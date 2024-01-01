See new packaging innovations in one convenient place at PACK EXPO East
Top 10 of 2023 – No. 2: WestRock and Smurfit Kappa to Merge

Big news in 2023 was that WestRock, Smurfit Kappa plan to merge create company with combined value of roughly $20 billion. Announced in September, the merger is not yet complete today.

Jan 1, 2024
In a significant development in the world of paper and packaging, WestRock is reportedly in advanced talks to merge with Europe's Smurfit Kappa Group, a move that could create a global powerhouse in the industry valued at approximately $20 billion, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Initially reported by The Wall Street Journal, the proposed merger envisions the establishment of a new entity, tentatively named "Smurfit WestRock," through a combination with one of WestRock's subsidiaries. Shareholders of WestRock would receive shares in the merged company; however, specific financial details have not yet been disclosed by the involved parties.

Top 10 of 2023 – No. 2: WestRock and Smurfit Kappa to Merge
