Standing Out with Sustainable Strategies in Craft Beer and Spirits

Craft beer and spirits producers can connect with eco-conscious consumers through sustainability strategies including material switches, better labeling, and lightweighting.

Casey Flanagan
Apr 4, 2024
Material switches are one way craft producers can connect with sustainability-focused consumers.
Material switches are one way craft producers can connect with sustainability-focused consumers.
PMMI Business Intelligence: 2024 Craft Beer and Spirits - Success Through Packaging

Consumers want their next purchase to match their own sustainability values. Even with the challenges it may bring, this consumer demand opens an opportunity for craft beer and spirits producers to stand out with sustainable strategies, according to PMMI Business Intelligence’s 2024 “Craft Beer and Spirits: Success Through Packaging” report.

Among consumers under 45 years old, 86% are willing to pay more for sustainable packaging, while 57% are less likely to purchase products they perceive as having a harmful sustainability impact, Business Intelligence researchers quote from Sarah Miller’s article, “IWSC Market Insight: Sustainable Spirits Packaging.”

Where to start with sustainability strategies in craft beer and spirits

Craft producers should start with the package itself when analyzing sustainability credentials, as the material, format, size, and weight are all important considerations.

For craft producers, it is often a good idea to combine multiple different package sustainability solutions into one holistic packaging sustainability strategy. 

There is no single right answer as to how craft producers should build a sustainable packaging identity for their brand, but there are several common approaches to consider, including labeling, material switches, and lightweighting.

Label sustainability

To improve label sustainability, craft producers should make sure they are using environmentally friendly adhesives for their labels.

Sustainable glues can improve the environmental image of a product. That said, craft producers must ensure the glue is still strong enough to hold up to moisture accumulation during production and shipping, yet still be relatively easy to remove and wash off for recycling.

Label ink should also be carefully evaluated for environmental friendliness. Natural inks free of harsh chemicals can improve sustainable credentials of a label and even make it more likely to be accepted into local recycling streams.

Like glues, craft producers must ensure their sustainable ink solutions are durable enough to handle production and distribution without smudging or running.

OEMs and suppliers can assist craft producers in these initiatives by helping test the viability of new glues and inks on existing machinery. If problems arise, OEMs and suppliers should stand ready to help craft producers adjust their equipment, rethink processes, or even add new equipment to address challenges.

Switching Materials

Switching materials is a common sustainability avenue for craft producers.

Fundamental switches like moving from glass to aluminum packaging can yield significant year-over-year carbon footprint reductions, simply due to the more resource-intensive production requirements for glass packaging. Considering the lower weight of aluminum packaging for transportation, the potential emission reductions from a material switch become even more apparent.

Craft producers can also incorporate more post-consumer recycled content to improve sustainability.

OEMs and suppliers have an especially important role to play when it comes to packaging material switches. New materials can create significant hiccups for existing packaging machinery setups, from different tensile strengths to entirely different shapes and sizes.

OEMs should endeavor to make their machines flexible, with capability to accommodate different materials and adjust for different sizes.

Machines that are versatile and adaptable will be most attractive to craft producers. A plurality of 27% of craft producers surveyed for the Business Intelligence support note flexibility as the single most important feature they look for in packaging machinery.

Lightweighting

Lightweighting packaging can lower a product's carbon footprint in both production and distribution.

Rather than switching materials entirely, craft producers can also improve the sustainability of their packaging by reducing the amount of material in each individual unit.

This strategy, commonly referred to as lightweighting, improves sustainability by lowering the overall carbon footprint of producing the package, as well as through emission reductions derived from lower overall unit weight during distribution.

While these weight reductions can translate into significant packaging sustainability boosts, craft producers will need to work closely with OEMs and suppliers to ensure the lower weights and thinner walls of these packages remain durable enough to survive production and handling.

