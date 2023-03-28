New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.
Start Your Search

What’s New From ENGAGE

The event welcomes in a new president and research depicts shift in sustainability and other industry trends.

Melissa Griffen
Mar 28, 2023
Rob Reinders is thanked for his service as president at the Buckhorn Saloon in San Antonio, TX at the ENGAGE event.
Rob Reinders is thanked for his service as president at the Buckhorn Saloon in San Antonio, TX at the ENGAGE event.

During the kickoff event at the Buckhorn Saloon, the Contract Packaging Association (CPA) celebrated thoughtful time and effort president Rob Reinders had put into leading the association and bade him a warm thank you with jail attire and shootouts. The CPA then welcomed Jerry Thompson, CEO of Combined Technologies Inc. (CTI) as its new president. Thompson intends to be highly involved in the organization with goals pertaining to sustainability and collaboration, as well as in this publication to bring the CPA members thought provoking insight on timely discussions.

During the event, Rebecca Marquez, director of custom research at PMMI, the Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, presented preliminary findings on recyclability within the packaging and processing industry. Results show that plastics will continue to be used in a variety of formats with flexible plastics on the rise and PET bottles experiencing the largest compound annual growth rate. Though flexible packaging as a generally multi-layered material creates an obstacle to sustainable packaging practices. 

“We don’t have the infrastructure. It is vitally important that we get involved and work with organizations directing legislations to get this changed. We need to find a better method to manage these materials,” says Marquez.

Consumer trends that are tending more towards sustainable and circular recycling as well as supply chain are strong decision-makers in what materials consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies and contract manufacturers and packagers (CM/CPs)use for packaging. 

“I’ve run into CPGs who have to change materials because they can’t get their hands on materials they were originally using,” says Marquez. “Supply chain issues are going to remain at the center of attention for a while.”

The 2023 State of the Industry report produced by the CPA will have further information on  sustainable practices applicable to the contact manufacturing and packaging industry, according to Carl Melville, founder of the Melville Group, who provided a preview of the report.

Other topics that will be covered as industry drivers in the report include:

  • Inflation
  • Labor shortages and robotics
  • Private equity firms specializing in CM/CP

“We still go into CEO demographics as there’s a great deal of interest in that. We’re also going to be putting in more in depth interviews with CEOs or other luminary. There will be links in the report to videos of those CEOs explaining their points in more detail,” says Melville.

Interviews and surveys are the main source of data collection for the report. Each member that participates will receive a “special” version of the executive summary with information otherwise not available to the public.

   CPA Holds Record-Breaking Annual Conference
Companies in this article
The Contract Packaging Association
PMMI
Related Stories
Siemens White Paper
Home
PMMI
Cyberattacks on manufacturers increased by more than 300%, totaling 22% of all attacks across all sectors, up from 7% the previous year in 2020.
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Mitigate Cybersecurity Risks in Contract Manufacturing
CPA has success at trade shows.
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
CPA Holds Record-Breaking Annual Conference
Test Your Recyclability Smarts!
Sponsor Content
Test Your Recyclability Smarts!
Top Stories
Formic palletizer in the GreenSeed facility.
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
GreenSeed Contract Packaging Increases Line Efficiency Through Automation
A pay-by-the-hour robot model has mitigated the effects of labor shortages and provided scalability for the contract manufacturer.
Persil Zappar
Package Design
Persil Adds Accessibility-Minded On-Pack QR
Un Pac Ked Podcast Social Episode 108
Podcasts
Six-Part unPACKED Sustainability Series: Pt. 3 - Paper
The colorful new container holds 2.1 oz of strawberry-, orange-, watermelon-, cherry-, and lemonade-flavored Original Nerds candies, or one mini box (12 g) of each.
Package Design
Nerds Candy Container Offers a New ‘Twist’ on a Classic Favorite
Let's talk Hummingbird® digital print.
Sponsor Content
Let's talk Hummingbird® digital print.
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
How to ensure your best conveying project yet
Read our latest Playbook to discover how to ensure efficient product handling, best practices for specifying conveyor and container handling equipment, and top tips for a successful pack line startup.
Download Now
How to ensure your best conveying project yet
Products
Universal Robots
Collaborative Cobot
Universal Robots’ UR20 cobot, ideal for palletizing applications, is designed to handle heavier loads up to 20 kg with a reach of (1750 mm).
Mobile Robot
Bucket Filling System
More Products
In Print
Packaging World February 2023
February 2023
Packaging World January 2023
January 2023
Packaging World December 2022
December 2022
Packaging World November 2022
November 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw Conveying 2023
Robotics
Conveying, Feeding, and Handling Playbook
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
Pw Contract Packaging Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Contract Packaging
View more »