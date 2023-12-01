Membership for brands and retailers

CPA, The Association for Contract Packagers and Manufacturers, has expanded its membership to brands and retailers. CPA supports member companies and the wider industry by increasing the awareness, relevance, and value of external packaging and manufacturing services in a rapidly evolving consumer economy.

This membership category will be entitled to receive all CPA benefits but will not be granted voting rights. The value proposition will be networking with a broader base and helping shape industry improvements. This category will provide a unique perspective and guidance on issues/challenges. CPA members are at the forefront of driving innovation, industry collaboration and delivering quality solutions. CPA is looking for personnel actively involved in External Manufacturing management and assessment.

The Contact Manufacturing Alliance

CPA also expanded its network of external manufacturing resources by helping form the Contract Manufacturing Alliance, designed to bring more awareness to the “eight arms of manufacturing” which includes co-mans/co-packs. CPA is initially promoting the Commercial Kitchens arm of the alliance—often a first step before small brands need the assistance of a CPA member.

Events

After the successful regional event with Chicagoland Food & Beverage Network in June, CPA coordinated with the Haney Microfactory in Cincinnati, OH on October 12th to discuss the future of supply chain with ESG and EPR, to provide some of latest information and industry directions. Those in attendance included brands, retailers, co-mans/co-packs, and suppliers. The event featured speaker David Ferber from McKinsey & Co. who offered great insights and provided an excellent overview of the consumer trends now and in the future, along with a panel discussion, tour, and networking event. Special thanks to Haney Microfactory for providing a great venue and tour. More events will follow.

CPA’s ENGAGE meeting will be held on February 20-22, 2024, at the Wyndham Bonnet Creek Resort in Orlando FL. By attending the entire meeting time, you will be given the opportunity to connect with many existing partners and network with potential new opportunities.

ENGAGE will include a keynote speaker from Global Commercialization, insights on trends, EPR, and ESG, a brand/retailer panel to discuss supply chain challenges, sessions and workshops covering topics such as artificial intelligence, and a tour of a facility in the robotics industry. Tabletop exhibitions will have 25 suppliers. CPA expects over 275 attendees.