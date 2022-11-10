PACK EXPO Southeast Debuts Spring 2025 in Atlanta

PACK EXPO Southeast will debut spring 2025 in Atlanta (March 10-12; Georgia World Congress Center) bringing packaging and processing machinery, materials, and technology all under one roof to a growing manufacturing corridor.

The newest show in the PACK EXPO portfolio, produced by PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, will offer solutions for over 40 vertical markets to address the packaging and processing needs of southeast manufacturers.

“This show represents a big opportunity to bring the industry together in a region of the country that is not currently served by a trade show focused on packaging and processing,” said Jim Pittas, president and CEO, PMMI. “PACK EXPO Southeast in Atlanta is the perfect location to focus on targeted opportunities in this robust market, which is home to some of the top manufacturing industries in the region.”

Located within driving distance of key manufacturing cities and a mere two-hour flight from 80 percent of the U.S. population, PACK EXPO Southeast will harness all the power of the PACK EXPO portfolio of trade shows, directed at the robust southeast market.

“PACK EXPO Southeast 2025 will provide a prime opportunity for exhibitors to reach a new, untapped customer-base in this region,” said Laura Thompson, vice president, PMMI. “And attendees will have the chance to experience new kinds of machinery, materials, and other innovations live and in-person, while forging critical relationships with their peers and suppliers.”

As PACK EXPO East does for the northeast market, PACK EXPO Southeast will laser focus and target the southeast market and offer a depth and breadth of exhibits not provided by any other events in the region.

Request information and learn more at packexposoutheast.com, or contact Wendy Moore, PMMI trade show sales manager, at 571.612.3185 or sales@pmmi.org.

Exhibitor booth sales for PACK EXPO Southeast 2025 start in September 2023. Attendee registration will open during PACK EXPO International 2024.