Mexican Packaging Industry Shows Continued Growth

The pursuit of greater environmental sustainability, automation, increased capacity and productivity are the main drivers of investment in packaging machinery in Mexico, followed by the replacement of obsolete equipment, and the expansion to new packaging formats, according to Mexico’s Packaging Machinery Market Trends and Forecast 2022-2023 report from PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies.

According to the report, the food and beverage industry continues to be the main buyer of packaging machinery, representing about 50% of the country's total demand for packaging machinery. And, the sales volume of packaging units for food products in Mexico is expected to reach a total of 65 billion units in 2025, compared to 62.7 billion units in 2021. In addition, e-commerce is driving packaging machinery sales, as several companies are re-designing their products to make them more resistant and protective than those designed to be standing on shelves. The acquisition of secondary packaging machinery is also growing in Mexico, largely driven by a clear trend in the country towards automation of the various end-of-line processes that traditionally had been done manually.

There is no better place for manufacturers to find the right solutions to address current challenges than EXPO PACK Guadalajara 2023 (June 13–15; Expo Guadalajara). EXPO PACK Guadalajara will feature crossover solutions to packaging, processing, and logistics challenges across 40 vertical markets.

"With so much happening in the industry right now, EXPO PACK Guadalajara is a must attend event for anyone in the industry, says Celia Navarrete, EXPO PACK Director, "With over 700 leading international suppliers EXPO PACK Guadalajara is the ideal place for busy professionals to bring their entire project teams to see the latest solutions and connect with industry leaders in person."

In addition to the leading packaging and processing solutions providers on the bustling show floor, EXPO PACK Guadalajara will host nine partner associations dedicated to advancing the packaging and processing industry.

"We are thrilled with the positive response to the Association Partner Program," adds Celia Navarette, "EXPO PACK Guadalajara is making a triumphant return to Guadalajara after four years away, and it is only possible with the strong support of these prestigious associations."

