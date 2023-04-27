PMMI Announces Addition of 47 Companies to Its Membership

PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, continues to grow with the addition of 47 new companies to its membership following its Spring Board of Directors Meeting. The continued expansion of PMMI’s membership reflects the trust and confidence that packaging and processing companies have in the association's resources, networking opportunities, and industry expertise.
"We are thrilled to welcome these new members to our community,” says Andrew Dougherty, vice president of member services at PMMI, “As the industry continues to evolve and grow rapidly, so does PMMI. And we remain committed to providing the resources our members need to thrive and succeed."
PMMI's new members are:
GENERAL
Advanced Equipment
AGC Heat Transfer
American-Newlong, Inc.
CMES Robotics
DCC Automation
Dispac
Husky Technologies
Kinematics & Controls Corp.
Material Transfer and Storage
Matiss Inc.
MXD Process
Pennsylvania Scale Company
PSnC/Avanti
Robotiq
Silgan
Tronics America, Inc.
Vecoplan
ASSOCIATE
American Sleeve Technology
Bairespack USA LLC
Boix Machinery USA LLC
Canon USA, Inc.
Elopak, Inc.
Epson America, Inc.
INNOVA GROUP
Keyence Corporation of America
Sanko Kikai
Tecma Aries America
AFFILIATED SUPPLIER
BEXP USA
Holt Logistics Corp.
Mingo
New Age Industrial Corp
NorthWind Technical Services
POWER Engineers
SafetyChain Software
Sigma Robotics, LLC
Sneed Coding Solutions
COMPONENT SUPPLIER
Bihl + Wiedemann
nVent - Hoffman
SEW-EURODRIVE
VtecUSA, Inc.
MATERIALS SUPPLIER
Chicago Tag & Label
ePac Flexibles
Industrias Tuk / HyStik, Inc.
Jadex Inc.
Metsa Board
TigerPress
Vibac Americas