SOURCE: PMMI Business Intelligence: 2024 Craft Beer and Spirits: Success Through Packaging

For more insights from PMMI’s Business Intelligence team, find reports including “2023 Sustainability and Technology: The Future of Packaging and Processing” and “2023 The Impact of Global and Local Standards on OEMs and Suppliers” at pmmi.org/business-intelligence.

Download the FREE report below.

As more consumers purchase alcohol online, craft beer and spirits producers need to ensure their packaging can withstand the rough handling of e-commerce distribution.

E-Commerce Challenges and Opportunities for Craft Producers
Business Intelligence
E-Commerce Challenges and Opportunities for Craft Producers
Craft producers can use unique visual or tactile features to help draw customers in and communicate a feeling of luxury.

Craft Producers Investing in Label Premiumization
Business Intelligence
Craft Producers Investing in Label Premiumization
Non-alcoholic beverages can generally be packaged in the same format as their boozy counterparts, making it easier for craft producers to add an N/A option to their portfolios.

Non-Alcoholic Beer and Spirits Buzzing in the Craft Market
Business Intelligence
Non-Alcoholic Beer and Spirits Buzzing in the Craft Market
Pt17 Thumbnail
Emerging Brands
What are the Different Types of Multipacking Equipment?
Pt12 Thumbnail
Emerging Brands
Get a Quick Overview of Conveyors
Pt 11 Thumbnail
Flexibles
Learn How Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Machines Work
Maxresdefault 64e619c180358
Primary Packaging
Liquid Filling in Focus: A Quick Overview of Common Filling Machines Used in Packaging
Material switches are one way craft producers can connect with sustainability-focused consumers.
Business Intelligence
Standing Out with Sustainable Strategies in Craft Beer and Spirits
Craft beer and spirits producers can connect with eco-conscious consumers through sustainability strategies including material switches, better labeling, and lightweighting.
Certain SKUs of Amazon private label batteries, packaged in SIOC, were too frequently co-packed in multi-product orders at Amazon fulfillment centers. The robust corrugated packaging that made them SIOC-ready wasn't being used for its original purpose, and only added weight and space within a shipping case.

Live at SPC Impact: Right-sizing Amazon Private Brands' Packaging
E-Commerce
Live at SPC Impact: Right-sizing Amazon Private Brands' Packaging
Company issues three security advisories highlighting 10 vulnerabilities in its FactoryTalk, PowerFlex, and Arena Simulation products

Rockwell Reveals 10 Vulnerabilities in 3 Popular Products
News
Rockwell Reveals 10 Vulnerabilities in 3 Popular Products
GreenBlue's Paul Nowak focused on action as a source of hope in a sea of despair-worthy climate and packaging sustainability news.
Recycling
Live at SPC Impact: Collaboration's the Key to Unlocking Circularity
Vcs Pr Asset 3593475 509006 D56b4a54 E3d2 415e 9f07 Bbf272569d98 0
Syntegon at Achema: a new approach to liquid pharmaceutical processing
Company Highlights Expertise in Filling, Inspection, Assembly and Services for High-Value Drug Manufacturing
Videojet Introduces a New Large Character Inkjet Printer for Case and Carton Coding
CJ Biomaterials Continues to Expand Applications for PHA with World’s First Completely Biodegradable Plastic Bottle Cap
Packaging World Mar/Apr 2024
Mar/Apr 2024
Packaging World Craft Brew 2024
Craft Brew 2024
Packaging World PACK EXPO East Showcase 2024
PACK EXPO East Showcase 2024
Packaging World Jan/Feb 2024
Jan/Feb 2024
Enticement 3x2 300 Dpi Pw Digital Intel Rpt Mar2024
Digital Transformation
Special Report: How Artificial Intelligence Can Improve CPG Manufacturing Operations
Enticement 1080x1080 Pw Cartoning E Book 2024
Cartoning
Cartoning eBook
1104 Pw Cobot
Home
Cobot Palletizers
Amrs For Use On The Packaging Floor Image
Robotics
AMRs For Use On The Packaging Floor
