2023: A Promising Year

CPA's booth was well placed at PACK EXPO International, generating many leads, and CPA's ENGAGE 2023 event will be the association's highest attended yet.

Rob Reinders
Rob Reinders, CPA President.
CPA has had a busy summer and fall representing and connecting with the industry, while growing our membership. We now have more members than ever and after successful trade shows, expect to keep growing rapidly. Just in September and October alone we attended:

  • New Products Conference
  • Natural Products Expo East
  • F4SS Fall Connect
  • Emerging Brands Summit at PACK EXPO international

October ended with a return to PACK EXPO International after the show’s 4-year hiatus. The CPA booth was in a terrific location, and we were busy talking with brands needing the CPA RFQ tool and industry executives wanting to join our organization. CPA’s Executive Director Ron Puvak and Carl Melville gave industry presentations at the inaugural Emerging Brands Expo and on the Industry Speaks and Forum stages, offering a chance to spread the word about CM/CPs to packed audiences.

All these events give us a chance to promote the industry and our members, and we have a full line up of shows planned for 2023. No matter the show, our CPA Sourcing Center is always a popular location and a great member benefit, allowing members to sponsor shelves to display their capabilities. 

   PMG’s President of the Future and What It Means for CM+P

Kickoff 2023 by visiting us at the Winter Fancy Food show January 15-17 in Las Vegas, NV!

CPA will bring back the popular Virtual Experience events this fall and winter, offering relevant and exciting content through an interactive, online platform. These monthly events run November through January leading up to our biggest ENGAGE - The Contract Packaging and Manufacturing Experience event ever in San Antonio, TX February 21-23. We are expecting our biggest crowd yet for the premier contract packaging and manufacturing conference.

CPA’s ENGAGE event is where the industry meets and collaborates. Significant networking and exhibition opportunities await! Do not miss out on this opportunity to interact with other members, clients, and the industry once again.

As always, it is and has been a privilege to be leading such a prestigious and dynamic association. As not only the President of the Board, but also a long-term member, I see the future is very bright and filled with huge opportunities for the CPA. I would like to take the opportunity to thank the Board Members and all those who volunteer on the sub committees for their efforts in creating this historic year for our association! A big thank you goes to PMMI and their staff for all their efforts and support as well.

Once again, please consider this my personal invitation to you to meet with me at one or all our events in the coming year! 


Rob Reinders is President of Performance Packaging of Nevada, https://pplv.co/

