Top 10 of 2023 – No. 2: WestRock and Smurfit Kappa to Merge

In a significant development in the world of paper and packaging, WestRock is reportedly in advanced talks to merge with Europe's Smurfit Kappa Group, a move that could create a global powerhouse in the industry valued at approximately $20 billion, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Initially reported by The Wall Street Journal, the proposed merger envisions the establishment of a new entity, tentatively named "Smurfit WestRock," through a combination with one of WestRock's subsidiaries. Shareholders of WestRock would receive shares in the merged company; however, specific financial details have not yet been disclosed by the involved parties.

