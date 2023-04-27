New Tool: ProSource
PMMI Announces Addition of 47 Companies to Its Membership

PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, added 47 new companies to its membership following its Spring Board of Directors Meeting.

PMMI
Apr 27, 2023
Pmmi
PMMI

PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, continues to grow with the addition of 47 new companies to its membership following its Spring Board of Directors Meeting. The continued expansion of PMMI’s membership reflects the trust and confidence that packaging and processing companies have in the association's resources, networking opportunities, and industry expertise. 

 "We are thrilled to welcome these new members to our community,” says Andrew Dougherty, vice president of member services at PMMI, “As the industry continues to evolve and grow rapidly, so does PMMI. And we remain committed to providing the resources our members need to thrive and succeed."

PMMI's new members are: 

GENERAL

Advanced Equipment

AGC Heat Transfer

American-Newlong, Inc.

CMES Robotics 

DCC Automation 

Dispac

Husky Technologies

Kinematics & Controls Corp.

Material Transfer and Storage

Matiss Inc. 

MXD Process

Pennsylvania Scale Company 

PSnC/Avanti 

Robotiq 

Silgan 

Tronics America, Inc.

Vecoplan


ASSOCIATE

American Sleeve Technology 

Bairespack USA LLC 

Boix Machinery USA LLC 

Canon USA, Inc.

Elopak, Inc. 

Epson America, Inc. 

INNOVA GROUP 

Keyence Corporation of America 

Sanko Kikai 

Tecma Aries America 

 

AFFILIATED SUPPLIER

BEXP USA 

Holt Logistics Corp. 

Mingo 

New Age Industrial Corp 

NorthWind Technical Services 

POWER Engineers 

SafetyChain Software 

Sigma Robotics, LLC 

Sneed Coding Solutions 

 

COMPONENT SUPPLIER

Bihl + Wiedemann 

nVent - Hoffman 

SEW-EURODRIVE 

VtecUSA, Inc. 

 

MATERIALS SUPPLIER

Chicago Tag & Label 

ePac Flexibles 

Industrias Tuk / HyStik, Inc. 

Jadex Inc. 

Metsa Board 

TigerPress 

Vibac Americas

