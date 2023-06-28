Expect Innovation in Packaging at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023!
Prepare to be wowed by innovative and sustainable packaging solutions at PACK EXPO Las Vegas.
Register now for only $30!

20 New Sustainable Packaging Innovations

Packaging consultancy shares 20 new sustainable packages and technologies that reflect broader industry trends, including compostability/biodegradability, reusability, and recyclability, among others.

Anne Marie Mohan
Jun 28, 2023
Sustainable Packaging: Dish detergent
Rema 1000 Maskinrens own-brand dishwash detergent bottle is now being made from recycled fishing nets from Danish discount retail chain Rema 1000.

Packaging innovation consultancy ThePackHub regularly highlights some of the most innovative examples of sustainable packaging. Here are 20 innovative sustainable packaging solutions that exemplify the latest trends, as featured by Paul Jenkins, managing director of ThePackHub, in recent webinars and briefing reports. The innovations, in no particular order, included:

Sustainable Packaging: Finish Powerball Quantum dishwasher podsIn Italy, a pouch for Finish Powerball Quantum dishwasher pods from Reckitt Benckiser uses a 100%-recyclable mono-material film.1.    Rema 1000 Maskinrens own-brand dishwash detergent bottle is now being made from recycled fishing nets from Danish discount retail chain Rema 1000, in cooperation with Plastix.

2.     Scientists in Singapore have developed a sustainable way to extract chitin from prawn shells by fermenting it with fruit waste.

3.     Gualapack has produced a 100%-recyclable monolayer pouch for German company Frucht Bar’s baby food pouches.

4.     Italian brand Alba Cheese has switched to pallet stretch wrap that uses a proprietary organic additive from Biogone Plastics that causes the film to biodegrade 20-times faster than conventional film in a landfill.

5.     In Italy, a pouch for Finish Powerball Quantum dishwasher pods from Reckitt Benckiser uses a 100%-recyclable mono-material film supplied by Mondi. 

LocoSocoThe Heart of England Co-operative Society has agreed to a new distribution agreement with LocoSoco, a social enterprise that offers a wide range of refillable household products, that will see 35 Co-op stores fitted out with LocoSoco Eco-Refill Stations.Sustainable Packaging: LocoSoco Eco-Refill Stations6.     John B. Sanfilippo & Son is using a clear, lightweight, 100% recyclable PET canister, the SmartCAN® from Ring Container Technologies, to replace a composite can for its nut products.

7.     Since April, European yogurt brands Schärdinger, Tirol Milch, and Stainzer have been using a new 95-mm, snap-on plastic yogurt lid from Greiner Packaging that is dishwasher-safe and can be reused.

8. German herbal liqueur manufacturer Jägermeister has announced that it is moving its outer packaging from solid board to corrugated. The move will reduce the weight of the packaging by an average of 38.5%. The amount of recycled material also increases to over 90%. Read more about the innovation.

9. Fast food giant McDonald’s is testing strawless lids in the U.S. The test is expected to reduce 400 metric tons of plastic waste per year and the wider opportunity is clearly significantly bigger. Read more about McDonald's strawless lids test.

10.  The Ecover refill station system in the U.K. allows consumers to purchase a reusable Ecover bottle—it can be reused up to 50 times—and refill it with laundry, household, and dishwash cleaners from stations at participating retailers across the country.

Sustainable Packaging: Gousto's Eco Chill BoxU.K. meal kit company Gousto is using the Eco Chill box, a plastic-free, recyclable cardboard insulator, to keep its foods fresh during delivery.11.  A new bag-in-box package for Dreft liquid laundry, the Eco-Box, sold via e-commerce from Procter & Gamble contains 60% less plastic than a traditional rigid container.

12.  Tchibo, a German coffee retailer known for its rotating range of non-coffee products, has changed the packaging for its clothing line to reduce the use of plastic. A prefabricated cardboard sleeve is folded around the textiles from below, and a cardboard insert in the form of a hanger serves as a stabilizer. While the suspension that holds the construction together is still made of recycled plastic, Tchibo says it will be replaced with a waste paper solution by the end of the year.

13.  A number of “cheap and accurate” food packaging sensors are now being developed that indicate the shelf life of food products in real time. One example: The Imperial College of London is working on a sensor that would be combined with near field communication (NFC) tags that can be read by mobile devices.

14.  Compostable and biodegradable netting made from beech tree pulp and supplied by Austrian packaging company VPZ is being used for citrus products.

Sustainable Packaging: Eurovetrocap refillable glass jarEurovetrocap has introduced Refill 50, a 50-mL refillable glass jar for cosmetics, with a container and lid that can both be made of post-industrial recycled PP and can be purchased separately.15.  To prevent cross-contamination between fresh produce, researchers at Texas A&M University have created a coating that can be applied to food-contact surfaces like conveyor belts, rollers, and collection buckets. The coating not only acts as a germicidal, but it is also extremely water-repellent.

