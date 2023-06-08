New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.
Start Your Search

Contract Packager Increases Line Efficiency With Pre-Owned Automated Line

Remanufacturing machinery gives contract packagers a chance to customize equipment to their needs while reducing material waste and keeping costs in check.

Melissa Griffen
Jun 8, 2023
JJM Packaging's pre-owned R.A Jones cartoner, the Criterion 2000, stationed at the R.A Jones Covington, KY facility where the line is undergoing reconfigurations.
JJM Packaging's pre-owned R.A Jones cartoner, the Criterion 2000, stationed at the R.A Jones Covington, KY facility where the line is undergoing reconfigurations.

When it comes to automation, what’s old is sometimes new again. Take the case of JJM Packaging, a New Jersey-based contract packager (CP) for powder-based food and supplement products.

To meet growing demands, the company, which provides services from formulation and raw material sourcing to blending and consumer ready packaging, sought to improve its line efficiency with increased capacity and capability through automation.

Whether it be robots, collaborative robots, or an entire automated line, JJM was in search of a machine that could handle both powders and particulates. The automation solution also needed to be able to gravimetrically check-weigh every pouch at up to 800 pouches per minute.

Considering the success JJM already had with a fully automated R.A Jones Pouch King PCU-2000 machine line installed at its Totowa, N.J. facility, the CP decided to purchase another. Joseph Apuzzo, founder of JJM Packaging, stumbled across a company selling a pre-owned Pouch King machine and a Criterion 2000 cartoner that had never been installed by the original buyer after purchasing them in 2014. They were still in good condition despite missing some components.

“When a machine is stationary and it's not going to run, it becomes a spare parts bin for other machines,” says Kevin Webster, sales account manager for the food marketing segment at R.A. Jones. “So, it wasn't complete or operational, but overall, it was in good shape.”

After weighing his options and considering the necessary customizations to fit JJM’s needs, Apuzzo bought the used line and had it sent directly to R.A. Jones for modification.Workers at the JJM Packaging company on the production line at the Totowa, NJ facility.Workers at the JJM Packaging company on the production line at the Totowa, NJ facility.

Working with an OEM to customize the machine

The Pouch King employs circuit heating technology, supports a range of materials such as polyethylene, poly-paper or cellophane, and provides feeding systems for both individual and multi-component blends, to improve filling and accuracy control over products. The line is originally designed from packages of eight, 10 and 12 counts in a dual stack configuration.

For JJM’s machine, R.A. Jones replaced the missing human-machine-interface (HMI) system, designed as an interactive, touch screen platform to set up feeder combinations and facilitate safer, quicker changeovers between product types. Further modifications to fulfill JJM’s needs included a line reconfiguration to accommodate a new pouch transfer system and floor space requirements.

Another adaptation to the Pouch King stemmed from the pouch size change. Originally, JJM had been working with a 2.625-inch pouch but had transitioned to a 4-inch pouch. To accommodate the size change, R.A Jones had to change the pitch of the machine and rework several assembly elements, such as installing new wheels throughout to fit the new pouch width.

R.A Jones also re-equipped the machine with specific feeders to account for the customer’s multi-component blend product, which is comprised of different powder and particulate ingredients.

Taking customization to the next level

The most demanding change was the integration of individual pouch-weighing capabilities, which required a second line reconfiguration to a Z-shape. Individual pouch-weighing is crucial to JJM’s customers in order to provide accurate serving size details on the label of each dietary and health-based supplement.

The line reconfiguration involved three 90-degree turns to carry the pouches from the knife cutter to the individual check weigher. From there, the pouches are grouped in packs of seven before being dropped into the Criterion bucket conveyor. However, since the Criterion cartoner was an existing machine, the bucket conveyor did not match the height of the Pouch King. Usually these levels align, which allows for a horizontal transfer system. Instead, R.A Jones needed to design an incline bucket conveyor, carrying the pouches on an upward trajectory into the cartoner.

   

GreenSeed Contract Packaging Increases Line Efficiency Through Automation

“In order to weigh each package, you have to individualize them then you have to get them back together,” says Apuzzo. “So, a lot of the automation rework was how to get them separated first, weigh them and then put them back together in counts of seven.”

