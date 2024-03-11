Sirio Europe, a nutraceuticals contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), noticed a trend in many pharma and OTC customers seeking to enter the consumer health space with formulations targeting common health concerns. Its research indicated these customers were attracted to the space due to the shorter time-to-market and increasing consumer spend in the category.

Sirio acted to become an innovative partner for such customers and help them innovate and advance to market faster by creating two ready-to-launch concepts for CPHI Barcelona, held in October 2023. The new formulations are designed to meet the rising demand of consumers for products with more natural actives for both menopause and improved eye health. Sirio offers end-to-end service for a fast product launch.

The menopause softgel, made using the CDMO’s proprietary Plantegrity technology, is both vegan and gluten-free. The softgel responds to wider market demands for plant-based products and contains 500mg of evening primrose oil and 45mg of Gamma Linolenic Acid–known to help regulation of immunity, cholesterol, and menstrual cycles.

Preventative eye health formulations are another high-growth product class due to the rise in screen time globally. Sirio’s vision care complex features a combination of Lutein, Zeaxanthin and Astaxanthin. All three ingredients help to maintain eye health, and according to a recent study, the combination even improves ‘hand-eye coordination’. The latter finding suggests this product has excellent growth potential among the rapidly expanding prosumer market for gamers.

Sirio seeks to set itself apart and attract customers who develop products that have enhanced bioavailability, proven shelf life, and better organoleptic qualities to benefit consumer health.