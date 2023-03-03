PACK EXPO and Anuga FoodTec renew strategic partnership to promote packaging and processing solutions globally

PMMI,The Association for Packaging & Processing Technologies, organizer of the PACK EXPO trade shows in the U.S. and Mexico, and Koelnmesse GmbH, organizer of supplier trade shows for the food and beverage industry including Anuga FoodTec in Europe, Asia and South America, are joining forces with the goal of jointly promoting and expanding their events in the packaging and processing industry.

"PMMI has worked with Koelnmesse for many years and looks forward to this extended partnership to jointly promote our shows across the globe," says Jim Pittas, PMMI’s President and CEO.

The partnership agreement provides for mutual promotional support as well as exhibition opportunities in selected events of the partner. Koelnmesse will support PMMI's marketing efforts for the events in the USA and Mexico. Conversely, PMMI will also promote Koelnmesse’s events in Germany and Colombia.

"For the food and beverage supply industry, the combined network of PMMI and Koelnmesse offers countless opportunities for participation in key target markets around the globe," said Bastian Mingers, Vice president Food & Food Technology at Koelnmesse GmbH. "Increasingly, companies are adapting their strategy to diverse customer regions in order to be more independent of singular market effects. This is where we can provide perfect support with our global trade fairs."

The contract will be valid up to and including 2024:

Events by PMMI:

EXPO PACK Guadalajara (Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico) June 13-15, 2023

www.expopackguadalajara.com.mx

PACK EXPO Las Vegas (Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.) September 11-13, 2023

www.packexpolasvegas.com

EXPO PACK México (Mexico City, Mexico) June 4-7, 2024

www.expopack.com.mx

PACK EXPO International (Chicago, IL, U.S.) November 3-6,2024

www.packexpointernational.com

Events by Koelnmesse:

ProSweets Cologne (Cologne, Germany) 23.-25.04.2023

www.prosweets.com

IIDE – India International Dairy Expo (Mumbai, India)

www.iideindia.com

ANUFOOD China (Shenzen, China) 10.-12.05.2023

www.anufoodchina.com

ANUTEC – International FoodTec India (Mumbai, India) 07.-09.09.2023

ANUTEC – International FoodTec India 2023 (anutecindia.com)

Cibus Tec (Parma, Italy) 24.-27.10.2023

www.cibustec.it

Andina Pack (Bogota, Colombia) 07.-10.11.2023

www.andinapack.com

Anuga FoodTec (Cologne, Germany) 19.- 22.03.2024

www.anugafoodtec.com