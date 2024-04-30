Challenges of Data Governance and Security in Packaging

New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.

Packaging Executives Weigh Data Governance and Security Measures

Packaging industry executives are finding major benefits to increased data accessibility, but with accessible data comes security concerns.

Casey Flanagan
Apr 30, 2024
Packaging industry executives suggest bringing IT and OT leaders together to discuss data analytics.
Jetta Productions Inc. via Getty Images

Packaging executives are finding data governance is a double-edged sword; increasing access to data can bring major benefits, but it comes at a risk to security.

That’s according to PMMI Business Intelligence’s 2024 report “Transforming Packaging and Processing Operations,” which analyzes the responses of packaging industry executives at the 2024 Top to Top Summit. The data governance and security challenges these executives have experienced emphasize the need for robust strategies to manage and protect the data collected and stored in data lakes.

This includes concerns about interoperability and sharing data across different platforms and stakeholders while ensuring data security and privacy.

One panelist at the Summit pointed to the importance of storing data in the cloud so it can be shared across organizations.

“The more data you have, the more value you’ll create at the data lake. The more people who have access to the data, the more that value can actually be realized,” the panelist said.

However, concerns over data security and confidentiality can prevent data from being shared and fully leveraged. These are often most acute within IT teams in factories and can lead to tension between IT and OT teams.

It was suggested at the Summit that action is needed to bring together IT and OT leaders and involve IT specialists more in discussions about data analytics.

Although the technology to leverage data offers “tremendous economic benefits,” as one respondent explained, there are very real risks that can be “profoundly expensive to the organizations if any of these security vulnerabilities get exploited.”

SOURCE: PMMI Business Intelligence: 2024 Transforming Packaging and Processing Operations

For more insights from PMMI’s Business Intelligence team, find reports including “2024 Craft Beer and Spirits: Success Through Packaging” and “2023 The Impact of Global and Local Standards on OEMs and Suppliers” at pmmi.org/business-intelligence.

Download the FREE report below.

