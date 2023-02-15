Guadalajara, Jalisco: Feb. 8, 2023 – Registration is now open for EXPO PACK Guadalajara 2023 (June 13-15; Expo Guadalajara), the largest and most comprehensive packaging and processing trade show in Latin America this year, according to show producer PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies.

After four years without an in-person event in Guadalajara, EXPO PACK Guadalajara 2023 will return, even larger than the previous show. Attendees will experience a wide variety of machines, materials and other goods and services from 700 leading international suppliers along with unmatched networking and education opportunities.

“So much has changed and evolved in our industry over the past 4 years, and end-users can’t afford to miss seeing these breakthrough materials and technologies in-person,” says Celia Navarrete, director of EXPO PACK México. “With solutions for over 40 vertical markets, no other packaging and processing show in Latin America will match the breadth of EXPO PACK Guadalajara. We can’t wait to return in June and continue to move the industry in the right direction.”

NEW AND RETURNING SHOW FEATURES INCLUDE:

After a strong debut at EXPO PACK Guadalajara 2019, and an even stronger showing at EXPO PACK México 2022, daily EXPO PACK Keynotes will be presented in collaboration with Mundo PMMI. Keynotes will feature speakers from leading companies such as Grupo Herdez, Pfizer, PepsiCo, Danone, among others, covering topics on sustainability and the state of the industry.

And for the first time during EXPO PACK Guadalajara, the Packaging and Processing Women’s Leadership Network (PPWLN) will host a keynote session highlighting successful women in the industry.

In addition to these daily sessions, the return of the Innovation Stage will feature presentations on breakthrough technologies and techniques directly on the show floor.

EXPO PACK Guadalajara 2023 feature 7 International Pavilions featuring global manufactures from Argentina, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Italy, Spain, Turkey, and the United States.

The Boost PyME program will spotlight exhibitors who offer financing, discounts, and additional support for small to medium sized companies.

The EXPO PACK Verde program will highlight exhibiting companies who offer sustainable solutions, either in new materials or technology (such as biodegradable packaging or new reduction processes, recyclable and biodegradable materials, or technology to reduce carbon footprint.) Participating exhibitors will be denoted with an EXPO PACK Verde icon in their booths as well as the online exhibitor directory.

The Mexican Packaging Association (AMEE) will celebrate their Annual National Congress on Tuesday, June 13, and will host the awards ceremony for their renowned Envase Estelar program.

To learn more, search exhibitors and to register, please visit expopackguadalajara.com.mx. Attendees can register for EXPO PACK Guadalajara 2023 for $100 MXN until May 5. After May 5, the registration fee will increase to $200 MXN.