. A pilot launch has now been successfully carried out in France. Instead of customers receiving their pet food orders in a large cardboard box, they will now receive it in a returnable, reusable bag. The bags are available in three sizes, to cover the different sizes of pet, from a small cat to a large dog. Feedback from the trial was reported to be good, with customers praising the ease of use, the sustainability of the format, and being a good solution for e-commerce. The first test was considered very successful and received average customer feedback of 4.8/5. After use, the customer folds the pouch and puts it in the mailbox so that it returns to RePack, who inspects it, repairs it if necessary, and puts it back in the circuit.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

Companies in this article
Loop
Oracle Corp.
Tito's Handmade Vodka
Fill out the form below to request more information about Tito's Launches Empty Refillable Can, Certified Origins Offers Refillable Olive Oil with Loop, Royal Canin Moves to Reusable Packaging
Related Stories
Fiji Water in 300- and 500-mL sizes is now available in the U.S. in PET bottles made from 100% post-consumer recycled material.
Sustainability
Fiji Water Dives into 100% rPET
Hilary Lloyd, Vice President of Marketing and Corporate Responsibility, The Body Shop North America
Sustainability
The Body Shop is Bullish on In-Store Refill Program
Dan Felton, Executive Director, AMERIPEN
Sustainability
Four States Enact Extended Producer Responsibility Laws for Packaging
The Eco-Valve, used for Nivea’s new EcoDeo line, uses inert gases as a propellant in aerosol sprays while still providing the performance and spray quality of traditional valves.
Sustainability
Nivea Pursues Circular Packaging from Every Angle
Top Stories
The box for the ASUS ExpertBook B9 14-in. laptop can be folded for reuse as a computer stand.
Package Design
ASUS Laptop Box Converts to Computer Stand
Computer hardware/electronics company ASUS strives to meet its sustainable packaging goals with a new laptop box that uses 90% recycled pulp and can be reused as a computer stand.
Screen Shot 2022 10 11 At 2 07 10 Pm
Package Design
Closed-Loop Corrugated Case Reuse Process Delivers Savings Through Cycles, Material Input Reduction
Loop Walmart
Sustainability
Loop's Reusable Packaging Platform Lands in Walmart Grocery Delivery
FreshFry pods are made up of a non-woven fabric that is ultrasonically sealed to form a pouch containing scrap plant materials. Photo courtesy of FreshFry.
Bagging & wrapping
Ultrasonic Weld Keeps Oil-Extending Pods Intact in Foodservice Fryers
Tito's new Tito's in a Can
Sustainability
Tito's, Certified Origins, and Royal Canin Offer Refillable Options to Cut Waste
Where the Entire Industry Meets
Discover solutions from 2,000+ exhibitors to advance your operations and network with colleagues at PACK EXPO International, Oct 23-26.
REGISTER TODAY
Where the Entire Industry Meets
Playbook: Flexible Pack
Learn tips for success as you explore bagging, pouching & wrapping equipment.
Download Now
Playbook: Flexible Pack
Products
Tekni Plex Healthcare Recyclable Mid Barrier Blister Package
Blister Package
TekniPlex Healthcare to Present Transparent Recyclable Blister Package.
Case Packing Cobot
Thermoformed Solutions
More Products
In Print
Packaging World PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2022
PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2022
Packaging World September 2022
September 2022
Packaging World August 2022
August 2022
Packaging World Digital Printing for Labels & Packaging 2022
Digital Printing for Labels & Packaging 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
2022 Pw Conveying Rotated Hero
Robotics
Conveying, Feeding, and Handling Playbook
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
2022 Bagging Hero
Bagging & wrapping
Bagging Pouching and Wrapping Playbook
View more »