The Contract Packaging Association (CPA) has had a busy summer and fall building its network of related associations to expand its member benefit offering. CPA joined the Chicagoland Food & Beverage Network, which represents the second-largest food and beverage industry market in the nation, providing networking and educational opportunities to CPA members in and out of the region. CPA has also branched into the self-care industry by joining the Consumer Healthcare Products Association (CHPA). CHPA represents manufacturers and the companies that service them in over-the-counter (OTC) medicines, dietary supplements, and consumer medical devices and CPA members will gain access to their industry-focused educational sessions and events.

CPA continues to be out on the road representing the contract packaging and manufacturing industry and its members. CPA attended the PMMI Road Show in July; New Products Conference and Natural Products Expo East, both in September; and F4SS Fall Connect and PACK EXPO International in October. The CPA booth was well attended, and we look forward to continuing to represent the industry with a busy 2023 tradeshow schedule.

After successfully hosting another informative and timely webinar on Robots-as-a-Service in August, CPA launched the agenda of this year’s Virtual Experience event, consisting of three online events that will take place from November 2022 – January 2023, leading up to CPA’s in-person event, ENGAGE. The sessions planned are:

A CP/CM panel on the developing labor and automation paradigm,

The “Future of Packaging” presentation,

And a CPG panel discussion on shaping the future supply chain with external manufacturing.

Finally, we look forward to seeing even more of our members in person at our upcoming CPA ENGAGE—The Contract Packaging and Manufacturing Experience event in San Antonio, TX from February 21-23, 2023. Last year’s event had over 200 attendees and we expect many more than that in 2023. Come learn from and network at the event and enjoy San Antonio’s beautiful Riverwalk.