See new packaging innovations in one convenient place at PACK EXPO East
Get up to speed on the latest innovations in packaging and processing at PACK EXPO East, March 18 – 20 in Philadelphia. Don’t miss out!

Industry News: How Your European Counterparts Step Up in Terms of Innovation

Sirio launched pharma targeted softgels at CPHI Barcelona for menopause and eye health as part of the CDMO’s efforts to help premium OTC brands launch novel nutraceutical combinations faster.

Melissa Griffen
Mar 11, 2024
Compound Dha Algae Oil Vegetarian Softgel 03 Rs

Sirio Europe, a nutraceuticals contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), noticed a trend in many pharma and OTC customers seeking to enter the consumer health space with formulations targeting common health concerns. Its research indicated these customers were attracted to the space due to the shorter time-to-market and increasing consumer spend in the category.

Sirio acted to become an innovative partner for such customers and help them innovate and advance to market faster by creating two ready-to-launch concepts for CPHI Barcelona, held in October 2023. The new formulations are designed to meet the rising demand of consumers for products with more natural actives for both menopause and improved eye health. Sirio offers end-to-end service for a fast product launch.

The menopause softgel, made using the CDMO’s proprietary Plantegrity technology, is both vegan and gluten-free. The softgel responds to wider market demands for plant-based products and contains 500mg of evening primrose oil and 45mg of Gamma Linolenic Acid–known to help regulation of immunity, cholesterol, and menstrual cycles.

Preventative eye health formulations are another high-growth product class due to the rise in screen time globally. Sirio’s vision care complex features a combination of Lutein, Zeaxanthin and Astaxanthin. All three ingredients help to maintain eye health, and according to a recent study, the combination even improves ‘hand-eye coordination’. The latter finding suggests this product has excellent growth potential among the rapidly expanding prosumer market for gamers.

Sirio seeks to set itself apart and attract customers who develop products that have enhanced bioavailability, proven shelf life, and better organoleptic qualities to benefit consumer health.

   Prepare for EPR Regulations and Trends Affecting the Industry
Companies in this article
SIRIO Europe
CPHI
Related Stories
Robby Martin, Sr. Packaging Engineer, Bush Brothers & Co.
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
What’s Your Game?
Jerry Thompson, President of Combined Technologies, Inc.
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Navigating the World of Robots
Cpa
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
What CPA Has Been Doing for You
Case Study: Bulk Bag Discharger Increases Uptime and Reduces Changeover Times
Sponsor Content
Case Study: Bulk Bag Discharger Increases Uptime and Reduces Changeover Times
Machinery Basics
View more »
Pt12 Thumbnail
Secondary/End-of-Line
Get a Quick Overview of Conveyors
Pt 11 Thumbnail
Bagging & Wrapping
Learn How Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Machines Work
Maxresdefault 64e619c180358
Primary Packaging
Liquid Filling in Focus: A Quick Overview of Common Filling Machines Used in Packaging
Maxresdefault 64dcd5d8ba13e
Primary Packaging
Four Types of Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Equipment: Your Guide to VFFS Packaging
View more »
Top Stories
Reusable packaging
Sustainability
German Retailer Pilots On-site Food Product Refill System
dm drogerie pilots MIWA’s module-based refill system for its dmBio line of loose food products, providing a personalized shopping experience for consumers and minimizing packaging waste.
MSI Express’ Batavia, IL, location and center of excellence for stick-pack production.
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
MSI, a Model of Growth and Excellence
Robby Martin, Sr. Packaging Engineer, Bush Brothers & Co.
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
What’s Your Game?
1104 Pw Cobot
Home
Cobot Palletizers
Case Study: Bulk Bag Discharger Increases Uptime and Reduces Changeover Times
Sponsor Content
Case Study: Bulk Bag Discharger Increases Uptime and Reduces Changeover Times
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Read More
Discover Our Content Hub
Discover innovations from 400+ packaging & processing suppliers.
The largest PACK EXPO East in history is March 18-20 in Philadelphia! In one convenient location, you’ll discover new technology from top suppliers, get quality problem-solving time with experts and learn the latest trends in free educational sessions.
Read More
Discover innovations from 400+ packaging & processing suppliers.
Products
Harpak Fr400 Twin Flow Wrapper
Horizontal Flow Wrapper
Harpak-ULMA's FR 400 TWIN Flow Wrapper is a compact, high-output horizontal wrapper that delivers exceptional throughput.
Robotic Induction System
Long-Throw Printing System
More Products
In Print
Packaging World Craft Brew 2024
Craft Brew 2024
Packaging World PACK EXPO East Showcase 2024
PACK EXPO East Showcase 2024
Packaging World Jan/Feb 2024
Jan/Feb 2024
Packaging World November/December 2023
November/December 2023
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
1104 Pw Cobot
Home
Cobot Palletizers
Amrs For Use On The Packaging Floor Image
Robotics
AMRs For Use On The Packaging Floor
Apollo Box Conveyor 65567a4486dbd
Home
Are Humanoid Robots the Processing and Packaging Labor Force of The Future?
Pw Top Article 2023 Image
Home
Packaging World's Most Popular Articles of 2023
View more »