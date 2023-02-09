PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023 On Track to Be Largest Show in Its History

In keeping with industry growth, PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023 (Sept. 11-13; Las Vegas Convention Center) is on pace to be the largest, most comprehensive edition of this trade show since its inception. As the premier destination to explore cutting-edge packaging and processing solutions, PACK EXPO Las Vegas will include more than 2,000 suppliers, as well as new and growing show features that address key industry trends.

PACK EXPO Las Vegas, produced by PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, has already surpassed final exhibition space for PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2019 and continues to increase. Industry growth is driving the expansion, with 60% of consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies indicating that their investment in packaging machinery will increase in 2023, and 64% say their scheduled projects will increase, according to PMMI’s 2023 Purchasing Plans and Priorities report.

“Our industry is stronger than ever and positioned for unprecedented growth, making the kinds of connections and innovations that come from a world-class trade show more crucial than ever,” says Jim Pittas, president and CEO, PMMI. “PACK EXPO Las Vegas will provide unrivaled opportunities to move projects forward, forge relationships, and gain valuable insights on industry trends—all in one place.”

Due to a significant increase in demand, The Processing Zone is currently 44% larger than it was in 2021 and growing. This growth tracks with the increase in processing suppliers joining PMMI, with 27% of companies joining in the last two years offering processing solutions.

PACK EXPO Las Vegas is filled with several must-see features addressing critical industry needs, such as a brand-new show floor destination focusing on sustainability.The Logistics Pavilion will make its Las Vegas debut nearly double the size it was at PACK EXPO International 2022. The Containers and Materials, PACKage Printing and Healthcare Packaging Pavilions are also larger than previous shows offering even more targeted solutions in easy to navigate show areas.

“We are excited to be offering such a comprehensive show with features directly addressing the trends, opportunities and challenges facing our expanding industry, saysLaura Thompson, vice president of trade shows, PMMI. “Attendees will have the opportunity to explore and learn about all available packaging and processing solutions and innovations. There is nothing quite like the experience of PACK EXPO Las Vegas.”

Attendee registration for PACK EXPO Las Vegas will open April 3. For exhibiting information or to sign up to be notified when registration opens, visit packexpolasvegas.com.