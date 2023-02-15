New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.
Start Your Search

EXPO PACK Guadalajara Poised for Strong Return this June, with the Latest in Packaging and Processing

Registration is now open for EXPO PACK Guadalajara 2023, which returns in-person after four years to feature solutions for over 40 vertical markets.

PMMI
Feb 15, 2023
Registration is now open for Expo Pack Guadalajara, June 13-15, 2023.
Registration is now open for Expo Pack Guadalajara, June 13-15, 2023.
PMMI

Guadalajara, Jalisco: Feb. 8, 2023 – Registration is now open for EXPO PACK Guadalajara 2023 (June 13-15; Expo Guadalajara), the largest and most comprehensive packaging and processing trade show in Latin America this year, according to show producer PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies.

After four years without an in-person event in Guadalajara, EXPO PACK Guadalajara 2023 will return, even larger than the previous show. Attendees will experience a wide variety of machines, materials and other goods and services from 700 leading international suppliers along with unmatched networking and education opportunities.

“So much has changed and evolved in our industry over the past 4 years, and end-users can’t afford to miss seeing these breakthrough materials and technologies in-person,” says Celia Navarrete, director of EXPO PACK México. “With solutions for over 40 vertical markets, no other packaging and processing show in Latin America will match the breadth of EXPO PACK Guadalajara.  We can’t wait to return in June and continue to move the industry in the right direction.”  

NEW AND RETURNING SHOW FEATURES INCLUDE:

After a strong debut at EXPO PACK Guadalajara 2019, and an even stronger showing at EXPO PACK México 2022, daily EXPO PACK Keynotes will be presented in collaboration with Mundo PMMI. Keynotes will feature speakers from leading companies such as Grupo Herdez, Pfizer, PepsiCo, Danone, among others, covering topics on sustainability and the state of the industry.

And for the first time during EXPO PACK Guadalajara, the Packaging and Processing Women’s Leadership Network (PPWLN) will host a keynote session highlighting successful women in the industry.

In addition to these daily sessions, the return of the Innovation Stage will feature presentations on breakthrough technologies and techniques directly on the show floor.

EXPO PACK Guadalajara 2023 feature 7 International Pavilions featuring global manufactures from Argentina, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Italy, Spain, Turkey, and the United States.

The Boost PyME program will spotlight exhibitors who offer financing, discounts, and additional support for small to medium sized companies.

The EXPO PACK Verde program will highlight exhibiting companies who offer sustainable solutions, either in new materials or technology (such as biodegradable packaging or new reduction processes, recyclable and biodegradable materials, or technology to reduce carbon footprint.) Participating exhibitors will be denoted with an EXPO PACK Verde icon in their booths as well as the online exhibitor directory.

The Mexican Packaging Association (AMEE) will celebrate their Annual National Congress on Tuesday, June 13, and will host the awards ceremony for their renowned Envase Estelar program.

To learn more, search exhibitors and to register, please visit expopackguadalajara.com.mx. Attendees can register for EXPO PACK Guadalajara 2023 for $100 MXN until May 5. After May 5, the registration fee will increase to $200 MXN. 

Companies in this article
Herdez SAB de CV, Grupo
Danone, Groupe
PepsiCo
PMMI
Pfizer
Fill out the form below to request more information about EXPO PACK Guadalajara Poised for Strong Return this June, with the Latest in Packaging and Processing
Related Stories
Crb 0171
PMMI news
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023 On Track to Be Largest Show in Its History
Patty Andersen is PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technology's 2023 Chairperson of the Board.
PMMI news
PMMI Welcomes First Female Board Chair
PMMI Scholarship recipients from left to right: Hector Moya, Morgan Bartholomew, Yash Dhote, and Blake Strickland (not pictured)
PMMI news
PMMI Foundation Awards $16,000 in Fall Scholarships to Students
Let's talk Hummingbird® digital print.
Sponsor Content
Let's talk Hummingbird® digital print.
Top Stories
Img 0241
Business intelligence
Live at TPC: Five Packaging Megatrends & How to Address Them
Armed with results from a 2023 survey depicting the packaging landscape that brands, CPGs, and their suppliers are currently navigating, global consultancy McKinsey was at The Packaging Conference to offer advice.
A clever dispensing applicator on the aluminum bottle refills for O.U.i.’s eaux de parfum product ensures product is transferred to the reusable glass package cleanly and easily, without product waste.
Materials & containers
Perfume, Spirits Brands Lighten the Load of Heavy Packaging with Refills
Screen Shot 2023 02 14 At 11 45 14 Am
PMMI news
Introducing PPWLN Learning Circles
Equipment
Operational excellence
Top Attributes to Watch When Scouting Suppliers
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Throughput and Operator-Equipment Efficiency
Sponsor Content
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Throughput and Operator-Equipment Efficiency
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Test Your Smarts
Take Packaging World's sustainability quiz to prove your knowledge!
Take Quiz
Test Your Smarts
Products
PHS-30 model
Intermittent Stick Pack Machines
Volpak launches the Enflex PHS Series designed for the pharmaceutical and healthcare markets. The PHS-30 (shown) is available with up to 4 lanes and speeds to 300 spm and the PHS-100 is available with up to 24 lanes and speeds to 1800 spm.
Static Elimination Control
Gears, Gear Racks for Hazardous Environments
More Products
In Print
Packaging World January 2023
January 2023
Packaging World December 2022
December 2022
Packaging World November 2022
November 2022
Packaging World October 2022
October 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
Pw Contract Packaging Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Contract Packaging
Pw 2022 Sustainability For Health And Beauty Base Hero
Sustainability
Health and Beauty Relies on Sustainability for Innovation
View more »