JJM became aware of this customer demand late in the reconfiguration process, which resulted in the production line becoming bigger than planned. It also meant a longer rebuild rather time frame normal because of supply chain shortages. The line is expected to be fully operational at the JJM facility in the summer of 2023.

Reducing material waste and growing a strong CP-OEM bond

Buying from the used market made sense in this case because it also fell in line with JJM’s sustainability efforts. Refurbishing a used machine extends its usage for years, thus reducing the amount of material waste being discarded to a landfill. This also reduces the amount of virgin material needed to create a new machine.

The Pouch King line is not the only machine that JJM has reused. In fact, the first Pouch King that JJM owned was also reconfigured by R.A. Jones to meet its needs, and the company plans to continue purchasing from the used market in the future.

“We're turning used machinery into new machinery, outfitting things with servos, but using the frames that are there,” says Apuzzo. “We don’t run the same product for 15 years. Flexibility and our ability to make a new machine quickly that fits to a new package type that we have to handle, that's the key to the [contract packaging] business.”

Apuzzo emphasized that this project would not have been near the success without the strong relationship the contract packager has with R.A. Jones. Though he understood that adjusting the machine to fit JJM’s application would be a difficult project, Apuzzo felt confident that it would be achievable thanks to his relationship with Webster, his account manager at R.A. Jones.

“The biggest thing with projects like this is you need to have a relationship with the OEM,” says Apuzzo. “Either you personally or your team must be really involved in the project. Our maintenance team is pretty robust and making the changes to the line mid-project or knowing that if the line comes in, and we have to make some changes, we can do that in house [is] a huge lifesaver with the project.”

   Pharmapack Awards 2024 for Global Drug Delivery and Packing Innovation Open for Entries


Related Stories
The PPS Peoria facility
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
The Key to Employee Retention
Formic palletizer in the GreenSeed facility.
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
GreenSeed Contract Packaging Increases Line Efficiency Through Automation
Rob Reinders is thanked for his service as president at the Buckhorn Saloon in San Antonio, TX at the ENGAGE event.
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
What’s New From ENGAGE
Cyberattacks on manufacturers increased by more than 300%, totaling 22% of all attacks across all sectors, up from 7% the previous year in 2020.
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Mitigate Cybersecurity Risks in Contract Manufacturing
Top Stories
JJM Packaging's pre-owned R.A Jones cartoner, the Criterion 2000, stationed at the R.A Jones Covington, KY facility where the line is undergoing reconfigurations.
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Contract Packager Increases Line Efficiency With Pre-Owned Automated Line
Remanufacturing machinery gives contract packagers a chance to customize equipment to their needs while reducing material waste and keeping costs in check.
Decathlon New Store Exterior
Operational Excellence
Live from GS1 Connect: Decathlon Revolutionizes its Ops with RFID
Wp Cover
E-Commerce
Live from GS1 Connect: A Resurgence for RFID?
Maxresdefault 64808f0605976
Primary Packaging
How Products are Loaded and Sealed into Pre-Made Bags and Pouches
The CVS Health QuickServe Vitamin Dispensing System is comprised of two components: a reusable dispenser base and individual, pre-filled vitamin and supplement QuickServe cartridges. (Image credit: CVS Pharmacy)
Package Design
CVS Pharmacy Launches Vitamin Dispenser that Opens with a Fingertip
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
Pro Ampac
Recyclable PE Film for Snack Packaging
Recyclable R-2200D Easy-Peel Open PE-based film from ProAmpac is designed to replace laminated, non-recyclable structures used in snack packaging, such as BOPP/BOPP, BOPP/Met BOPP, PET/peelable PE, and more.
Data Acquisition and Transmission Solutions
Sustainable PE Bags
More Products
In Print
Packaging World May 2023
May 2023
Packaging World April 2023
April 2023
Packaging World Buyers Guide 2023
Buyers Guide 2023
Packaging World Craft Brew 2023
Craft Brew 2023
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw Conveying 2023
Robotics
Conveying, Feeding, and Handling Playbook
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
Pw Contract Packaging Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Contract Packaging
View more »