16.  German vegetarian food range Hermann has reduced the plastic in its thermoform packaging by 80% by using Schur Flexibles recyclable VACUflex(re) EX-T as bottom film combined with FlexTop(re) transparent and recyclable top film.

17.  U.K. meal kit company Gousto is using the Eco Chill box, a plastic-free, recyclable cardboard insulator, to keep its foods fresh during delivery. According to the company, the Eco Chill packaging will also remove 82 tons of plastic from its boxes.

18. German multinational automotive parts manufacturer Continental has moved its Timing Belt Kits with Water Pump packaging to a smaller, more sustainable format. The new packaging is 70% smaller than the previous incarnation. Read more about the package redesign.

19. Canadian restaurant chain Tim Hortons has unveiled changes to its cutlery, lids and sandwich wraps that will be in stores starting in early 2023. Tim Hortons’ 4,000+ Canadian locations began the switch in January, replacing plastic cutlery and lids with wooden and fiber cutlery and fiber lids for its bowls and cups. Read more about the shift.

20.  Eurovetrocap has introduced Refill 50, a 50-mL refillable glass jar for cosmetics, with a container and lid that can both be made of post-industrial recycled polypropylene and can be purchased separately. The mono-material container is also 100% recyclable.

ThePackHub offers resources on sustainable packaging, including a compilation of more than 500 sustainable packaging innovations. Learn more here.



Companies in this article
Eurovetrocap
IIC Packaging
Biogone Plastics
Plastix
Ring Container Technologies
Schur Flexibles
Mondi Jackson
Guala Pack
Greiner Packaging International
Related Stories
McDonald's is implementing a reusable packaging system for its 1,450 restaurants across Germany.
Sustainability
McDonald's, Ralph Lauren, and Uber Eats Introduce Refillable and Reusable Packaging Solutions
Walmart is making sustainability-focused changes to its e-commerce packaging and emissions.
Sustainability
Walmart is Cutting Back on E-Commerce Packaging Waste
Heinz Brazil's new recycled PET sauce bottles are estimated to save around 700 metric tons of virgin material each year.
Sustainability
Heinz, Tesco, and Clover Sonoma Introduce Post-Consumer Recycled Packaging Solutions
Nestlé is piloting refillable vending machines for some products in Indonesia.
Sustainability
Nestlé, Leaf Shave, and Alnatura Introduce Refillable and Reusable Solutions
Top Stories
(from left) Ron Cotterman, VP, Global Corporate Affairs, SEE; Dr. Jan Henke, Director, ISCC; Diane Marret, Sustainability Director, Consumer Packaging NA, Berry Global, Inc.; and Matt Rudolf VP, International Business Development, SCS Global Services
Materials & Containers
Advanced Recycling not the First Tech to Win Over Skeptics
The mass balance approach and its traceability underpinnings require validation for credibility, say certification provider panelists. Overcoming CPG skepticism of the nascent tech, and educating consumers, is key according to early adopter converters.
Unknown
PMMI News
PMMI Foundation Awards nearly $200,000 in Academic Scholarships
Maxresdefault 649c66e70cd74
Sustainability
Sustainable Packaging Innovations: Unlocking the Power of Reusable and Refillable Packaging
Sustainable Packaging: Dish detergent
Sustainability
20 New Sustainable Packaging Innovations
Packaging waste sortation at a materials recovery facility (MRF).
Package Design
Column: Is HolyGrail 2.0 Proving Viable at Scale?
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Discover Countless Packaging Solutions at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
Come explore the world’s most innovative, sustainable and effective packaging solutions from 2,000 exhibitors at PACK EXPO Las Vegas. Prepare to be wowed by advances in automation, recyclability, efficiency, digitalization and more.
Register now and save!
Discover Countless Packaging Solutions at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
Products
Go Fa 10 And 12 Group
Collaborative Cobots
The GoFa 10 and GoFa 12 collaborative cobots from ABB are designed to handle payloads of up to 10 and 12 kilograms and are Cat 3/PLd safety certified for close collaboration with human workers.
Redesigned Torque Limiter
Lot and Date Coding Module
More Products
In Print
Packaging World May 2023
May 2023
Packaging World April 2023
April 2023
Packaging World Buyers Guide 2023
Buyers Guide 2023
Packaging World Craft Brew 2023
Craft Brew 2023
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw Coding Flat Hero
Coding, Printing & Labeling
Coding & Marking Playbook
Pw Conveying 2023
Robotics
Conveying, Feeding, and Handling Playbook
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
View more »