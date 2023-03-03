New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.
Start Your Search

PACK EXPO and Anuga FoodTec renew strategic partnership to promote packaging and processing solutions globally

PACK EXPO and Anuga FoodTec will renew their strategic partnership to jointly promote and expand their events through 2024.

PMMI
Mar 3, 2023
PMMI and Koelnmesse have renewed their partnership through 2024.
PMMI and Koelnmesse have renewed their partnership through 2024.
PMMI

PMMI,The Association for Packaging & Processing Technologies, organizer of the PACK EXPO trade shows in the U.S. and Mexico, and Koelnmesse GmbH, organizer of supplier trade shows for the food and beverage industry including Anuga FoodTec in Europe, Asia and South America, are joining forces with the goal of jointly promoting and expanding their events in the packaging and processing industry.

"PMMI has worked with Koelnmesse for many years and looks forward to this extended partnership to jointly promote our shows across the globe," says Jim Pittas, PMMI’s President and CEO.

The partnership agreement provides for mutual promotional support as well as exhibition opportunities in selected events of the partner. Koelnmesse will support PMMI's marketing efforts for the events in the USA and Mexico. Conversely, PMMI will also promote Koelnmesse’s events in Germany and Colombia.

"For the food and beverage supply industry, the combined network of PMMI and Koelnmesse offers countless opportunities for participation in key target markets around the globe," said Bastian Mingers, Vice president Food & Food Technology at Koelnmesse GmbH. "Increasingly, companies are adapting their strategy to diverse customer regions in order to be more independent of singular market effects. This is where we can provide perfect support with our global trade fairs."

The contract will be valid up to and including 2024:

Events by PMMI:

EXPO PACK Guadalajara (Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico) June 13-15, 2023
www.expopackguadalajara.com.mx

PACK EXPO Las Vegas (Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.)  September 11-13, 2023
www.packexpolasvegas.com 

EXPO PACK México (Mexico City, Mexico)  June 4-7, 2024
www.expopack.com.mx 

PACK EXPO International (Chicago, IL, U.S.)  November 3-6,2024
www.packexpointernational.com

Events by Koelnmesse:

ProSweets Cologne (Cologne, Germany) 23.-25.04.2023
www.prosweets.com

IIDE – India International Dairy Expo (Mumbai, India)
www.iideindia.com

ANUFOOD China (Shenzen, China) 10.-12.05.2023
www.anufoodchina.com

ANUTEC – International FoodTec India (Mumbai, India) 07.-09.09.2023
ANUTEC – International FoodTec India 2023 (anutecindia.com)

Cibus Tec (Parma, Italy) 24.-27.10.2023
www.cibustec.it

Andina Pack (Bogota, Colombia) 07.-10.11.2023
www.andinapack.com 

Anuga FoodTec (Cologne, Germany) 19.- 22.03.2024
www.anugafoodtec.com

Companies in this article
Koelnmesse
PMMI
Fill out the form below to request more information about PACK EXPO and Anuga FoodTec renew strategic partnership to promote packaging and processing solutions globally
Related Stories
0fe4e315 Cb6e 44ae 875f 5b302157a021
PMMI news
AMERIPEN/PMMI to Host PACKAGING COMPASS Sustainability Webinar
Registration is now open for Expo Pack Guadalajara, June 13-15, 2023.
PMMI news
EXPO PACK Guadalajara Poised for Strong Return this June
Crb 0171
PMMI news
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023 On Track to Be Largest Show in Its History
Let's talk Hummingbird® digital print.
Sponsor Content
Let's talk Hummingbird® digital print.
Top Stories
A real image of a trash bin at a sustainable packaging conference.
Sustainability
Opinion: Do We Practice What We Preach?
Have you ever looked into the trash bin at a sustainable packaging conference? Prepare to be disappointed when you do.
PMMI and Koelnmesse have renewed their partnership through 2024.
PMMI news
PACK EXPO and Anuga FoodTec renew strategic partnership to promote packaging and processing solutions globally
Introduced in Carrefour retail stores in France in the fall of last year, the paper-based pouch is the culmination of a multi-step process by Reckitt to ‘achieve the ultimate pack in terms of sustainability.’
Flexible packaging
Paper Packaging Expands to Reckitt’s Dishwasher Tablets
Brightstock cans are depalletized overhead on a high-trim Ska Can-i-Bus, then single-filed and lowered through a twist rinser on the way to the filler and seamer.
Primary packaging
Canning Line Upgrade Keeps Franchisees Fed
Let's talk Hummingbird® digital print.
Sponsor Content
Let's talk Hummingbird® digital print.
Test Your Smarts
Take Packaging World's sustainability quiz to prove your knowledge!
Take Quiz
Test Your Smarts
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
Dynamic Conveyors Dyna Pro Combination 8276
Low-profile Conveyor
The Dynamic Conveyor DynaPro low-profile conveyor comes in a wide range of lengths and widths, and includes enhanced features as standard offerings.
Bulk Bag Fillers
Sustainable Shrink Film
More Products
In Print
Packaging World February 2023
February 2023
Packaging World January 2023
January 2023
Packaging World December 2022
December 2022
Packaging World November 2022
November 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
Pw Contract Packaging Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Contract Packaging
Pw 2022 Sustainability For Health And Beauty Base Hero
Sustainability
Health and Beauty Relies on Sustainability for Innovation
View more »