PMMI Announces Addition of 47 Companies to Its Membership

PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, continues to grow with the addition of 47 new companies to its membership following its Spring Board of Directors Meeting. The continued expansion of PMMI’s membership reflects the trust and confidence that packaging and processing companies have in the association's resources, networking opportunities, and industry expertise.

"We are thrilled to welcome these new members to our community,” says Andrew Dougherty, vice president of member services at PMMI, “As the industry continues to evolve and grow rapidly, so does PMMI. And we remain committed to providing the resources our members need to thrive and succeed."

PMMI's new members are:

GENERAL

Advanced Equipment

AGC Heat Transfer

American-Newlong, Inc.

CMES Robotics

DCC Automation

Dispac

Husky Technologies

Kinematics & Controls Corp.

Material Transfer and Storage

Matiss Inc.

MXD Process

Pennsylvania Scale Company

PSnC/Avanti

Robotiq

Silgan

Tronics America, Inc.

Vecoplan





ASSOCIATE

American Sleeve Technology

Bairespack USA LLC

Boix Machinery USA LLC

Canon USA, Inc.

Elopak, Inc.

Epson America, Inc.

INNOVA GROUP

Keyence Corporation of America

Sanko Kikai

Tecma Aries America

AFFILIATED SUPPLIER

BEXP USA

Holt Logistics Corp.

Mingo

New Age Industrial Corp

NorthWind Technical Services

POWER Engineers

SafetyChain Software

Sigma Robotics, LLC

Sneed Coding Solutions

COMPONENT SUPPLIER

Bihl + Wiedemann

nVent - Hoffman

SEW-EURODRIVE

VtecUSA, Inc.

MATERIALS SUPPLIER

Chicago Tag & Label

ePac Flexibles

Industrias Tuk / HyStik, Inc.

Jadex Inc.

Metsa Board

TigerPress

Vibac Americas